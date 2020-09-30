BYE
Parscale Out
Brad Parscale, a senior advisor with the Trump campaign who was demoted in July, has just announced he is quitting the President’s re-election effort entirely. Parscale was arrested by police over the weekend when his wife called 911 to say he was intoxicated, threatening self harm, and had weapons.
“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement, as CNN reports.
Parscale’s wife Candice had told police, according to the official incident report, that her husband had been violent with her. In a statement Wednesday she denied her previous remarks.
“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said.
The police report states she said “Brad Parscale hits her.”
According to the Daily Mail, Parscale is under investigation for “stealing” $40 million from the Trump campaign and $10 million from the RNC. Those entities have denied the report.
‘I’m Not Done’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says ‘I See a Role in Other Areas’ and Then Quotes MLK
Jerry Falwell, Jr., the now-former Liberty University president and chancellor resigned Monday after news broke of a “fatal attraction” sex scandal involving his wife and the couple’s former pool-boy-turned-business-partner, only to later insist he had not resigned, and then tendered his resignation once again. By midnight he was done.
Except on Tuesday the son of the Moral Majority co-founder said he believes there’s more for him.
“I see a role in other areas,” Falwell, Jr. told Virginia’s News & Advance reporter Richard Chumney. “I don’t know what it is yet but I’m not done. This happened for a reason.”
At 12:31 PM Tuesday Chumney said that Falwell “just confirmed to me he has submitted his resignation to Liberty’s board,” and “says he’s completely moving on from Liberty.”
The 58-year old likely had little choice, after Liberty University’s Board of Trustees issued a between resignations statement saying Falwell’s association with the large Christian conservative school would not be in its best interests.
Falwell, to the consternation and angst of many, then quoted the late, great civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“It’s a relief,” he said. “The quote that keeps going through my mind this morning is Martin Luther Ling Jr: ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last.”
Free to do what is unclear, but Falwell Jr. has been plagued by scandals involving not only the couple’s pool boy, but their personal trainer. Both involve real estate deals.
Falwell Out: Reports
Jerry Falwell, Jr. has submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees of Liberty University, according to multiple sources. The resignation comes just hours after a Reuters investigation revealed the couple’s pool boy says he had an intimate relationship with both Falwells.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda, known as the “pool boy,” told Reuters in an interview.
BREAKING: Three sources affiliated with the @LibertyU board of trustees and administration tell me that Jerry Falwell Jr has just submitted his resignation. Developing…
— Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) August 24, 2020
?BREAKING: Jerry Falwell, Jr. has submitted his resignation to Liberty University. #VaPolitics
— Virginia Political News (@VaPoliticalNews) August 24, 2020
Here is Save71’s statement on Falwell’s resignation and our proposed next steps for the Board of Trustees. pic.twitter.com/QXVW0R8qYr
— Save71 (@save71LU) August 24, 2020
UPDATE –
Falwell now says he is not resigning, even after Liberty University confirmed he was stepping down:
‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign
‘Falwell Should Step Down’: GOP Leader Calls for Liberty University to Find a New President After ‘Appalling’ Behavior
The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.
“Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.
“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down,” Walker said.
“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better,” he explained.
Walker was a baptist pastor prior to his political career.
Falwell, Jr. has been in a scandal ofter posting — and then deleting — a picture of him holding a woman who is not his wife on a yacht — with both of the pants unbuttoned.
Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling.
As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.
None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better.
— Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020
