MTG Slams Trump for Breaking Campaign Promises on ‘Foreign Wars’ and ‘Regime Change’

In a lengthy post to X, formerly Twitter, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed President Donald Trump for breaking his campaign promises of “No more foreign wars. No more regime change. World Peace.”

Greene’s Monday morning post criticized the Trump administration for not just bombing three Iranian sites, but for changing its claims about the success of the strikes.

“I spent millions of my own money and TRAVELED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY campaigning for President Trump and his MAGA agenda and his promises. And Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. WORLD PEACE. And THIS is what the people voted for,” Greene wrote. “Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3.”

“After the bombs were dropped, we were told ‘complete success’ and Iran’s nuclear capabilities were totally wiped out. Then it quickly turned to Iran’s nuclear facilities ‘partially damaged’ and now it’s ‘we don’t know where their enriched uranium is,'” she continued.

Greene’s comment about Iran’s enriched uranium refers to conflicting statements by members of the Trump administration. On Sunday, Vice President J.D. Vance said Iran still has its uranium stockpile. However, the following day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the strikes had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites, including its uranium stockpiles.

Though a longtime supporter of Trump, this weekend’s attack on Iran has led Greene to criticize the president for the first time. On Sunday, Greene shared a long post to X stating that she’d never known any American who was “the victim of a crime or killed by Iran,” saying the effort against Iran would be better used in the War on Drugs.

“I’m 51 years old. I’m GenX. I’ve watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember. I was in 10th grade when Desert Storm started and my father before me was sent to Vietnam, another senseless foreign war. America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American,” she wrote. “I’m sick of it.”

“I can easily say I support nuclear armed Israel’s right to defend themselves and also say at the same time I don’t want to fight or fund nuclear armed Israel’s wars,” she added.

Greene is not the only MAGA figure to criticize Trump’s moves against Iran. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said Sunday “there was no imminent threat” from Iran. In response, Trump posted to his social platform Truth Social saying that Massie “is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is.” Trump then promised to campaign against Massie in the upcoming Republican primary. On Monday, he doubled down, re-sharing his original Truth Social post, adding “GET THIS ‘BUM’ OUT OF OFFICE, ASAP!!!”

As of this writing, Trump has not responded to Greene’s comments.

