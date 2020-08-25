‘I’m Not Done’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says ‘I See a Role in Other Areas’ and Then Quotes MLK

Jerry Falwell, Jr., the now-former Liberty University president and chancellor resigned Monday after news broke of a “fatal attraction” sex scandal involving his wife and the couple’s former pool-boy-turned-business-partner, only to later insist he had not resigned, and then tendered his resignation once again. By midnight he was done.

Except on Tuesday the son of the Moral Majority co-founder said he believes there’s more for him.

“I see a role in other areas,” Falwell, Jr. told Virginia’s News & Advance reporter Richard Chumney. “I don’t know what it is yet but I’m not done. This happened for a reason.”

At 12:31 PM Tuesday Chumney said that Falwell “just confirmed to me he has submitted his resignation to Liberty’s board,” and “says he’s completely moving on from Liberty.”

The 58-year old likely had little choice, after Liberty University’s Board of Trustees issued a between resignations statement saying Falwell’s association with the large Christian conservative school would not be in its best interests.

Falwell, to the consternation and angst of many, then quoted the late, great civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “The quote that keeps going through my mind this morning is Martin Luther Ling Jr: ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last.”

Free to do what is unclear, but Falwell Jr. has been plagued by scandals involving not only the couple’s pool boy, but their personal trainer. Both involve real estate deals.