Trump Ate Meatloaf and Ice Cream While Soleimani was Killed

President Donald J. Trump dined on meatloaf and ice cream as news broke that the U.S. struck and killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. We’ve now learned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, joined the president at his Mar-a-Lago club while the world digested the possibility of a potential impetus to World War III.

Back in 2017, Trump gave the order for American troops to carry out a missile strike in Syria while eating chocolate cake with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I said, Mr. President, let me explain something to you — this was during dessert,” Trump said at the time. “We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit, by the way, unbelievable, from, you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit, amazing. Brilliant. It’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius.”

Trump then added that it was “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen—and President Xi was enjoying it.”

This gives “let them eat cake” an entirely different meaning.

Other than his American flag tweet, Trump did not make a statement on the attack, however, the Pentagon did confirm that the U.S. was responsible for the air raid.

The consequences of eating a thick slice of “beautiful” chocolate cake may be gaining a pound or two if done consistently over time, but the perils of killing the general of an aggressive nation is retaliation at its finest. Add to that an incompetent manchild with apparent dementia and narcissistic qualities and we’re in deep shit.