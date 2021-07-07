Connect with us

GRIFTER

‘Not Competent’: Legal Experts Pan Trump’s Lawyers and ‘LOLsuit’ Against Twitter and Facebook as ‘Going Nowhere’

Published

on

Donald Trump, the former president, on Wednesday announced what he described as a class action lawsuit against “Big Tech,” specifically Facebook, Twitter, and Google, and their CEOs as well. Trump for about 50 minutes ranted and railed about having been banned from the social media platforms, along with numerous other grievances.

Trump, his team, and the group supporting him, America First Policy Institute, are essentially claiming Trump’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was banned from the two social media platforms, and because they have protection under federal law known as Section 230, they are an arm of the government, which experts say is false.

Legal experts are responding negatively to both the lawsuit itself and the attorneys who filed it.

Sam Brunson, Georgia Reithal Professor of Law, Loyola University Chicago, mocks their AOL email addresses and calls them “not competent.”

He also calls the lawsuit a “LOLsuit.”

Commercial, trademark, copyright, patent and trade secret litigation attorney Akiva Cohen calls the attorneys a “clown show.”

And also mocks them for having AOL email addresses, among other things.

University of Michigan law professor, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, former US Attorney:

Brad Heath, DC reporter for Reuters on crime and justice:

Preston Byrne, partner at Anderson Kill Law Firm, Fellow at Adam Smith Institute:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

GRIFTER

RNC Reinforces Ties to Trump by Moving Major Donor Dinner to Mar-a-Lago

Published

4 months ago

on

March 8, 2021

By

The Republican Party has had multiple chances to distance itself from former President Donald Trump, including most recently when he sent the RNC a cease and desist letter warning them to not use his name or image for fundraising. But as usual the RNC just reinforced its ties to Trump, moving a major donor dinner to Mar-a-Lago.

“The weekend retreat in early April for the party’s most influential donors will be at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach, as in past years,” The Washington Post reports. “But the RNC has decided to move the Saturday evening portion of the schedule to the former president’s private club to accommodate Trump and guests who would like to visit the site.”

The move will line Trump’s pockets with cash and give him another opportunity to bask in the spotlight of the donors’ adulation.

At least 350 are expected to attend the Mar-a-Lago event.

 

Image Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr 

Continue Reading

GRIFTER

Video of Trump Saying ‘Christmas Will Be Canceled’ if Biden Wins Goes Viral After President Refuses to Sign COVID Bill

Published

6 months ago

on

December 25, 2020

By

A pre-election video of President Donald Trump on the campaign trail falsely claiming Christmas will be “canceled” if Joe Biden wins the White House is going viral again. But this time many are saying Trump and his Republican cohorts are the ones who canceled Christmas after the President refused to sign the COVID relief bill and GOP lawmakers refused to support more money for Americans desperate for help.

“The Christmas season will be canceled,” Trump told Nevada supporters back in October, as the video posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar shows.

“If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town,” Trump lied, “and the Christmas season will be canceled.”

Here’s what many are saying:

 

Continue Reading

GRIFTER

McEnany Walks Away, Refuses to Answer When Reporter Accuses Her of Hypocrisy: ‘You Spread Disinformation Every Day’

Published

7 months ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to stop and answer when a reporter accused her of hypocrisy for accusing others of spreading “disinformation” daily.

It was McEnany’s first press conference as a White House official in a week – she’s been appearing regularly on Fox News as a Trump campaign advisor – but she didn’t bother to take the time to respond.

After showing slides of mainstream media articles she falsely claimed were hypocritical, CNN’s Jim Acosta said: “Isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

McEnany walked off and out of the briefing room.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.