Herschel Walker Has a Second Secret Child – Despite Denouncing ‘Fatherless’ Black Homes
The Georgia Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, former pro football star Herschel Walker has four children, not just the one son, Christian, he has very publicly acknowledged. Walker has repeatedly painted himself, even bragged about being a good dad while he has denounced “fatherless” Black homes in America, and even blasted then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020 for not having his children with him on the campaign trail.
Walker has a secret son, who is ten years old, as The Daily Beast revealed earlier this week. But The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberg notes Thursday “Herschel Walker has ANOTHER secret son. That’s two secret sons.”
Walker “confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he had in college,” The Daily Beast reports.
“I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in a September 2020 interview, adding in a December 2019 interview with Diamond and Silk that men need to go into neighborhoods and become “fathers of those fatherless” children.
In addition to his previously-undisclosed 10-year-old son, who Walker reportedly does not visit but sends Christmas and birthday presents to, and was ordered by a court to pay child support for after the boy’s mother took Walker to court, the Trump-endorsed Georgia GOP nominee has a 13-year old son who Walker did acknowledge when he filled out a form for then-President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.
Walker also has two adult children. One, 22-year old Christian, who is a social media influencer who last week denounced men who aren’t home raising their children:
Six days ago pic.twitter.com/IWO51ZwLFm
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 15, 2022
Walker’s other adult child is a woman who Walker fathered when he was in college. It does not appear he previously acknowledged her, except for listing her on that same presidential council form.
“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”
“I can take the heat, that’s politics,” Walker said, “but leave my kids alone.”
And yet, just before the 2020 election, Walker attacked Joe Biden, for “yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency,” and asked why Biden’s “kids or family” were “not on the campaign trail.”
A BIG question……@JoeBiden is always yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency! My question…where are @JoeBiden’s kids or family, why they are not on the campaign trail? @FoxNews @CNN @espn @MSNBC @MariaBartiromo @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 1, 2020
Herschel Walker Brags He’s a Good Dad but He Has a Secret Son Whose Mother Had to Go to Court for Child Support: Report
Former football star Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has been getting criticized for making extremely false statements, including that he was an FBI agent, but now he’s getting criticized for what he hasn’t said.
Walker, a strong supporter of Donald Trump who was endorsed by the former president, has bragged about being a good dad, but he has a secret son he has never publicly acknowledged and whose mother had to go to court to secure child support, according to new reporting from The Daily Beast‘s political reporter Roger Sollenberger.
Walker, who has a 22-year-old son, Christian, also “has a second son, who has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago.”
That’s despite Walker having taken “a principled stand against fatherless households and deadbeat dads—specifically in the Black community,” The Daily Beast reports.
“And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in a September 2020 interview, adding that he had been “like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.”
One month earlier Walker “told right-wing internet personalities Diamond and Silk that if you have ‘a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave the child.'”
In 2019 Walker reportedly “said his greatest accomplishment was being a good father,” The Daily Beast notes, adding that he “has pointed to his parenting as a model for other unconventional families.”
Walker’s secret son’s “mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support.”
The court case lasted more than a year.
“When the court issued its final child support order in Aug. 2014, the boy was more than 2 years old.”
He has never met or spoken with his half-brother, Christian, according to “a person close to the boy’s family with direct knowledge of the events.”
While fairly active on social media, Walker stopped mentioning his son Christian on Twitter in 2016 (except for this post demanding a photo retraction in 2020.) This is one of his last tweets that mention Christian Walker:
Plant apples you get apples🍏🍏🍏. With @sotchristianw @MAJORScheer Getting majorly excited!! pic.twitter.com/EryUVjxzBe
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 15, 2016
Walker’s spokesperson, Scot Paradise, did not deny he has another child, saying he is “proud of his children,” and then went on to attack The Daily Beast.
“To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Paradise said.
But in 2020, just days before the presidential election, Walker did exactly that:
A BIG question……@JoeBiden is always yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency! My question…where are @JoeBiden’s kids or family, why they are not on the campaign trail? @FoxNews @CNN @espn @MSNBC @MariaBartiromo @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 1, 2020
UPDATE:
The Daily Beast’s Sollenberger posted a screenshot of a recent tweet from Walker’s adult son Christian, who was criticizing men for fathering children and not raising them.
Six days ago pic.twitter.com/IWO51ZwLFm
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 15, 2022
‘People Want to Play God’ Says GOP Lawmaker Trying to Ban Drug Used to End Dangerous Ectopic Pregnancies
Missouri freshman state Rep. Brian Seitz, a former Army paratrooper turned pastor turned music newspaper owner turned car wash manager turned Republican lawmaker knows a thing or two about God, having taught Bible classes for decades. On Friday Rep. Seitz defended his anti-abortion bill that would ban a drug physicians use to end dangerous ectopic pregnancies, saying, “Sometimes people want to play God.”
Seitz on Friday during debate on his bill said he knows what an ectopic pregnancy is and that it can be life-threatening.
(An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus. The egg is not viable, it will never become a living human being, yet can lead to the death of the mother without proper medical care.)
“Do you know how the treatment for ectopic pregnancies work?” Democratic state Rep. Keri Ingle asked Seitz.
“No I do not,” he replied, despite his wife being a nurse.
“Do you know that one of the medications you’re trying to outlaw is one of the main drugs given to unruptured [ectopic] pregnancies?”
“Right. Outlawed if used in an unlawful manner,” Seitz replied. “I want to outlaw the unlawful use of these devices,” he added, seeming to not understand basic legal principles.
That’s when it got interesting.
“Why are you even including ectopic pregnancies in your bill?” Rep. Ingle asked.
“Sometimes people want to play God,” Seitz declared. “Especially those that have women under some form of sex slavery or sex trafficking,” which has nothing directly to do with ectopic pregnancies.
Rep. Seitz has also said he “would like to protect” women who are victims of sex slavery and sex trafficking “by any lawful means,” but also strongly suggested he would like to take away their right to an abortion.
Rep. Seitz clearly wants to remove the constitutional right to abortion – or as many say, a woman’s right to choose.
But on other medical matters, Seitz believes in defending a person’s right to choose, even if it leads to the death of someone else.
“A lot of my bills have to do with freedom and liberty and those personal choices that you can make for yourself,” Seitz told The Missouri Times. “COVID-19 is a virus, I believe it exists, but how you respond to that should be up to you.”
“I would rather see personal decision-making be involved in how you live your life in reference to a virus,” he said referring to a virus that literally infect and then kill a person just by someone else breathing.
Watch:
Missouri State Rep. Brian Seitz’s (R) bill would make it illegal to abort nonviable pregnancies that may be life-threatening to the mother. During debate, Seitz makes clear he doesn’t know how ectopic pregnancies are treated.
MO State Rep. Keri Ingle (D) had a few things to say. pic.twitter.com/gAQkvIdCGZ
— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022
DeSantis Refuses to Divest Florida of $300 Million in Russian Investments – But Criticizes Biden Over Russia and Ukraine
Governor Ron DeSantis is once again mud-slinging while refusing to take concrete steps to address the problems in his own backyard.
The Florida Republican is refusing to divest the Sunshine state of $300 million in Russian-owned companies – investments it controls – while attacking President Joe Biden on Ukraine and Russia, as The New York Daily News reports.
DeSantis was notably silent for days after Russia attacked Ukraine but finally decided to weigh in – by attacking President Joe Biden while praising Trump.
On Monday DeSantis declared, “when Trump was president” Russia “didn’t take anything.”
“Hit (Putin) where it counts,” DeSantis also said. “The problem …. with Biden is that he has stepped on the neck of our domestic energy here in the United States.”
DeSantis also has not criticized Trump for calling Putin a “genius.”
The Daily News notes DeSantis “appears to be isolated among governors from both parties and across the political spectrum in refusing to take any concrete actions against Russia,” like divesting his state of its nearly $300 million in Russian investments.
“DeSantis and two allies, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody control the State Board of Administration,” the Daily News reports. “The SBA manages an estimated $195 billion in state-owned holdings, including about $300 million in Russian-based entities.”
The request to divest Florida from assets tied to Russia came from state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat.
