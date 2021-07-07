‘Not Competent’: Legal Experts Pan Trump’s Lawyers and ‘LOLsuit’ Against Twitter and Facebook as ‘Going Nowhere’

Donald Trump, the former president, on Wednesday announced what he described as a class action lawsuit against “Big Tech,” specifically Facebook, Twitter, and Google, and their CEOs as well. Trump for about 50 minutes ranted and railed about having been banned from the social media platforms, along with numerous other grievances.

Trump, his team, and the group supporting him, America First Policy Institute, are essentially claiming Trump’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was banned from the two social media platforms, and because they have protection under federal law known as Section 230, they are an arm of the government, which experts say is false.

Legal experts are responding negatively to both the lawsuit itself and the attorneys who filed it.

Sam Brunson, Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago, mocks their AOL email addresses and calls them “not competent.”

Honestly, I don’t know anything about these attorneys except that, based on the first 10 paragraphs of the complaint, they are not competent attorneys. See also, AOL websites. pic.twitter.com/FptQFSC7OG — Sam Brunson (@smbrnsn) July 7, 2021

He also calls the lawsuit a “LOLsuit.”

Based on the number of attorneys from @IBOLLC who put their names on the LOLsuit, I’m going to say they give the Krakens some solid competition for the crown of least competent, worst law firm in the country. — Sam Brunson (@smbrnsn) July 7, 2021

Commercial, trademark, copyright, patent and trade secret litigation attorney Akiva Cohen calls the attorneys a “clown show.”

I’ll do a full breakdown later. Briefly, though … check out the signature block on this clown show https://t.co/V9WzIr8x5f pic.twitter.com/vwHrScvjoa — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) July 7, 2021

And also mocks them for having AOL email addresses, among other things.

have profiles highlighting their personal injury and wrongful death work. The idea that *these* are the lawyers representing a former President of the United States in a (bullshit) First Amendment litigation is just laughable — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) July 7, 2021

I mean, guys … John P. Coale is the *retired* lawyer husband of Greta van Susteren. Frank Dudenheffer is a 75 year old New Orleans attorney whose primary practice, per Google, is personal injury, admiralty, & products liability. ROLAND PAUL IS A DAMN TRANSACTIONAL LAWYER — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) July 7, 2021

University of Michigan law professor, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, former US Attorney:

“Congress” shall make no law … Trump and his lawyers need to read the first line of the First Amendment. His lawsuit complaining of censorship against private social media companies and their leaders is going nowhere. https://t.co/Va6vNhWxpO — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 7, 2021

Brad Heath, DC reporter for Reuters on crime and justice:

Trump’s Twitter lawsuit also is filed in Florida. Twitter’s terms of service – which courts generally enforce – require that “all disputes related to these Terms or the Services will be brought solely in the federal or state courts located in San Francisco County.” — Brad Heath (@bradheath) July 7, 2021

Preston Byrne, partner at Anderson Kill Law Firm, Fellow at Adam Smith Institute: