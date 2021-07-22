BYE
Twitter Announces Massive Revenue Growth, Increase in Users After Banning Trump: Report
Social media giant Twitter has announced a massive level of growth and increase in users.
According to CNBC, Twitter revenue increased 74% this quarter, and 28% in the previous quarter. CNBC calls it “the strongest growth since 2014.”
The company banned Donald Trump on January 8, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” it said in its announcement explaining its reasons for the permanent suspension two days after Trump incited the January 6 insurrection.
Neither CNBC nor Twitter cited the ban on Trump as the reason for the increase in revenue or users, but anecdotally many have commented in the weeks and months after Trump was no longer on the site how much more enjoyable the platform was.
In April The New York Times reported on Twitter sans Trump.
“For all of the country’s news consumers, a strange quiet has descended after a four-year bombardment of presidential verbiage,” wrote Sarah Lyall in a Political Memo, offering these observations from several users:
“My blood pressure has gone down 20 points,” said Mr. Cavalli, 71, whose obsessive hate-following of Mr. Trump ended for good when Twitter permanently barred the former president in January. “Not having to read his latest dishonest tweets has made my life so much happier.”
“I legitimately slept better with him off Twitter,” said Mario Marval, 35, a program manager and Air Force veteran in the Cincinnati area. “It allowed me to reflect on how much of a vacuum of my attention he became.”
For Matt Leece, 29, a music professor in Bloomsburg, Pa., the Twitter suspension was akin to a clearing of the air: “It’s like living in a city perpetually choked with smog, and suddenly one day you wake up and the sky is blue, the birds are singing, and you can finally take a full, nontoxic breath.”
Trump in early July announced he was suing Twitter, Facebook, and Google for banning him. Experts say the lawsuit is without merit.
Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security – He Refuses to Leave and Cries ‘Friday Night Massacre’
President Joe Biden on Friday fired the head of the Social Security Administration. Andrew Saul, a Trump-appointee and wealthy anti-union GOP donor who is accused of working to delay millions of Americans’ stimulus checks, is refusing to leave.
“I consider myself the term-protected Commissioner of Social Security,” Saul said, dramatically calling his termination a “Friday Night Massacre.”
The Washington Post reports “he plans to be back at work on Monday morning, signing in remotely from his New York home.”
Saul claims he had no advance warning, despite calls from Democrats demanding his firing.
“It was a bolt of lightning no one expected. And right now it’s left the agency in complete turmoil.”
Any turmoil there might be would be the result of his refusal to exit his post after being fired. Biden has already named an acting commissioner.
“Since taking office,” the White House said in a statement, “Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency’s telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency’s workforce, not repaired SSA’s relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda.”
Thanks to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision President Joe Biden has the power to fire certain political appointees who were previously thought to be protected from termination.
“SSA Administrator Andrew Saul’s firing by POTUS Joe Biden was obviously lawful under three recent conservative SCOTUS decisions. Live by the sword, die by the sword. What goes around comes around. End of discussion,” tweeted noted law professor Laurence Tribe.
Ivanka and Jared Are Distancing Themselves From Trump as He Has ‘Frequent’ Contact With Lindell: Report
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been putting not only physical distance in their relationship with Donald Trump but emotional distance, as the former president continues to live in the past, harping on the election he still falsely says was stolen from him, unable to move on to reality – and in frequent contact with far right acolytes like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Now that Trump is out of the White House and away from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home where Ivanka and Jared have a high rise apartment nearby, and living at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort, his once closest advisors are “distancing” themselves from him, a CNN deep dive reveals.
“With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump’s grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.”
CNN adds that “the former President complains for several hours about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election. Other times, his frustrations emerge in fits and starts — more likely when he is discussing his hopeful return to national politics. And while he often has a rotating audience of cheering listeners, the gap between Trump and his daughter and son-in-law grows wider by the week.”
Ivanka Trump, who served many roles during her father’s entrance into politics and eventually into the White House, has “struggled to undo the entanglements” she created by being First Daughter, Senior White House Advisor, Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, and appearing to strike a higher-profile that led some to believe she would run for elected office soon.
Trump “has also started to question the role that Kushner — one of the few people who were able to stay close to Trump throughout his two presidential campaigns and White House tenure — has played in his presidential legacy,” as he grows increasingly tied to the far right elements in his circle.
“Now Trump finds himself more often in the company of an ever-changing circle of advisers. Trump allies say he is once again interacting with characters who should require supervision — noting that he has been in frequent touch with One America News anchor Christina Bobb, a prolific proponent of far-fetched theories about the 2020 election, in addition to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has encouraged Trump to keep challenging the 2020 election results in several states.”
The one person CNN does not mention? Former First Lady Melania Trump.
Read the entire report here.
Fox Fires Reporter Who Declared On-Air She Was Being ‘Muzzled’ by Her Bosses: Report
Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker announced Tuesday she has been fired after announcing live on-air during an on-scene segment that her bosses had been “muzzling” her and she had given secretly recorded audio and video to the discredited far right wing activists at Project Veritas.
“Before we get to that story, I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers,” Hecker said on-camera Monday during her report (video below). “And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this.”
The Daily Beast reports that in a phone call with Hecker “she said that she had just been terminated by the Fox outlet.”
But Hecker seems glad to go.
“I have been longing to part ways with this strange, slightly unhinged corporation since last August when I realized what they were,” she told The Daily Beast. “The piece with Project Veritas doesn’t touch what they did. Fox 26 knows I’m fearless.”
She added: “I have zero interest in working for another corporation. They all toe the same line.”
It’s unclear what “line” that is but it would seem she would have been more comfortable at another “unhinged corporation,” possibly OANN.
Here’s Hecker’s report from Monday.
Reporter Ivory Hecker with Fox 26 informs the network live on air that she’ll expose them with secret recordingspic.twitter.com/WM13fzdLXt
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 15, 2021
