Trump Gloats About People Being Unable to Come to U.S. After SCOTUS Asylum Ruling

President Donald Trump teased his upcoming Faith and Freedom Coalition speech on Friday with a long screed fear-mongering that progressive Democrats will “attack all Religions, but in particular, Christianity.”

Trump posted the warning to his social media platform, Truth Social shortly before he was scheduled to speak to the conservative advocacy organization at its annual conference.

“I will be speaking at 1:30 P.M. to The Faith and Freedom Coalition, and one of the Statements I will be making, perhaps the most important of them all, concerns the recent Election of Communists in our Country. Communism is very easy to sell. I’d be the Greatest Communist in History. I’d give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free. Unfortunately, after two or three years, the Country where this is taking place would fail. It always does, and then you’ll start living in squalor. There will be no food, there will be no housing, there will be no Military, there will be no nothing,” Trump wrote.

READ MORE: ‘Rededicating the Country to God’: Trump White House Hosts Evangelical Christian Festival

“You’ll be Third World every way, and everyone will suffer or die. I’m sorry to say, but Assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their Ideology. They’re animals! In many cases, not smart but, in some cases, they are,” he continued, railing against the Democratic party establishment for not “fighting back” against them, saying establishment Dems are not “smart enough or tough enough” to block progressive Democrats from winning primary elections or serving if elected.

“If they fought them the way they fight Republicans, or me, they’d be victorious, but they don’t have the courage to do so,” Trump said.

Referring to progressives that have recently won primaries—most notably in New York where the three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani trounced establishment Democrats this Tuesday—Trump said they were not “social Dumocrats” but “hard core, godless Communists.”

Of the three candidates, while Claire Valdez does not appear to have discussed her religious affiliation, Brad Lander is Jewish and Darializa Avila Chevalier is a convert to Islam, according to the Guardian.

Trump called the candidates the “most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago.”

“These ruthless Communists will attack all Religions but, in particular, Christianity – They always do. All Communist Countries attack Religions violently. As you know, we recently struck Nigeria, and largely ended the slaughter of their Great Christian population. They know that if they go further, the attack will be far greater and, in that, they don’t want to get involved. I am saving Christians throughout the World, even though we are not in those various Countries, by hitting these Terrorists violently and hard. They will close your Churches, they will kill your people. This is what they’re about. This is the Greatest Threat to our Country since its Founding 250 years ago!” Trump wrote.

Trump ordered strikes in Nigeria last year after accusing its government of not stopping the persecution of Christians, according to The Guardian. At the time he accused Islamic State militants in the country of “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

Nigeria’s government has countered claims that extremists are primarily targeting Christians, but rather people of all faiths. While some clashes have been along religious lines, like between Muslim herders and Christian farmers, the Guardian reported, the skirmishes have been over land and water rather than religion. Likewise, though priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria, the cause is related more to money than religious persecution, according to the Guardian.

“Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the Nigerian Foreign Ministry said at the time of Trump’s strikes.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition is holding its Road to Majority Conference at the Washington Hilton Friday. This marks the first time Trump has returned to the Hilton since the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this year. During that dinner, a shooter was stopped by Secret Service agents from carrying out an alleged assassination attempt against Trump, according to The Hill.

Image via Reuters