Alito Says Trump’s Comments About Haitians Eating Cats Weren’t ‘Overtly Racial’

Justice Samuel Alito claimed that comments from President Donald Trump and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem were not “overtly racial” in a ruling stripping protections from Haitian and Syrian refugees.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines Thursday morning in Mullin v. Doe that the Trump administration could revoke Temporary Protected Status from Haitian and Syrian refugees. The reasoning was that the decision to revoke TPS was not “motivated by race,” but a general objection to the TPS program.

“Citing statements made by President Trump and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, one set of respondents advances an equal protection claim that Haiti’s TPS designation was terminated because of the racial makeup of that country’s population. But, ironically, one of respondents’ other arguments undermines the equal protection claim by offering a strong, race-neutral explanation for Haiti’s termination: namely, that the current administration, which has terminated every TPS designation that has come up for renewal, simply opposes the TPS program, at least as it has been implemented in the past,” Alito wrote.

READ MORE: No, Haitian Immigrants Aren’t Eating Cats in Ohio

TPS has been the law of the land since 1990. The law allowed refugees from war-torn countries or countries that suffered devastating natural disasters to live in the United States. Though TPS was always intended to be temporary, as the name suggests, history moves slowly and many people would have to stay in the United States lest they be hurt or killed in their homelands.

In the case of Haiti, Alito said that while “it is a very poor country, and living conditions there are unquestionably difficult… poverty and deprivation are no reflection on character, and there is no justification for denigrating the character of Haitians who suffer from and bear no responsibility for their country’s ills.”

But Alito dismissed claims that the Trump administration’s decision to revoke TPS designations were based on race.

“None of the cited statements by either the President or the Secretary was overtly racial, and in substance all expressed policy views that could rest on race-neutral justifications,” Alito wrote.

“Political discourse by prominent public figures is increasingly couched in terms that would have scandalized the public just a short time ago, and the statements cited by Miot respondents—especially those concerning Haiti and Haitian immigrants to this country—exemplify this development. But whatever one may think of the cited statements, they are insufficient to show that the termination of Haiti’s TPS designation was based on the race of the Haitian people. Ironically, both Doe and Miot respondents identify a strong, race-neutral explanation of these officials’ statements: the present administration’s general stance on immigration and its obvious antipathy toward past administrations’ TPS policies,” he continued.

As cited in the dissent by Justice Elena Kagan, the comments that are not “overtly racial” include—using her framing language:

Haitians are “eating the dogs . . . . They’re eating the cats. They’re eating—they’re eating the pets of the people that live [in Springfield, Ohio].”

Haitians are also eating “other things too that they’re not supposed to be.”

Haitians in the United States “probably have AIDS.”

Haiti is a “shithole country,” which is “filthy, dirty, [and] disgusting.”

And: Haitian immigration is “like a death wish for our country.”

Haitians, along with some others, are “poisoning the blood” of our country.

“Why is it we only take people from shithole countries” like “Haiti [and] Somalia”? “Why cannot we have some people from Norway [and] Sweden?”

“The majority briefly replies that those remarks are not ‘overtly racial,’. .. but it is hard to know what that means. Haitians are Black. (Norwegians and Swedes not so much.) The references—of filth, disease, and primitiveness—are shot through with racial stereotypes and tropes. It is hard to imagine the statements being made today of any White community,” Kagan wrote. “The statements fairly shout, in their racial undertones and overtones alike, that race entered into the President’s resolve to remove Haitians from this country.”

She added that it is not an “either/or” decision that either TPS was revoked from Haiti and Syria due to antipathy for the program or it was racially motivated, but that both can be true.

“If in addition to race-neutral reasons, race entered into the picture—even as a subsidiary factor—the Haiti TPS decision is irretrievably tainted. And here, the President’s own statements show that race did enter in— that, within what was surely a multi-cause decision, it was a motivating factor. Because that is all the Haiti plaintiffs need to show on their equal protection claim, the District Court was right to find that it is likely to succeed,” Kagan wrote.

This is the second win the SCOTUS has handed Trump Thursday on immigration issues. In another ruling, Alito wrote the decision to allow border police to block asylum seekers from entering the United States. In that case, Justice Sonia Sotomayor compared the majority’s decision to turning away Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany.

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