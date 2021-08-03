BREAKING NEWS
NY Gov. Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’ Says State Attorney General
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women,” and created a hostile work environment, breaking federal and state law, according to state Attorney General Letitia James.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announces investigation into sexual harassment claims found “Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.” pic.twitter.com/bjyWfk4MM3
— The Recount (@therecount) August 3, 2021
“The probe found Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees,” NBC News reports. “It also found the Governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.”
Cuomo has repeated denied touching anyone inappropriately and said he would wait for the investigation to conclude before discussing any possible future decisions.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Handed Over to Congress
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has just announced the tax returns of former president Donald Trump can and must be turned over to Congress.
“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information. Under section 6103(f )(1), Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee,” a published 39-page DOJ opinion dated Friday reads.
It adds: “we conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee’s June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information.”
“The decision comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Trump’s tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance’s criminal probe of the Trump Organization,” according to CNBC.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Oversight Committee Releases DOJ Official’s Handwritten Notes Quoting Trump Demanding They Help Overturn Election
The House Oversight Committee has just published damning contemporaneous notes written by a former top Dept. of Justice official that are proof before he left office Donald Trump demanded the DOJ help him overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney says, “I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay.”
Quoting one of the notes, from then-Acting United States Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Chairwoman Maloney adds, “Trump directly instructed DOJ to take steps to overturn the election. He told them, ‘just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.'”
The Oversight Committee tweet below includes this damning revelation: “attempts by Trump to pressure the 2 most senior officials at the DOJ to help overturn the #2020election or risk losing their jobs.”
Trump directly instructed DOJ to take steps to overturn the election.
He told them, “just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay.
More? https://t.co/iejMftJch9 pic.twitter.com/T78BUaHdIY
— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) July 30, 2021
“- DAG … ‘understand that the DOJ can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, doesn’t work that way.’” (p. 4) pic.twitter.com/w9wKqsnwjr
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 30, 2021
Swimming in far right wing media stories, Trump slammed the two top DOJ officials who told him there was no evidence of election fraud:
“‘You guys may not be following the internet the way I do’” (p. 3)
—Former President Trump pic.twitter.com/oVMVtVDSfL
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 30, 2021
The Oversight Committee also retweeted this from New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff:
This was not subtle. Trump telling top DOJ officials “We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election.”
then following up with, “People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in. People want me to replace DOJ leadership.” pic.twitter.com/NlqtmV3ayq
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) July 30, 2021
Chairwoman @RepMaloney issued the following statement in light of the new revelations:https://t.co/yVrHP9ECH1 pic.twitter.com/yg4mpUmtRN
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 30, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
‘Just Say That the Election Was Corrupt’ Trump Told Top DOJ Officials, ‘Leave the Rest to Me’: New NYT Report
In the final weeks of his one term in office then-President Donald Trump mounted a massive pressure campaign on top officials at the Dept. of Justice, demanding they issue false statements supporting his election fraud lies so Trump’s allies in Congress could use those falsehoods to overturn the election he lost.
“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me” and to his congressional allies, Trump told the Acting United States Deputy Attorney General, Richard Donoghue, on December 27, according to Donoghue’s notes obtained by The New York Times.
Trump “did not name” his congressional allies, “but at other points during the call, he mentioned Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, whom he described as a ‘fighter’; Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who at the time promoted the idea that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump; and Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, whom Mr. Trump praised for ‘getting to bottom of things.'”
Donoghue refused, telling Trump, “Much of the info you’re getting is false.” Donoghue told Trump DOJ had conducted “dozens of investigations, hundreds of interviews,” finding zero evidence to support his wild claims.
“Mr. Trump castigated the officials, saying that ‘thousands of people called’ their local U.S. attorney’s offices to complain about the election and that ‘nobody trusts the F.B.I.’ He said that ‘people are angry — blaming D.O.J. for inaction,'” The Times adds.
NEW: Oversight Committee Releases DOJ Official’s Handwritten Notes Quoting Trump Demanding They Help Overturn Election
“You guys may not be following the internet the way I do,” Trump also told his top DOJ officials, according to notes taken during that call.
Read the full report here.
