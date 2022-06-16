Herschel Walker Has a Second Secret Child – Despite Denouncing ‘Fatherless’ Black Homes

The Georgia Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, former pro football star Herschel Walker has four children, not just the one son, Christian, he has very publicly acknowledged. Walker has repeatedly painted himself, even bragged about being a good dad while he has denounced “fatherless” Black homes in America, and even blasted then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020 for not having his children with him on the campaign trail.

Walker has a secret son, who is ten years old, as The Daily Beast revealed earlier this week. But The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberg notes Thursday “Herschel Walker has ANOTHER secret son. That’s two secret sons.”

Walker “confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he had in college,” The Daily Beast reports.

“I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in a September 2020 interview, adding in a December 2019 interview with Diamond and Silk that men need to go into neighborhoods and become “fathers of those fatherless” children.

In addition to his previously-undisclosed 10-year-old son, who Walker reportedly does not visit but sends Christmas and birthday presents to, and was ordered by a court to pay child support for after the boy’s mother took Walker to court, the Trump-endorsed Georgia GOP nominee has a 13-year old son who Walker did acknowledge when he filled out a form for then-President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Walker also has two adult children. One, 22-year old Christian, who is a social media influencer who last week denounced men who aren’t home raising their children:

Six days ago pic.twitter.com/IWO51ZwLFm — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 15, 2022

Walker’s other adult child is a woman who Walker fathered when he was in college. It does not appear he previously acknowledged her, except for listing her on that same presidential council form.

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”

“I can take the heat, that’s politics,” Walker said, “but leave my kids alone.”

And yet, just before the 2020 election, Walker attacked Joe Biden, for “yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency,” and asked why Biden’s “kids or family” were “not on the campaign trail.”