Trump Explodes When White House Staff Doesn’t Transfer Putin’s Call to Him

A new book is out called Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos and it’s certainly living up to its name. Specifically, there was an outburst on January 27, 2017 that reportedly occurred in the middle of a meeting between Trump and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.

During their meeting, May asked Trump whether or not he’d made contact with Vladimir Putin. As Trump was answering with a solid “no,”  former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn corrected him.

“Sir, we’re arranging that call now,” Flynn said. “President Putin called several days ago, but we haven’t been able to get it on your calendar yet.”

To which Trump erupted, “Are you kidding me? Vladimir Putin tried to call me, and you didn’t put him through? What the hell were you thinking?”

And it didn’t stop there.

“Well, sir, you know, you have a lot of calls coming in, and we’re trying to manage who you talk to,” said Flynn.

The book advances to recall that Trump blasted White House staff with temper tantrums months later.

“What kind of bullsh*t is this? How is it possible that Putin calls me and you don’t put the call through? I don’t know what you guys are doing,” he said, adding that Putin is “the only man on earth who can destroy us.”

Click to comment
 
 

