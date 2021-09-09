Employer of Anti-Masker Who ‘Deliberately’ Coughed on Supermarket Shoppers Announces She ‘No Longer Works’ There

A woman who refused to wear a mask inside a Nebraska supermarket and apparently “deliberately” coughed on other customers “no longer works for” her now-former employer, software giant SAP.

The viral video, which has received over 4 million views in just two days, shows the woman, almost giddy, as she claims to have “allergies” and “maybe” a medical condition, while coughing in the direction of other shoppers who recorded her actions.

KRON reported the Nebraska town where the supermarket is located has an ordinance requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status. The report also stated she “was caught on camera appearing to deliberately cough inside a supermarket without a face mask on.”

An internet sleuth identified the woman, and on Wednesday SAP announced it was “investigating.” Hours later the company posted a tweet saying the woman no longer works for them, although it did not disclose any details.

We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP. — SAP (@SAP) September 9, 2021

In the video (below) the woman, who apparently does not understand how the coronavirus operates, can be heard saying, “I don’t need to have [a mask] on, I’m not sick and neither are you.”

Video of the woman was posted to Twitter by a freelance reporter who regularly exposes acts of wrongdoing: