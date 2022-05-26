Herschel Walker Calls for Creation of Federal Agency to Spy on Americans’ Social Media Posts to Prevent Gun Violence

Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee from Georgia, is calling on the federal government to create a “Big Brother” type of agency specifically to surveil Americans’ social media postings as a way to protect the Second Amendment and reduce gun violence.

The former pro-football hero who has the endorsement of Donald Trump suggested to reporters Thursday that men watching women is one of the reasons for mass shootings, and appeared to brush off violence as a problem that’s been happening for much of human history.

“You know Cain killed Abel, you know, and that’s a problem that we have,” he told Fox News. “What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things, you know, they talked about doing a disinformation.”

“What about looking at getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at their social media?” Walker offered. “What about doing that, looking into things like that? And we can stop that that way. But yet, they want to continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights.”

(The Brennan Center for Justice reports there already are well over a dozen federal agencies that perform some form of social media monitoring.)

“This has been happening for years, and the way we stop it, by putting money into the mental health field, by putting money into other departments rather than departments that want to take away your rights,” he added.

Walker’s response to the crisis of gun violence appears more developed than the one he offered to reporters Tuesday, when asked if new gun laws should be passed in the wake off the Uvalde, Texas school massacre.

“What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff,” he said.