Florida Police Release Body Cam Footage of Arrest of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday released body camera footage showing the arrest of Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump. Parscale was arrested at home on Sunday afternoon after threatening to harm himself.

The video shows officers tackling Parscale after he comes out of his house to speak to police. “I didn’t do anything,” he can be heard saying as police restrain him.

Parscale’s wife called police to report that her husband was armed, had barricaded himself in the home, and was threatening to kill himself.

“The confrontation with officers started after an argument between the couple. Candice Parscale says her husband chambered a round into a pistol during a heated exchange between the two,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“It’s unclear what they were arguing about, but she says she fled the house in fear and ran to a neighbor’s residence, from which she called the cops.”

Parscale was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and is being detained for psychiatric evaluation under the state’s Baker Act.

Parscale was demoted to senior campaign adviser in July. Trump tapped Bill Stepien to be his replacement as campaign manager.

