Herschel Walker Claims Black Politicians Have Done “Absolutely Nothing” for Black Community
Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently claimed that Black politicians have done “absolutely nothing” for the Black community.
While speaking on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a conservative podcast, Walker said that when he was at a Juneteenth Celebration, he thought about how civil rights icon Martin Luther King advanced the Black community’s civil rights “up to a certain point.”
“Now it’s up to our leaders who we’ve elected to office that are Black to take us even farther,” Walker said. “But yet they’ve done absolutely nothing but at least looked out for themselves. So we need leaders that advance us, not to take us back. Not looking in the rearview mirror.”
His comment could be seen as a dig at congressional Democrats. There are currently 63 Black Democratic congressmen compared to the 3 Black Republican congressmen. While the Black Democratic Caucus has sought to advance voting rights reform, police reforms, infrastructure reforms, and other programs that would benefit the Black community, those efforts have been unanimously blunted by the largely white Republican Congress members.
In short, Walker is blaming the wrong racial group for the lack of advancement in Black civil rights. He’s also ignoring the fact that his own party is against so-called “critical race theory”, diversity trainings, the Black Lives Matter racial justice movement, and other efforts to fight racist prejudice in society. In fact, Trump and other Republicans have referred to these as un-American and even “communist propaganda.”
So to think that his party will suddenly support Black civil rights if he gets elected is also a fantasy.
‘Craven Traitor’: Pro-Trump Propagandist Charlie Kirk Blasted for Siding With Putin Over Biden
Charlie Kirk is finding Twitter less supportive these days now that the man he spent four years promoting was banned two months ago from the social media platform.
The far right wing conspiracy theorist and propagandist who created a niche by milking the right wing claim that conservative college students were being silenced – because their views were and continue to be extremely unpopular, especially among educated Americans – on Thursday decided to send some support Vladimir Putin’s way.
Over the past 24 hours President Joe Biden has launched an offensive against the Russian president. After the federal government’s Intelligence Community published a report making clear that Russia once again attacked the U.S. election last year in another attempt to deliver the White House to Donald Trump, Biden warned Putin there will be a “price to pay.”
And agreed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’s a “killer.”
Rhetoric quickly escalated, with Russia pulling its ambassador and Putin going berserk, ultimately insisting Biden “debate” him online – a tactic used by the American far right on social media, making some wonder where they learned it.
But instead of honoring his country and defending his president, Kirk decided to attack Biden, throwing his support to the murderous Russian dictator, while praising Trump.
BREAKING:
Vladimir Putin has challenged Joe Biden to a live, unscripted debate
Biden’s weakness is then laughing stock of the world.
I wonder why this never happened when Trump was president?
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 18, 2021
Donald Trump, Jr., who’s reportedly close friends with Kirk, offered similar remarks:
Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate.
The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right).
They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021
Kirk was blasted on social media:
Pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk prefers taking the side of Russia over the United States. https://t.co/muGpm36ydt
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 18, 2021
Vladimir Putin is a KGB agent.
(There are no former ones.)
Charlie Kirk is a commie sellout.https://t.co/syArmCJ6sM
That is all.
— Ferrets Against Conspiracy Theories (@MeAndMyFerrets) March 18, 2021
WOW!!! There it is folks Charlie supports the leader of a foreign power over the leader of the US!
Let there be no more discussion as to who is paying his bills!
— Hypnotized Chicken – Mathemachicken (@JustAwful4) March 18, 2021
So Trump Jr and Charlie Kirk actually think it’s an ‘own’ for Putin to challenge Biden to an unscripted debate? Trump in Helsinki was historically embarrassing. How anyone can think Trump tough after that is beyond me. https://t.co/7AlaYY7MkL
— Seth Daire (@SethDaire) March 18, 2021
Wow, you, Charlie Kirk and Putin are all on the same page. Did Putin’s office send you a press release?
— Karen S (@rkstrong45) March 18, 2021
Trump prostrated himself to Putin, denouncing US intelligence & declaring Putin the biggest, strongest, most intelligent person alive. Was it the weakest point in US history? But you go on telling US how scared Putin would be to go toe-to-toe with Trump. #HelsinkiSummit
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 18, 2021
You know why it never happened: Trump was a puppet of Putin, and Trump never challenged him, so there was no need for a “debate.”
— Steve Michel (@pstevemichel) March 18, 2021
And, BTW, you’re a craven traitor.
— Steve Metz (@steven_metz) March 18, 2021
It didn’t happen because Donald Trump was willing to humiliate himself and the United States for Vladimir Putin’s benefit.https://t.co/WFyzUnp8Uf
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 18, 2021
When Donald Trump took Putin’s side against our own intelligence agencies, no debate was necessary pic.twitter.com/FHQOoe4L6T
— Mike ? Hamm (@mike_hamm) March 18, 2021
It didn’t happen with Trump because there’s no reason to challenge someone who licks your boots as a hobby.
— Tara (@hereforallthis) March 18, 2021
so, you’re rooting for Putin in this exchange? pic.twitter.com/eH9N8TmRqH
— Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 18, 2021
You’re rooting for Putin and you’re proud of that. What a patriot.
— Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) March 18, 2021
Charlie’s over here just openly carrying water for Donald Trump’s Russian handlers. pic.twitter.com/mlrBNaEZLn
— SO MUCH WINNING ?? (@rzrbladecupcake) March 18, 2021
