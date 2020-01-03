BUT HER EMAILS
Trump Ate Meatloaf and Ice Cream While Soleimani was Killed
President Donald J. Trump dined on meatloaf and ice cream as news broke that the U.S. struck and killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. We’ve now learned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, joined the president at his Mar-a-Lago club while the world digested the possibility of a potential impetus to World War III.
Back in 2017, Trump gave the order for American troops to carry out a missile strike in Syria while eating chocolate cake with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“I said, Mr. President, let me explain something to you — this was during dessert,” Trump said at the time. “We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit, by the way, unbelievable, from, you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit, amazing. Brilliant. It’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius.”
Trump then added that it was “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen—and President Xi was enjoying it.”
This gives “let them eat cake” an entirely different meaning.
Other than his American flag tweet, Trump did not make a statement on the attack, however, the Pentagon did confirm that the U.S. was responsible for the air raid.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020
The consequences of eating a thick slice of “beautiful” chocolate cake may be gaining a pound or two if done consistently over time, but the perils of killing the general of an aggressive nation is retaliation at its finest. Add to that an incompetent manchild with apparent dementia and narcissistic qualities and we’re in deep shit.
Mike Pompeo Is Targeting Hillary’s Emails in Massive Investigation According to Bombshell Washington Post Report
While claiming that the impeachment inquiry into alleged misconduct by Donald Trump is a “witch hunt,” the administration is focusing attention on investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to a bombshell report published by The Washington Post on Saturday.
“The Trump administration is investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email, reviving a politically toxic matter that overshadowed the 2016 election, current and former officials said,” the paper reported.
The scope of the investigation is staggering.
“As many as 130 officials have been contacted in recent weeks by State Department investigators — a list that includes senior officials who reported directly to Clinton as well as others in lower-level jobs whose emails were at some point relayed to her inbox, said current and former State Department officials,” the paper noted. “Those targeted were notified that emails they sent years ago have been retroactively classified and now constitute potential security violations, according to letters reviewed by The Washington Post.”State Department investigators began contacting the former officials about 18 months ago, after President Trump’s election, and then seemed to drop the effort before picking it up in August, officials said.”
The investigation is causing yet another abuse of power scandal for the embattled administration.
“To many of those under scrutiny, including some of the Democratic Party’s top foreign policy experts, the recent flurry of activity surrounding the Clinton email case represents a new front on which the Trump administration could be accused of employing the powers of the executive branch against perceived political adversaries,” The Post explained. “The existence of the probe follows revelations that the president used multiple levers of his office to pressure the leader of Ukraine to pursue investigations that Trump hoped would produce damaging information about Democrats, including potential presidential rival Joe Biden.”
Read the full report.
Mueller Obtained ‘Nude Selfie’ While Investigating Russian Election Interference
Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly obtained a “nude selfie” in the course of his investigation in Russian election meddling.
The disclosure was made in a legal filing by a Russian company charged by the special counsel, USA Today investigative reporter Brad Heath reported.
The individual featured in the photograph has not been identified.
Lawyers for a Russian company charged over election complain that “the Special Counsel has made up a crime that has never been prosecuted before in the history of the United States, and now seeks to make up secret procedures for communicating ex parte to the court.” pic.twitter.com/A6W8SeuxBq
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 27, 2018
Lawyers for the Russian company – who are seeking permission to share “sensitive” gov’t info with the Russians wonder: “Could the manner in which [Mueller] collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?” pic.twitter.com/tATHJEtojw
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 27, 2018
Watch: ‘Morning Joe’ Unrolls Hilarious Supercut Exposing Trump’s Hypocrisy on Ivanka’s Emails
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski unloaded on their old friend Ivanka Trump, whose use of private emails for government work was revealed by the Washington Post.
The “Morning Joe” hosts rolled a supercut video showing many of the times President Donald Trump hammered Hillary Clinton for committing the same act, which was often punctuated at rallies by crowds chanting, “Lock her up.”
“Is that the same family?” Scarborough said. “Are you sure it’s the same family?”
Scarborough also called out Republican partisans and pro-Trump media figures for insisting that Ivanka Trump’s apparent wrongdoing was somehow different than allegations against Clinton.
“No one is expecting her father and his constitutionally challenged followers to start screaming for Ivanka to be locked up, but it is not too much to hold Ivanka Trump to the same standard of skepticism and the same standard of inquiry that we demanded from the press in over a year in the case of Hillary Clinton?” he said.
“We have no idea if what Ivanka Trump’s lawyers are saying is true, any more than we had any idea whether what Cheryl Mills was telling us about Hillary Clinton’s emails are true or not,” Scarborough added. “We just don’t.”
