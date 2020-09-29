CRIME
Brad Parscale Faces Investigation for ‘Stealing’ $40 Million From Trump Campaign: Report
Embattled former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been accused of “stealing” up to $40 million from President Donald Trump’s campaign and $10 million from the Republican National Committee.
The Daily Mail first reported that Parscale is suspected of pocketing the money.
According to the Daily Mail:
A Trump insider explained to DailyMail.com that Parscale went into a tailspin after he was demoted in July and replaced by his former number two, Bill Stepien, as he’s worried about the ‘gravy train’ ending and keeping up with his lavish lifestyle.
Trump demoted Parscale as campaign manager earlier this year after his Florida lifestyle attracted media attention. Daily Mail sources said Trump ordered a review of RNC finances just days after Parscale’s demotion.
RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest denied that Parscale is being investigated.
“This report is categorically false,” Guest said in a statement. “There is no audit or investigation of Brad at the RNC.”
Reports on Sunday revealed that Parscale was hospitalized after a tense standoff with police and allegedly threatening to commit suicide.
‘Brad Parscale Hits Her’: Disturbing Details Emerge From Police Report of Ex-Trump Campaign Manager
A police report is revealing disturbing details from Sunday’s incident at the home of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized under a Florida law allowing police to detain anyone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
“While speaking with Candace Parscale I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” officer Steven Smith wrote in the police report, according to the Miami Herald. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”
The Herald adds that Parscale had “racked and loaded a handgun during an argument” with his wife.
“Parscale’s wife,” whose name is actually “Candice,” “told them her husband had not hit her Sunday, but had smacked her phone out of her hand when she tried to call his father. She said she heard a gunshot from inside the house after ‘fleeing,’ but later said it might have been a car backfiring.”
Candice Parscale had called 911, telling police he “had guns and was threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police said Sunday night,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Police confiscated 10 guns from Parscale’s home, including rifles. Brad Parscale is listed as “Bradley” in the police report.
“Candace immediately fled [the] residence and stated she heard a loud bang shortly after,” the incident report continued, according to Local10.com, an ABC affiliate. “Candace stated that they realized that Bradley did not shoot himself when they heard Bradley ranting and pacing around the residence and the dog barking franticly. However, they were concerned that Bradley might still try to shoot himself, due to him being in possession of several firearms and refusing to vacate the residence.”
“[Parscale’s] speech was slurred as though he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he seemed to be crying,” police officer Timothy Skaggs wrote in his report. “Due to his refusal [to] exit the residence on his own free will and his emotional state, crisis negotiators were requested.”
“Brad was drinking a beer and was clearly intoxicated,” officer Christopher Wilson, who is also a friend of Parscale wrote in the report.
NBC News’ Tom Winter adds Candice Parscale told police Brad has been “depressed and suicidal recently.”
According to the reports Candace told police that Brad has been “depressed and suicidal recently.” The officer added that she said, “this has led him to consume alcohol a lot more frequently and make suicidal statements.”
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 28, 2020
Mary Trump Sues President and His Siblings for Cheating Her Out of Family Inheritance
President Donald Trump and his sibling were sued by their niece, who claims the family cheated her out of millions of dollars.
Mary Trump, whose best-selling memoir describes a deeply dysfunctional family, filed a suit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan accusing the president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and their late brother Robert Trump of fraud and civil conspiracy, reported the New York Times.
The suit seeks to recover millions of dollars Mary Trump says she was owed from her own late father’s inheritance after his 1981 death, when she was just 16 years old.
“Fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the lawsuit claims in its first sentence.
Eric Trump Has Been Refusing to Testify in Fraud Case – a Judge Just Ordered Him To
A judge has ordered Eric Trump, the middle son of President Donald Trump, to testify in the New York Attorney General’s fraud investigation into whether or not the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of some of its properties.
Eric Trump has tried to delay his testimony until after the November 3 election. On Wednesday New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him to comply with a subpoena. He has two weeks to do so, CNBC reports.
“We simply can’t delay compliance for another two months,” a lawyer for the New York Attorney General’s office told the judge.
One of the properties under investigation is the Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York.
“The Financial Times last year noted that Trump purchased Seven Springs for $7.5 million in 1996, but valued it at more than $290 million in 2012. Forbes magazine in 2014 said that the entire property was worth less than $19.5 million, citing recent property sales and local realtors and assessors.”
