Pelosi to Cuomo: Resign

The Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, the second most-powerful elected woman in America today wasted no time in telling New York’s Democratic governor to resign.

Speaker Pelosi in a short but pointed statement released to the press told two-term Governor Andrew Cuomo he must leave office after a damning investigation by another Democrat, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, alleges he sexually harassed “multiple women,” and in her view broke federal and state law.

“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth.

“Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

Other top Democrats, including the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also called on Cuomo to quit.

As ABC News reports the list of Democrats calling for Cuomo to resign is long and growing. It also includes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is the Democratic nominee for NYC mayor. Several state-level elected officials also are on the list.

By comparison, even before the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump had been credibly accused of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, or sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Even after his damning comments in the “Access Hollywood” video Republicans ultimately stood by him.