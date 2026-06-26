News
Trump Threatens ‘100% TARIFF’ on Countries Who Levy Digital Services Tax on U.S. Companies
President Donald Trump used his favorite threat, a tariff, against countries that levy a digital service tax against American companies.
Trump made the threat on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday.
“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this. Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America. This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed, if they proceed. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.
READ MORE: Senate Dems Give Trump Administration 90 Days to Refund Tariffs
This is not the first time Trump has threatened a tariff over a digital services tax. Earlier this month, he threatened French exporters with a 100% tariff on wine and champagne.
“I asked [French President Emmanuel Macron] not to charge American companies, and if they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France,” Trump told The New York Post. “All he has to do is get rid of the sales tax, and he wouldn’t have that kind of pressure.”
Digital service taxes are a way to tax income on companies without a physical presence in a country, but do business there via the internet, according to Public Citizen. It’s a tax on gross revenue earned from users in a specific country. As an example, if someone in Freedonia buys a book off Amazon.com, a DST would cause Amazon to pay income tax to Freedonia based off that sale. (Amazon does not have a presence in Freedonia on account of it being a made-up country from the film Duck Soup.)
A number of countries have or are considering implementing digital service taxes, and not just in Europe. Canada had one until recently, but it was repealed earlier this year. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has been organizing a proposal, Pillar One, which would set up a international DST across its more than 130 member nations.
Though Pillar One has not yet been enacted, a number of European countries have implemented DSTs, including Poland, Hungary, Denmark and Portugal. Many other countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Austria have DSTs that will be repealed should Pillar One become law, according to the Tax Foundation. In France, for example, big tech companies pay 3% based on gross revenue earned from the country, earning the nation $700 million last year, according to Quartz.
Image via Reuters
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News
Trump Says Progressive Dems Will ‘Attack Christianity’: ‘They’re Animals!’
President Donald Trump teased his upcoming Faith and Freedom Coalition speech on Friday with a long screed fear-mongering that progressive Democrats will “attack all Religions, but in particular, Christianity.”
Trump posted the warning to his social media platform, Truth Social shortly before he was scheduled to speak to the conservative advocacy organization at its annual conference.
“I will be speaking at 1:30 P.M. to The Faith and Freedom Coalition, and one of the Statements I will be making, perhaps the most important of them all, concerns the recent Election of Communists in our Country. Communism is very easy to sell. I’d be the Greatest Communist in History. I’d give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free. Unfortunately, after two or three years, the Country where this is taking place would fail. It always does, and then you’ll start living in squalor. There will be no food, there will be no housing, there will be no Military, there will be no nothing,” Trump wrote.
READ MORE: ‘Rededicating the Country to God’: Trump White House Hosts Evangelical Christian Festival
“You’ll be Third World every way, and everyone will suffer or die. I’m sorry to say, but Assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their Ideology. They’re animals! In many cases, not smart but, in some cases, they are,” he continued, railing against the Democratic party establishment for not “fighting back” against them, saying establishment Dems are not “smart enough or tough enough” to block progressive Democrats from winning primary elections or serving if elected.
“If they fought them the way they fight Republicans, or me, they’d be victorious, but they don’t have the courage to do so,” Trump said.
Referring to progressives that have recently won primaries—most notably in New York where the three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani trounced establishment Democrats this Tuesday—Trump said they were not “social Dumocrats” but “hard core, godless Communists.”
Of the three candidates, while Claire Valdez does not appear to have discussed her religious affiliation, Brad Lander is Jewish and Darializa Avila Chevalier is a convert to Islam, according to the Guardian.
Trump called the candidates the “most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago.”
“These ruthless Communists will attack all Religions but, in particular, Christianity – They always do. All Communist Countries attack Religions violently. As you know, we recently struck Nigeria, and largely ended the slaughter of their Great Christian population. They know that if they go further, the attack will be far greater and, in that, they don’t want to get involved. I am saving Christians throughout the World, even though we are not in those various Countries, by hitting these Terrorists violently and hard. They will close your Churches, they will kill your people. This is what they’re about. This is the Greatest Threat to our Country since its Founding 250 years ago!” Trump wrote.
Trump ordered strikes in Nigeria last year after accusing its government of not stopping the persecution of Christians, according to The Guardian. At the time he accused Islamic State militants in the country of “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”
Nigeria’s government has countered claims that extremists are primarily targeting Christians, but rather people of all faiths. While some clashes have been along religious lines, like between Muslim herders and Christian farmers, the Guardian reported, the skirmishes have been over land and water rather than religion. Likewise, though priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria, the cause is related more to money than religious persecution, according to the Guardian.
“Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the Nigerian Foreign Ministry said at the time of Trump’s strikes.
The Faith and Freedom Coalition is holding its Road to Majority Conference at the Washington Hilton Friday. This marks the first time Trump has returned to the Hilton since the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this year. During that dinner, a shooter was stopped by Secret Service agents from carrying out an alleged assassination attempt against Trump, according to The Hill.
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Gloats About People Being Unable to Come to U.S. After SCOTUS Asylum Ruling
President Donald Trump gloated on social media Friday morning about keeping asylum seekers out of the United States a day after two Supreme Court rulings on immigration.
“For all of those who like to say that Barack Hussein Obama, and his Vice President, Sleepy Joe Biden, did as many Criminal ICE removals as President Trump, the figures are just in. Number One, they included hundreds of thousands of people that never came close to getting into our Country, a difference of perhaps 50% in the numbers. We don’t include such categories but, even if we did, ICE and CBP removed many more Illegal Aliens under President Trump than under Obama — It’s not even close! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
READ MORE: GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
Trump is correct that while Obama has higher deportation numbers, Obama’s numbers include border deportations as well as interior deportations, according to Deutsche Welle. In his two terms, Obama deported 3.1 million people; Trump deported 932,000 in his first term and approximately 300,000 during his second, DW reports.
Trump has far more interior deportations—which DW reports quadrupled during the last year. That’s partially due to a controversial policy just upheld by the Supreme Court. Under Trump, Customs and Border Patrol launched a controversial policy where border agents would physically block would-be asylum seekers at the border. To seek asylum, one must enter the United States; Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, ruled that since the seekers were physically unable to cross the border, they had not entered the country and thus could not apply for asylum.
Alito also wrote the majority opinion for another case decided Thursday, allowing the Trump administration to strip Temporary Protected Status from Haitians and Syrians living in the United States. Alito ruled that despite the various racist comments made by Trump about members of those communities, the decision was not itself racist. Instead, he wrote, Trump showed he was broadly against TPS as a policy, so his racist comments were immaterial.
While Trump gloats about removing “more Illegal Aliens”, not everyone deported was in the country illegally. There are numerous reports of ICE and CBP detaining and deporting people who have legally immigrated to the United States.
Image via Reuters
News
Massie Slams Trump Over SAVE Act: ‘We Won All the Damn Elections!’
Outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky slammed President Donald Trump’s insistence on passing the SAVE Act.
Massie made the comments to reporters Friday morning in a News Nation clip surfaced by journalist Aaron Rupar.
“I’ll vote for the SAVE Act, but I think it’s a distraction from our real problems.I think it’s ironic that we control the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court and the White House, and we’re yelling ‘election fraud’? I mean, we won all the damn elections!” Massie said.
Massie: "I think it's ironic that we control the House, Senate, Supreme Court, and the White House, and we're yelling 'election fraud'? I mean, we won all the damn elections." pic.twitter.com/dynY1dbEjs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2026
The SAVE Act—also known as the SAVE America Act, or by its official name, the Safeguard America Voter Eligibility Act—has been pushed by Trump as a way to fight election fraud. It would require people provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote, and show photo ID while at the polls. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud.
READ MORE: Trump Holds Housing Bill Hostage, Mike Johnson Says He’ll Sign It Anyway
The SAVE Act passed the House—with one Democrat, Texan Rep. Henry Cuellar joining Republicans—but the bill has languished in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) says he won’t bring the bill to a vote because it doesn’t have the support needed to pass.
Trump has been vocal on getting the SAVE Act passed. On Wednesday, he called for an end to the filibuster. Though the Act likely has about 50 votes—enough to pass with a simple majority—it would be filibustered in the Senate. A filibuster boosts the requirement to pass to 60, which would be nearly impossible. All 53 Republicans would need to be present and vote for it, plus seven Democrats. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is currently on health leave after being hospitalized this month.
The same day, Trump announced that he would not be signing the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act until the SAVE Act is passed. That bill is set to reduce housing prices and limit corporate ownership of homes. It passed both chambers by an overwhelming majority—85-5 in the Senate and 393-13 in the House.
“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.
It’s unknown if or how the SAVE Act will progress. Some senators suggest it could be put into a budget reconciliation bill, requiring only a simple majority, according to the Hill. In that case, however, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough would have to backtrack on her previous decision that it could not be included due to the Byrd Rule. The Byrd Rule determines the kind of proposals that can be bundled into a budget reconciliation bill.
Image via Reuters
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