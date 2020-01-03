HYPOCRISY
Trump Used to Accuse Obama of Trying to ‘Start a War’ with Iran to Get Re-Elected
President Donald Trump’s Pentagon on Thursday claimed credit for the “hugely consequential” assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Soleimani is a “revered” figure in Iran, and the country’s state television cut scheduled broadcasts to show photos of the general with a call for prayers.
With Middle East analysts expecting retaliation — and even war — it’s important to remember Trump’s views on the subject.
In 2012, Trump was convinced that then-President Barack Obama would launch a war with Iran to boost his re-election effort. Political scientists refer to a “rally around the flag” rise in poll numbers for commanders-in-chief at war.
“I always said Barack Obama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election,” Trump tweeted in August of 2012.
Two months later, Trump was still worried Obama would launch a war to bolster his political standing.
“Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!” Trump warned.
He followed up again before the election, which Obama won without launching a war with Iran.
“Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!” Trump warned.
I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012
Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he'll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don't put it past him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
McConnell: Democrats ‘Can Whine’ but Republicans ‘Absolutely’ Will Fill Any Supreme Court Opening During Election
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is once again putting a new spin on his highly-controversial (and some would say, un-American) decision to refuse to allow President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to even receive a confirmation hearing, much less a vote, by the Senate.
And he’s now promising he will abandon his initial reason, claiming in 2016 it was nearing a presidential election and “the people” should effectively vote on the nominee by deciding which president they want nominating the next SCOTUS justice.
Now McConnell is promising Republicans will “absolutely” confirm any Supreme Court nominee President Donald Trump announces, despite being close to a presidential election year, with both parties’ campaigns aggressively underway.
McConnell, as The Hill reports, on Tuesday told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt he will go ahead and ensure Trump’s next SCOTUS nominee, if there is one, gets confirmed – despite being an election year.
The Senate Majority leader also launched a shot across the bow at Democrats, saying “they can whine about this all day long.”
Video Shows Trump In El Paso Hospital Bragging About Crowd Size and Demeaning Beto O’Rourke
The White House refused to allow any members of the press to travel inside the hospitals President Donald Trump visited Wednesday in Dayton and El Paso, after mass shootings in those cities last weekend killed 31 people. But a just-released video taken by someone who was able to attend the president’s visit to an El Paso hospital reveals the president’s hypocrisy when he claimed he was going to provide “unity” as he chastised top Ohio Democrats for what he wrongly claimed was politicking during his Dayton visit.
Clearly, the President was not practicing what he preached.
In the video below Trump can be seen inside El Paso’s University Medical Center bragging about his crowd size when he held a rally in that city earlier this year. He can also be seen demeaning Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who until recently served as that city’s U.S. Congressman.
“I was here three months ago and we made a speech,” Trump told the hospital’s medical team, as Politico noted. “That place was packed.”
Related: El Paso Hospital Says None of the Hospitalized Victims Would Meet With Trump
“We had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had 400 people in a parking lot.”
This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump
and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff. Send us any photos/videos of president Trump’s visit to #ElPaso and we may show it on TV. Upload here: https://t.co/ScHf8VXjAw pic.twitter.com/5vKZS8s4CP
— KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) August 8, 2019
The Texas Tribune, meanwhile, reports “Donald Trump still owes $569,204 for his February rally.”
NCRM could find no proof of Trumps’ claim O’Rourke hosted “400 people in a parking lot.”
Anti-Bullying Activist Melania Trump Hosts ‘Be Best’ Meeting After President’s Rage-Tweeting Weekend
First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the week by hosting her first Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs as part of her “Be Best” campaign which she began officially last May. The Working Group was created under President George W. Bush.
The goal of Monday’s meeting appeared to be more PR than action.
“First lady Melania Trump will add another component to her Be Best program by showcasing how multiple government agencies interact with youth and working with the groups to improve youth programs,” CNN reports.
Monday morning the First Lady, flanked by HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Matt Dummermuth, a DOJ official in charge of billions in grants to local law enforcement agencies, opened the meeting.
“Thank you for coming,” she told attendees, saying the mission of Be Best is “to enhance the lives of children everywhere.” She added that the “three pillars” of her Be Best program are, “well-being, online safety, and opioid abuse” – presumably meaning combatting and preventing opioid abuse.
First lady Melania Trump hosts a "Be Best" event at the White House to discuss youth programs and highlight the three pillars of her campaign: "Wellbeing, online safety and opioid abuse"
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 18, 2019
The First Lady’s comments and commitment to improving online safety, and her promises to work to prevent online bullying are in direct contrast to the President’s daily outbursts, and especially what for him was a “lost weekend” of rage-tweeting. While the President does not drink his actions show an apparent addiction to venting his anger via the social media platform.
As many in the media have noted, President Trump posted 50 tweets or retweets over the weekend, attacking a re-run of Saturday Night Live, along with Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party, CNN, the Mueller investigation, the late Sen. John McCain and his daughter, the United Auto Workers’ union, General Motors and its CEO Mary Barra, and Fox News anchors. He also urged support for Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, who reportedly was suspended after her Islamophobic remarks, and Tucker Carlson, who has been highly criticized for refusing to apologize for remarks he made supporting statutory rape and underage sex.
As the First Lady’s meeting was underway, President Trump, who has almost nothing on his public schedule today, continued his tweets of blind rage. He again went after GM and the UAW, unleashed attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and the “The Fake News Media,” while praising his approval rating among the GOP.
