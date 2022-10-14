HYPOCRISY
‘He Was in the Room’: Morning Joe Blasts Steve Scalise as GOP Conspiracy Theory Gets Blown Up by Stunning Pelosi Video
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hooted with derision as a Republican conspiracy theory about Nancy Pelosi and Jan. 6 collapsed with a stunning video showing her decisive actions that day.
The House Select Committee showed video recorded by the House Speaker’s daughter showing Pelosi taking command as Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol while calling for her execution.
According to Scarborough, this laid to rest GOP claims that she was responsible for security failures that allowed the breach.
“Wait a second, I’m so confused,” Scarborough said. “You know, I’m just a dumb country lawyer, but they asked the question after [Rep.] Steve Scalise had known the answer. So he said, that’s a great question, why won’t they answer whether Nancy Pelosi called the National [Guard]. This is so terrible and they won’t answer. He was in the room, he was in the room where it happened, the room where it happened. I mean, come on.”
“Just bad faith, outrageous that Steve Scalise is going, are we going to get out of this alive or not, and Scalise is in there, and then Scalise holds a press conference and this committee is — we can’t be on this committee because, you know, they won’t even ask the question did Nancy ever call the National Guard,” Scarborough added. “Scalise was there when she was saying, hey, pretend like this was the Pentagon, pretend like this is the White House. Do something now.”
The “Morning Joe” host said he was stunned that Scalise thought he could get away with lying about Pelosi’s actions during the Capitol riot.
“I’m serious about this, I couldn’t imagine in a million years holding a press conference as a member of Congress, I was there, being that cynical, lying through my teeth on an issue — on any issue, but especially an issue of this importance — and even if for some reason I had fallen off a scooter the day before and I was dizzy, there would have literally been 12 people on my staff grabbing me saying, ‘You can’t do that, go back into your office, you need to tell them you’re not going to do this,'” he said. “I don’t understand. All the barriers that were up when you and I were there, all the rules that were in place, just rules of common decency, not going out and lying through your teeth, my God, on issues this important.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Herschel Walker’s Remarks Against Same-Sex Marriage Resurface: ‘Each State Can Just Stop All of That’
Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, has drawn tremendous criticism from both Democrats and Republicans alike, as the former NFL star hides from debates after hiding three of his four children.
Walker is being scrutinized as Fox News tries to prop him up, after The Daily Beast recently revealed he has three other children that he has all but never publicly acknowledged.
Christian Walker, who does not identify as gay but says he is attracted to men, is the only Walker child most Americans know about.
On Wednesday “Fox & Friends” asked Walker about his other children, and he delivered a demonstrably false answer.
At the Longstreet Cafe in Gainesville, Georgia, apparently packed with an almost entirely white audience (the city is 68% white), Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade asked Walker about the “revelations about three children.”
“What do you want people to know about that?” Kilmeade said, offering Walker an open door to discuss hiding the existence for three off his four children despite blasting Black fathers for not taking care of their offspring while declaring himself a good dad.
“You have not been public about that,” Kilmeade added.
“Well I never would be public about that,” Walker replied, “Because you know one of my kids who wanted to be in the media has gotten a lot of threats – he’s gotten a lot of threats. He finished his last year with a security guard.”
“So why would I want to talk about any of my other kids and put them at jeopardy which is what they want to do?” Walker said in this video clip.
Herschel Walker claims he didn’t publicly disclose two of his kids because his other son Christian was getting threats. “Why would I want to talk about any of my other kids and put them at jeopardies.” pic.twitter.com/lGX3fJyNHr
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 27, 2022
But Walker’s children predate his run for office and predate his son Christian’s popularity as a social media influencer.
In fact, the oldest child we know about is now an adult Walker fathered when he was in college, The Daily Beast reported. His other two children include his previously-undisclosed 10-year-old son, who Walker reportedly does not visit but sends Christmas and birthday presents to, and was ordered by a court to pay child support for after the boy’s mother took Walker to court.
The Trump-endorsed Georgia GOP nominee also has a 13-year old son who Walker did acknowledge when he filled out a form for then-President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.
It’s unclear why Walker would think he needed to hide these three children when they were born because of “threats” that apparently did not exist at the time.
Meanwhile, despite having one son who is attracted to men, Walker earlier this year made certain America knows he opposes same-sex marriage. A clip of those remarks resurfaced this week, after a Twitter account called the Republican Accountability Project re-posted them (below).
The American Independent reported in May that Walker was asked at a rally, “Can we stop the gay weddings?”
The question came just one month before conservative Justice Clarence Thomas urged the court to correct what he claimed were the “errors” of rulings that found same-sex marriage, same-sex intimate relations, and contraception are constitutional rights to be protected.
“Gay weddings is something that you have to work with the Congress. I think that each state gotta determine that,” Walker replied.
“Not yet,” he added, suggesting same-sex marriage should be “stopped.”
“But that’s against stuff I believe in,” he said of the marriages of nearly one million same-sex couples. “So that each state can just stop all of that.”
Here’s Herschel Walker’s answer to the question, “can we stop the gay weddings?”
A surprising statement from someone with a gay son. pic.twitter.com/FkkDft72kB
— The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) July 27, 2022
The American Independent also reported that Walker has cited “his religious beliefs to insist” transgender and nonbinary people don’t exist, and “Walker has been a vocal opponent of letting transgender kids participate in interscholastic sports competitions in teams based on their gender identity.”
Watch the Walker videos above or at this link.
Herschel Walker Has a Second Secret Child – Despite Denouncing ‘Fatherless’ Black Homes
The Georgia Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, former pro football star Herschel Walker has four children, not just the one son, Christian, he has very publicly acknowledged. Walker has repeatedly painted himself, even bragged about being a good dad while he has denounced “fatherless” Black homes in America, and even blasted then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020 for not having his children with him on the campaign trail.
Walker has a secret son, who is ten years old, as The Daily Beast revealed earlier this week. But The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberg notes Thursday “Herschel Walker has ANOTHER secret son. That’s two secret sons.”
Walker “confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he had in college,” The Daily Beast reports.
“I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in a September 2020 interview, adding in a December 2019 interview with Diamond and Silk that men need to go into neighborhoods and become “fathers of those fatherless” children.
In addition to his previously-undisclosed 10-year-old son, who Walker reportedly does not visit but sends Christmas and birthday presents to, and was ordered by a court to pay child support for after the boy’s mother took Walker to court, the Trump-endorsed Georgia GOP nominee has a 13-year old son who Walker did acknowledge when he filled out a form for then-President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.
Walker also has two adult children. One, 22-year old Christian, who is a social media influencer who last week denounced men who aren’t home raising their children:
Six days ago pic.twitter.com/IWO51ZwLFm
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 15, 2022
Walker’s other adult child is a woman who Walker fathered when he was in college. It does not appear he previously acknowledged her, except for listing her on that same presidential council form.
“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’—they’re my kids,” Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”
“I can take the heat, that’s politics,” Walker said, “but leave my kids alone.”
And yet, just before the 2020 election, Walker attacked Joe Biden, for “yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency,” and asked why Biden’s “kids or family” were “not on the campaign trail.”
A BIG question……@JoeBiden is always yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency! My question…where are @JoeBiden’s kids or family, why they are not on the campaign trail? @FoxNews @CNN @espn @MSNBC @MariaBartiromo @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 1, 2020
Herschel Walker Brags He’s a Good Dad but He Has a Secret Son Whose Mother Had to Go to Court for Child Support: Report
Former football star Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has been getting criticized for making extremely false statements, including that he was an FBI agent, but now he’s getting criticized for what he hasn’t said.
Walker, a strong supporter of Donald Trump who was endorsed by the former president, has bragged about being a good dad, but he has a secret son he has never publicly acknowledged and whose mother had to go to court to secure child support, according to new reporting from The Daily Beast‘s political reporter Roger Sollenberger.
Walker, who has a 22-year-old son, Christian, also “has a second son, who has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago.”
That’s despite Walker having taken “a principled stand against fatherless households and deadbeat dads—specifically in the Black community,” The Daily Beast reports.
“And I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” Walker said in a September 2020 interview, adding that he had been “like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.”
One month earlier Walker “told right-wing internet personalities Diamond and Silk that if you have ‘a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman… you don’t leave the child.'”
In 2019 Walker reportedly “said his greatest accomplishment was being a good father,” The Daily Beast notes, adding that he “has pointed to his parenting as a model for other unconventional families.”
Walker’s secret son’s “mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support.”
The court case lasted more than a year.
“When the court issued its final child support order in Aug. 2014, the boy was more than 2 years old.”
He has never met or spoken with his half-brother, Christian, according to “a person close to the boy’s family with direct knowledge of the events.”
While fairly active on social media, Walker stopped mentioning his son Christian on Twitter in 2016 (except for this post demanding a photo retraction in 2020.) This is one of his last tweets that mention Christian Walker:
Plant apples you get apples🍏🍏🍏. With @sotchristianw @MAJORScheer Getting majorly excited!! pic.twitter.com/EryUVjxzBe
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 15, 2016
Walker’s spokesperson, Scot Paradise, did not deny he has another child, saying he is “proud of his children,” and then went on to attack The Daily Beast.
“To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Paradise said.
But in 2020, just days before the presidential election, Walker did exactly that:
A BIG question……@JoeBiden is always yelling about honesty, integrity and transparency! My question…where are @JoeBiden’s kids or family, why they are not on the campaign trail? @FoxNews @CNN @espn @MSNBC @MariaBartiromo @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 1, 2020
UPDATE:
The Daily Beast’s Sollenberger posted a screenshot of a recent tweet from Walker’s adult son Christian, who was criticizing men for fathering children and not raising them.
Six days ago pic.twitter.com/IWO51ZwLFm
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) June 15, 2022
