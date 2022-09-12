DOJ Has Issued 40 Subpoenas and Executed Search Warrants on Top Trump Advisors in the Past Week: NYT

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has issued dozens of subpoenas, executed several search warrants, and seized the cell phones of top Trump advisors, including Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, over the past week as it expands its investigation into the January 6 insurrection and Trump and his associates’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence,” The New York Times reports in what it calls “a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.”

“The Justice Department also executed search warrants to seize electronic devices from people involved in the so-called fake electors effort in swing states, including Mr. Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mr. Roman, a campaign strategist,” the Times adds.

Longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino, who rose from being a caddy to Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, was also subpoenaed.

Bernie Kerik, the former NYPD police commissioner and convicted felon who was pardoned by Trump, “was issued a subpoena by prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington,” his lawyer told the Times. “The subpoenas seek information in connection with the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election.”

Last week, after his arraignment on criminal fraud charges by New York State officials former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon, claiming political prosecution, had claimed 35 people had just been raided by the FBI.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license