NY Gov. Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’ Says State Attorney General

The House Oversight Committee has just published damning contemporaneous notes written by a former top Dept. of Justice official that are proof before he left office Donald Trump demanded the DOJ help him overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney says, “I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay.”

Quoting one of the notes, from then-Acting United States Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Chairwoman Maloney adds, “Trump directly instructed DOJ to take steps to overturn the election. He told them, ‘just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.'”

The Oversight Committee tweet below includes this damning revelation: “attempts by Trump to pressure the 2 most senior officials at the DOJ to help overturn the #2020election or risk losing their jobs.”

Swimming in far right wing media stories, Trump slammed the two top DOJ officials who told him there was no evidence of election fraud:

The Oversight Committee also retweeted this from New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff:

This was not subtle. Trump telling top DOJ officials “We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election.”

