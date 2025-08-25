News
‘Unconstitutional’: Trump Under Fire for Pushing Jail Time for Flag Burning
In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that burning an American flag is protected free speech under the First Amendment, but President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that he said mandates that flag burners be prosecuted and ordered to spend one year behind bars with no possibility of parole.
Under the Constitution, presidents lack the authority to overrule the Supreme Court or mandate punishments.
The executive order, according to a Trump administration official, directs prosecution in cases that “wouldn’t fall afoul of the First Amendment.”
The order is titled, “Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag.”
“The order would not attempt to criminalize burning the American flag,” Axios reported, “but would direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to review cases where the flag has been set ablaze and determine what charges could be brought under existing laws.”
It also orders the Attorney General to “prosecute people who ‘desecrate’ the American flag and to detain and remove immigrants who have been accused of such behavior,” according to The Washington Post. And it orders the Attorney General to find a case to challenge the 36-year-old 5-4 Supreme Court precedent.
Last year, a video appeared to show Trump signing an American flag.
The Independent called the executive order “one of biggest challenges to the First Amendment in decades.”
“This is very important,” President Trump declared in an Oval Office event surrounded by top advisors and Cabinet officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“Flag burning, all over the country, they’re burning flags,” Trump claimed. “All over the world, they burn the American flag, and as you know, through a very sad court, I guess there was a five to four decision. They called it freedom of speech, but there’s another reason, which is perhaps much more important.”
“It’s called death, ’cause what happens when you burn a flag is the area goes — it’s crazy. If you have hundreds of people, they go crazy. You can do other things, you can burn this piece of paper, you can. And it’s. But when you burn the American flag, it incites riots,” Trump claimed. “At levels that we’ve never seen before, people go crazy. In a way, both ways, there are some that are going crazy for doing it. There are others that are angry, angry about them doing it.”
The President told reporters, “the penalty is going to be, if you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, no early exits, no nothing. You get one year in jail. If you burn a flag, you get. And what it does is incite to riot.”
“You get one year in jail, and it goes on your record,” the President claimed. “And you will see flag burning stopping immediately, just like when I signed the Statue and Monument Act. Ten years in jail, have you hurt any of our beautiful monuments? Everybody left town. They were gone. Never had a problem after that. It’s pretty amazing. We stopped it.”
The President, without offering evidence, also claimed that some flag burners are simply “paid agitators, they’re paid by the radical left to do it. You talk to these people, they don’t even know half of them, don’t even know what they’re doing.”
Critics blasted the President.
“The Supreme Court ruled decades ago that burning an American flag is protected free speech,” wrote attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “Any prosecution that is the result of this executive order is by definition unconstitutional.”
The Bulwark’s Sonny Bunch pointed to this 2015 quote form the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia:
“If it were up to me, I would put in jail every sandal-wearing, scruffy-bearded weirdo who burns the American flag,” Scalia said. “But I am not king.”
“This flag burning executive order has it all,” wrote Nico Perrino, executive vice president of The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). “Symbolic expression is ‘violence’ against the nation. Heckler’s veto justifications for censorship. Misinterpretation/narrowing of the Brandenburg incitement standard. A revitalization of the ‘fighting words’ doctrine.”
In a statement, FIRE wrote: “President Trump may believe he has the power to revise the First Amendment with the stroke of a pen, but he doesn’t. Flag burning as a form of political protest is protected by the First Amendment. That’s nothing new.”
Constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis wrote: “Patently unconstitutional. 18 USC §700 has been void since Tex. v. Johnson (1989) and U.S. v. Eichman (1990) under the 1A. Second, there is no federal authority for an anti-flag-burning statute. The national government does not have a general police power.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
President Trump signs executive order on flag burning: “All over the country they’re burning flags…through a very sad court…they called it freedom of speech…When you burn the American flag it incites riots…You burn a flag, you get one year in jail.” pic.twitter.com/TSDTh8cleG
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 25, 2025
Trump Orders Death Penalty for All D.C. Homicides, Defying Long Ban
In 1962, Congress abolished the mandatory death penalty for Washington, D.C. One decade later, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down existing death penalty laws nationwide, forcing states to rewrite their laws. In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down mandatory death penalty laws. Five years later, Washington, D.C. formally rescinded its death penalty law. In 1992, D.C. voters rejected Congress’ attempt to bring back the death penalty.
Now, President Donald Trump says he is not only bringing back the death penalty for Washington, D.C. murder cases, but also making all murder cases capital punishment cases — directing prosecutors to seek the death penalty in each one.
“Anybody murders something in the capital, capital punishment. Capital, capital punishment,” Trump declared on Tuesday (video below) during his Cabinet meeting. “If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, D.C., we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.”
“And that’s a very strong preventative, and everybody that’s heard it agrees with it,” Trump said.
Multiple studies show that capital punishment is not an effective deterrent to murder.
“I don’t know if we’re ready for it in this country, but when you have it, we have no choice,” Trump declared. “So in D.C. and Washington, states are going to have to make their own decision.”
Unlike in other jurisdictions, where state and local prosecutors prosecute violations of the law, violations of local Washington, D.C. ordinances are prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. D.C. does not currently have a death penalty ordinance.
Trump’s announcement comes just one day after he declared that anyone who burns an American flag will be prosecuted and the government will seek a prison sentence, despite the U.S. Supreme Court having ruled that burning the flag is a protected First Amendment right.
Last week, the Pentagon authorized National Guard troops patrolling the streets of D.C. to carry firearms.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “Anybody murders something in the capital — capital punishment. Capital, capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington DC — we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.” pic.twitter.com/zDbQb2IGI7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Frogs in a Boiling Pot’: Trump Blasted After Again Insisting ‘I’m Not a Dictator’
For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump insisted he is not a dictator, but also insisted that many Americans would like to have one running the country. Some critics are calling his remarks a “trial balloon.”
“So the line is that I’m a dictator — but I stop crime,” Trump said at his televised Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (video below). “So a lot of people say, ‘You know, if that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.’ But I’m not a dictator. I just know how to stop crime.”
Those remarks echo ones he made just one day earlier in the Oval Office while attacking Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker.
“I have some slob like Pritzker criticizing us before we even go there,” he said of his plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago. “I made the statement that next should be Chicago, ’cause, as you all know, Chicago’s a killing field right now. And they don’t acknowledge it, and they say, ‘We don’t need him. Freedom, freedom. He’s a dictator, he’s a dictator.'”
“A lot of people are saying, maybe we like a dictator,” Trump mused. “I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense and a smart person.”
Declaring that an American president “even suggesting that Americans want to do away with democracy and be ruled” by a dictator is “chilling,” Rolling Stone on Monday noted that “Trump has been ruling like an authoritarian since retaking office in January, repeatedly thumbing his nose at Congress, the Constitution, and any other check on presidential power.”
CNN’s Aaron Blake, even before Trump’s second “I’m not a dictator” attestation, wrote: “Many people are increasingly entertaining the idea of a dictator. They are his supporters.”
“They don’t necessarily say, ‘Yes, I want a dictator.’ But polling shows Republicans have edged in that direction – to a pretty remarkable degree.”
“Perhaps the most startling poll on this came last year,” Blake explained. “A University of Massachusetts Amherst survey asked about Trump’s comment that he wanted to be a dictator, but only for a day,” during the campaign. “Trump said it was a joke, but 74% of Republicans endorsed the idea.”
He noted that a “Pew Research Center poll early this year showed 59% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents agreed that many of the country’s problems could be better solved ‘if Donald Trump didn’t have to worry so much about Congress and the courts.'”
And, Blake added, “as many 3 or 4 in 10” Republicans, according to several polls, are “endorsing that kind of power.”
Critics expressed outrage.
Journalist Ahmed Baba observed: “This is the second day in a row he’s said this. This is an intentional normalization effort.”
Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, “note how Trump on a daily basis is trying to normalize the idea that he’s a dictator.”
Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) wrote: “Deploying the military to cities. Breaking laws. Attacking judges. Firing generals, economists, and central bankers who speak truth to power. Praising autocrats who hate America. Republican officials have given up on the rule of law. They obey the law of the ruler. But in America, law is king.”
Hedge fund manager Spencer Hakimian wrote: “You are all frogs in a boiling pot.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “The line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime. So a lot of people say, ‘You know, if that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.'” pic.twitter.com/YZlFDZs9lq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Communist Policies’: Commerce Chief Under Fire for Government Ownership Plan
After President Donald Trump asserted that the United States obtained a ten-percent stake in computer chip manufacturer Intel at no cost, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick now says the government should pursue similar deals with other major companies, a proposal some critics liken to communism.
“I paid zero for Intel, it is worth approximately 11 billion dollars,” Trump wrote in his signature all-caps style on Monday. “All goes to the USA. Why are ‘stupid’ people unhappy with that? I will make deals like that for our Country all day long. I will also help those companies that make such lucrative deals with the United States States. I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!!! Who would not want to make deals like that?”
According to The New York Times, “the government is set to give Intel $8.9 billion — the remainder of the amount that was earmarked for the U.S. chipmaker as part of the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed into law.”
Appearing on CNBC on Tuesday, Secretary Lutnick was asked, if the Intel deal is acceptable, what about defense companies?
“Why shouldn’t the U.S. government say, ‘You know what? We use Palantir services. We would like a piece of Palantir. We use Boeing services, we would like a piece of Boeing,'” host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked. “There are a lot of businesses that do business with the U.S. government that benefit by doing business with the U.S. government. I guess the question is, where’s the line?”
Secretary Lutnick said, “there’s a monstrous discussion about defense.”
“I mean, Lockheed Martin makes 97% of their revenue from the U.S. government. They are basically an arm of the U.S. government,” Lutnick said. “They make exquisite munitions. I mean, amazing things that can knock a missile out of the air when it’s coming towards you.”
He noted that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his deputy “are on it, and they’re thinking about it, but I tell you what, there’s a lot of talking that needs to be had about how do we finance our munitions acquisitions?”
“I tell you the way it has been done” in the past, “has been a giveaway.”
Describing it as “a roughly $9 billion deal,” CNBC reported that “Trump’s move to take ownership of a chunk of Intel, an embattled chipmaker, is a major escalation in his efforts to achieve his economic goals by exerting more and more government control over the private economy.”
CNBC also noted that “the move has drawn heated criticism — including from some conservatives, who warn that Trump’s action cuts against free-market principles and poses risks for both Intel and the economy.”
Critics blasted the nearly unprecedented policy of having the federal government own a portion of major corporations, something that previously was done only in times of crisis, like a national emergency or the 2008 global financial meltdown.
“Quick question for the ‘it can’t happen here’ folks. What other forms of government nationalized companies?” asked Fred Wellman, host of “On Democracy.”
“What do we call reactionary nationalism plus economic socialism?” posited political analyst Armin Thomas.
“A nation owning its weapons producers is hardly unprecedented but like … what’s the point?” asked technologist Matt Spence, a former U.S. Senate advisor. “Have they articulated a goal that taking a stake in these companies will accomplish?”
Responding to Lutnick’s Intel announcement last week, GOP strategist Mike Madrid asked, “What’s it called when the government owns the means of production?”
“Crazy,” declared former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. “When will conservatives start criticizing these obvious communist policies by Trump?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Howard Lutnick on CNBC indicates that the Trump administration will try to partially nationalize defense companies like Lockheed Martin pic.twitter.com/dYAbZPtcwu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2025
Image via Reuters
