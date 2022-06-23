Connect with us

Herschel Walker Claims Black Politicians Have Done “Absolutely Nothing” for Black Community

Published

on

Herschel Walker, Black politicians, do nothing

Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently claimed that Black politicians have done “absolutely nothing” for the Black community.

While speaking on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a conservative podcast, Walker said that when he was at a Juneteenth Celebration, he thought about how civil rights icon Martin Luther King advanced the Black community’s civil rights “up to a certain point.”

“Now it’s up to our leaders who we’ve elected to office that are Black to take us even farther,” Walker said. “But yet they’ve done absolutely nothing but at least looked out for themselves. So we need leaders that advance us, not to take us back. Not looking in the rearview mirror.”

His comment could be seen as a dig at congressional Democrats. There are currently 63 Black Democratic congressmen compared to the 3 Black Republican congressmen. While the Black Democratic Caucus has sought to advance voting rights reform, police reforms, infrastructure reforms, and other programs that would benefit the Black community, those efforts have been unanimously blunted by the largely white Republican Congress members.

In short, Walker is blaming the wrong racial group for the lack of advancement in Black civil rights. He’s also ignoring the fact that his own party is against so-called “critical race theory”, diversity trainings, the Black Lives Matter racial justice movement, and other efforts to fight racist prejudice in society. In fact, Trump and other Republicans have referred to these as un-American and even “communist propaganda.”

So to think that his party will suddenly support Black civil rights if he gets elected is also a fantasy.

‘Craven Traitor’: Pro-Trump Propagandist Charlie Kirk Blasted for Siding With Putin Over Biden

Published

1 year ago

on

March 18, 2021

By

Charlie Kirk is finding Twitter less supportive these days now that the man he spent four years promoting was banned two months ago from the social media platform.

The far right wing conspiracy theorist and propagandist who created a niche by milking the right wing claim that conservative college students were being silenced – because their views were and continue to be extremely unpopular, especially among educated Americans – on Thursday decided to send some support Vladimir Putin’s way.

Over the past 24 hours President Joe Biden has launched an offensive against the Russian president. After the federal government’s Intelligence Community published a report making clear that Russia once again attacked the U.S. election last year in another attempt to deliver the White House to Donald Trump, Biden warned Putin there will be a “price to pay.”

And agreed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’s a “killer.”

Rhetoric quickly escalated, with Russia pulling its ambassador and Putin going berserk, ultimately insisting Biden “debate” him online – a tactic used by the American far right on social media, making some wonder where they learned it.

But instead of honoring his country and defending his president, Kirk decided to attack Biden, throwing his support to the murderous Russian dictator, while praising Trump.

Donald Trump, Jr., who’s reportedly close friends with Kirk, offered similar remarks:

Kirk was blasted on social media:

 

 

