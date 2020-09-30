Parscale Out

Brad Parscale, a senior advisor with the Trump campaign who was demoted in July, has just announced he is quitting the President’s re-election effort entirely. Parscale was arrested by police over the weekend when his wife called 911 to say he was intoxicated, threatening self harm, and had weapons.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement, as CNN reports.

Parscale’s wife Candice had told police, according to the official incident report, that her husband had been violent with her. In a statement Wednesday she denied her previous remarks.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said.

The police report states she said “Brad Parscale hits her.”

According to the Daily Mail, Parscale is under investigation for “stealing” $40 million from the Trump campaign and $10 million from the RNC. Those entities have denied the report.

