‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker’s Own Advisors Don’t Trust Him, Think He Isn’t Mentally Fit for the Job – Report

Advisors to former NFL star and Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, don’t trust him, think he is not mentally fit for the job, and have called him a “pathological liar,” according to reporting from The Daily Beast.

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” an advisor said, adding campaign aides have “zero” trust in their candidate.

The Daily Beast reports it obtained emails and texts that “show advisers discussing how they don’t trust Walker—both to tell the truth to them and to handle campaign events properly—and harboring concerns that he isn’t mentally fit for the job.”

Recently, when The Daily Beast broke the news that Walker has a secret son, campaign aides asked the candidate if there were any more undisclosed children. He reportedly told them there were not. But two more undisclosed children were discovered by that same Daily Beast reporter, Roger Sollenberger.

Walker has now acknowledged he has fathered four children with four different women. Walker’s only previously known child is now an adult, Christian Walker, a popular social media influencer who does not want to be called gay but says he is “a conservative who likes men.”

Christian Walker and his dad have repeatedly criticized men, especially men in the Black community, for not being good fathers, while Herschel Walker has painted himself as a model dad. The mother of Walker’s first secret son had to go to court to secure child support.

In addition to lying to his own campaign about the existence of three of his own children, Walker “has, in fact, racked up a staggering record of falsehoods.”

“He has claimed he was a trained FBI agent and worked for law enforcement, neither of which is true. He has told a preposterous series of lies about his academic record—forcing his campaign to delete claims from his official bio. He has grossly overstated his business success. He has falsely taken credit for founding a veterans support program. And, most recently, he claimed that former President Donald Trump had never said the 2020 election was stolen.”

The Daily Beast’s “campaign source painted a picture of an operation that for months has been at the mercy of a volatile, deceitful candidate.”

“A campaign’s worst nightmare,” the source said. “It’s like a shitshow on a train in the middle of a wreck.”