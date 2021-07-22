Twitter Announces Massive Revenue Growth, Increase in Users After Banning Trump: Report

Social media giant Twitter has announced a massive level of growth and increase in users.

According to CNBC, Twitter revenue increased 74% this quarter, and 28% in the previous quarter. CNBC calls it “the strongest growth since 2014.”

The company banned Donald Trump on January 8, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” it said in its announcement explaining its reasons for the permanent suspension two days after Trump incited the January 6 insurrection.

Neither CNBC nor Twitter cited the ban on Trump as the reason for the increase in revenue or users, but anecdotally many have commented in the weeks and months after Trump was no longer on the site how much more enjoyable the platform was.

In April The New York Times reported on Twitter sans Trump.

“For all of the country’s news consumers, a strange quiet has descended after a four-year bombardment of presidential verbiage,” wrote Sarah Lyall in a Political Memo, offering these observations from several users:

“My blood pressure has gone down 20 points,” said Mr. Cavalli, 71, whose obsessive hate-following of Mr. Trump ended for good when Twitter permanently barred the former president in January. “Not having to read his latest dishonest tweets has made my life so much happier.”

“I legitimately slept better with him off Twitter,” said Mario Marval, 35, a program manager and Air Force veteran in the Cincinnati area. “It allowed me to reflect on how much of a vacuum of my attention he became.”

For Matt Leece, 29, a music professor in Bloomsburg, Pa., the Twitter suspension was akin to a clearing of the air: “It’s like living in a city perpetually choked with smog, and suddenly one day you wake up and the sky is blue, the birds are singing, and you can finally take a full, nontoxic breath.”

Trump in early July announced he was suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google for banning him. Experts say the lawsuit is without merit.