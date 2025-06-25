COMPLAINER-IN-CHIEF
Trump Says News Media ‘Caught Cheating Again’ For Questioning Iran Claims
President Donald Trump said that the news media had been “caught cheating again” when it reported on claims the president had overstated the success of his strikes on Iran this weekend.
Trump called out the New York Times and CNN by name in a Wednesday post to his social media platform Truth Social.
“We just caught the Failing New York Times, working with Fake News CNN, cheating again! They tried to demean the great work our B-2 pilots did, and they were wrong in doing so. These reporters are just BAD AND SICK PEOPLE. You would think they would be proud of the great success we had, instead of trying to always make our Country look bad. TOTAL OBLITERATION!” Trump wrote.
READ MORE: Nearly One-Third of Republicans Think Trump Needed Congressional Approval for Iran Strike
Trump’s post refers to reporting by the two outlets that early U.S. military intelligence reports showed that the strikes on the three nuclear sites in Iran had merely set the country’s nuclear progress back months, rather than years. The New York Times cited anonymous officials while CNN said it had heard from seven people briefed on the Defense Intelligence Agency report.
While Trump had said the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the uranium enrichment facilities, the initial report said that the entrances had been destroyed but not the underground structures. Both CNN and the Times did mention that further reports could prove the initial findings incorrect.
A report from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission on Wednesday said that the strike on the Fordo site rendered it “inoperable,” according to the BBC.
“We assess that the American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran’s military nuclear program, has set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years,” the report said.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, cast doubt on the IAEC’s report, telling reporters that “no one … is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage” at the site. He also said it’s possible that Iran’s enriched uranium still exists, suggesting it had been moved following Israel’s June 13 strike on Iran. Grossi added that it was unclear how much of the infrastructure to enrich uranium had been damaged.
“When you look at the … reconstruction of the infrastructure, it’s not impossible. First, there has been some that survived the attacks, and then this is work that Iran knows how to do. It would take some time,” he told Reuters.
The Trump administration has not just railed against the news media over reporting on Iran. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called for an investigation on who specifically leaked the information to CNN and the Times, suggesting that the leakers may be guilty of treason.
“Well, it goes without saying that leaking that type of information—whatever the information, whatever side it comes out on—is outrageous. It’s treasonous,” Witkoff said during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. “So, it ought to be investigated, and whoever did it—whoever’s responsible for it—should be held accountable. It could hurt lives in the future. Leaking is a completely unacceptable thing.”
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMPLAINER-IN-CHIEF
Trump Has Devoted Less Than One Percent of His Coronavirus Briefings Offering Condolences for COVID-19 Victims: Report
“Just 4½ minutes expressing condolences for coronavirus victims”
Americans learned early on that President Donald Trump was never going to step up and become Consoler-in-Chief, but a new report reveals just how little this American President has shown he feels for coronavirus victims or their families.
Now that President Trump has apparently paused his seven-days-a-week press conferences that originally were supposed to be Coronavirus Task Force briefings led by Vice President Mike Pence but quickly morphed into campaign rallies replete with grievance sessions and enemy attacks led by President Donald Trump, The Washington Post has taken a look at the numbers and delivered a sobering analysis.
“President Trump strode to the lectern in the White House briefing room Thursday and, for just over an hour, attacked his rivals, dismissing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a ‘sleepy guy in a basement of a house’ and lambasting the media as ‘fake news’ and ‘lamestream,'” The Post’s Philip Bump and Ashley Parker report. “He showered praise on himself and his team, repeatedly touting the ‘great job’ they were doing as he spoke of the ‘tremendous progress’ being made toward a vaccine and how ‘phenomenally’ the nation was faring in terms of mortality.”
But the President offered no sympathy for the 2081 Americans who had died over the past day, a toll that Sunday broke 55,000.
In the 35 press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic Trump has held since mid-March, he has spoken 60 percent of the time, according to the Post which analyzed data from data analytics firm Factba.se.
Related: Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
“Over the past three weeks, the tally comes to more than 13 hours of Trump — including two hours spent on attacks and 45 minutes praising himself and his administration, but just 4½ minutes expressing condolences for coronavirus victims.”
That works out to less than one percent of Trump’s speaking time devoted to the victims of this deadly disease and their families. Most of the time those mentions came in prepared remarks written by staff. They came just eight days out of a three-week period.
The President spent twice as much time promoting hydroxychloroquine, the “unproven antimalarial drug that was the object of a Food and Drug Administration warning Friday.”
“Trump also said something false or misleading in nearly a quarter of his prepared comments or answers to questions, the analysis shows,” including 87 “factually inaccurate comments.”
Trump has used the briefings to talk about talk or boast about coronavirus testing capacity 14% of the time, ventilator supplies 12%, and his travel bans 9% of the time.
Read the entire report here.
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
DOJ Sues Washington State Over Law Requiring Catholic Priests to Report Child Abuse
- NCRM2 days ago
Trump Calls On ‘Everyone’ to ‘Keep Oil Prices Down’: ‘I’m Watching!’
- 'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'2 days ago
FTC Blocks Advertising Company From Boycotting Media Outlets Based on Political Views
- NCRM2 days ago
MTG Slams Trump for Breaking Campaign Promises on ‘Foreign Wars’ and ‘Regime Change’
- IMPEACH HIM AGAIN1 day ago
Rep. Al Green Files Impeachment Article Against Trump Over Iran: ‘Threat to Democracy’
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM13 hours ago
Linda McMahon Says California Can Avoid Education Funding Cuts by Apologizing to Cis Athletes
- NCRM6 hours ago
Capitol Police Arrest Disabled Protesters In Wheelchairs With Zip Ties: Video
- NCRM10 hours ago
Nearly One-Third of Republicans Think Trump Needed Congressional Approval for Iran Strike