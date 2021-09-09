BYE
Employer of Anti-Masker Who ‘Deliberately’ Coughed on Supermarket Shoppers Announces She ‘No Longer Works’ There
A woman who refused to wear a mask inside a Nebraska supermarket and apparently “deliberately” coughed on other customers “no longer works for” her now-former employer, software giant SAP.
The viral video, which has received over 4 million views in just two days, shows the woman, almost giddy, as she claims to have “allergies” and “maybe” a medical condition, while coughing in the direction of other shoppers who recorded her actions.
KRON reported the Nebraska town where the supermarket is located has an ordinance requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status. The report also stated she “was caught on camera appearing to deliberately cough inside a supermarket without a face mask on.”
An internet sleuth identified the woman, and on Wednesday SAP announced it was “investigating.” Hours later the company posted a tweet saying the woman no longer works for them, although it did not disclose any details.
We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP.
— SAP (@SAP) September 9, 2021
In the video (below) the woman, who apparently does not understand how the coronavirus operates, can be heard saying, “I don’t need to have [a mask] on, I’m not sick and neither are you.”
Video of the woman was posted to Twitter by a freelance reporter who regularly exposes acts of wrongdoing:
COVID-denier in Nebraska coughs on shoppers at a supermarket pic.twitter.com/Ejy9HfsshS
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 7, 2021
Pelosi to Cuomo: Resign
The Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, the second most-powerful elected woman in America today wasted no time in telling New York’s Democratic governor to resign.
Speaker Pelosi in a short but pointed statement released to the press told two-term Governor Andrew Cuomo he must leave office after a damning investigation by another Democrat, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, alleges he sexually harassed “multiple women,” and in her view broke federal and state law.
“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed,” Speaker Pelosi said.
“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth.
“Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”
Related: NY Gov. Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’ Says State Attorney General
Other top Democrats, including the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also called on Cuomo to quit.
As ABC News reports the list of Democrats calling for Cuomo to resign is long and growing. It also includes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is the Democratic nominee for NYC mayor. Several state-level elected officials also are on the list.
By comparison, even before the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump had been credibly accused of rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, or sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Even after his damning comments in the “Access Hollywood” video Republicans ultimately stood by him.
Twitter Announces Massive Revenue Growth, Increase in Users After Banning Trump: Report
Social media giant Twitter has announced a massive level of growth and increase in users.
According to CNBC, Twitter revenue increased 74% this quarter, and 28% in the previous quarter. CNBC calls it “the strongest growth since 2014.”
The company banned Donald Trump on January 8, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” it said in its announcement explaining its reasons for the permanent suspension two days after Trump incited the January 6 insurrection.
Neither CNBC nor Twitter cited the ban on Trump as the reason for the increase in revenue or users, but anecdotally many have commented in the weeks and months after Trump was no longer on the site how much more enjoyable the platform was.
In April The New York Times reported on Twitter sans Trump.
“For all of the country’s news consumers, a strange quiet has descended after a four-year bombardment of presidential verbiage,” wrote Sarah Lyall in a Political Memo, offering these observations from several users:
“My blood pressure has gone down 20 points,” said Mr. Cavalli, 71, whose obsessive hate-following of Mr. Trump ended for good when Twitter permanently barred the former president in January. “Not having to read his latest dishonest tweets has made my life so much happier.”
“I legitimately slept better with him off Twitter,” said Mario Marval, 35, a program manager and Air Force veteran in the Cincinnati area. “It allowed me to reflect on how much of a vacuum of my attention he became.”
For Matt Leece, 29, a music professor in Bloomsburg, Pa., the Twitter suspension was akin to a clearing of the air: “It’s like living in a city perpetually choked with smog, and suddenly one day you wake up and the sky is blue, the birds are singing, and you can finally take a full, nontoxic breath.”
Trump in early July announced he was suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google for banning him. Experts say the lawsuit is without merit.
Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security – He Refuses to Leave and Cries ‘Friday Night Massacre’
President Joe Biden on Friday fired the head of the Social Security Administration. Andrew Saul, a Trump-appointee and wealthy anti-union GOP donor who is accused of working to delay millions of Americans’ stimulus checks, is refusing to leave.
“I consider myself the term-protected Commissioner of Social Security,” Saul said, dramatically calling his termination a “Friday Night Massacre.”
The Washington Post reports “he plans to be back at work on Monday morning, signing in remotely from his New York home.”
Saul claims he had no advance warning, despite calls from Democrats demanding his firing.
“It was a bolt of lightning no one expected. And right now it’s left the agency in complete turmoil.”
Any turmoil there might be would be the result of his refusal to exit his post after being fired. Biden has already named an acting commissioner.
“Since taking office,” the White House said in a statement, “Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency’s telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency’s workforce, not repaired SSA’s relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda.”
Thanks to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision President Joe Biden has the power to fire certain political appointees who were previously thought to be protected from termination.
“SSA Administrator Andrew Saul’s firing by POTUS Joe Biden was obviously lawful under three recent conservative SCOTUS decisions. Live by the sword, die by the sword. What goes around comes around. End of discussion,” tweeted noted law professor Laurence Tribe.
