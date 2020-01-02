'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
Trump Explodes When White House Staff Doesn’t Transfer Putin’s Call to Him
A new book is out called Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos and it’s certainly living up to its name. Specifically, there was an outburst on January 27, 2017 that reportedly occurred in the middle of a meeting between Trump and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.
During their meeting, May asked Trump whether or not he’d made contact with Vladimir Putin. As Trump was answering with a solid “no,” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn corrected him.
“Sir, we’re arranging that call now,” Flynn said. “President Putin called several days ago, but we haven’t been able to get it on your calendar yet.”
To which Trump erupted, “Are you kidding me? Vladimir Putin tried to call me, and you didn’t put him through? What the hell were you thinking?”
And it didn’t stop there.
“Well, sir, you know, you have a lot of calls coming in, and we’re trying to manage who you talk to,” said Flynn.
The book advances to recall that Trump blasted White House staff with temper tantrums months later.
“What kind of bullsh*t is this? How is it possible that Putin calls me and you don’t put the call through? I don’t know what you guys are doing,” he said, adding that Putin is “the only man on earth who can destroy us.”
'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
‘Alleged Democrat’ Tulsi Gabbard Slammed for Her Debate Remarks Attacking Democrats as They’re Widely Promoted – by Trump
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took a hard swipe at the Democratic Party during her remarks at Wednesday night’s presidential debate, and the video of her comments were widely promoted by the Trump re-election campaign. The controversial Congresswoman’s comments drew the ire of many, but the fact that they were used by the Trump campaign to attack Democrats did not help her either.
“My god. Within minutes the Trump campaign is promoting Tulsi,” one person on Twitter wrote. “All you need to know.”
Of course, Gabbard’s words were chopped down by the president’s people at one of his official Twitter accounts. Here’s the video of here saying “our Democratic Party unfortunately is not the party that is of, by, and for the people.”
?”Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/B8Lq8i1NrR
— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019
Gabbard continued, saying: “It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests.”
Here’s how some others are responding.
People. Trump is fundraising off of TULSI right now. https://t.co/KrW7Ci6BgR
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) November 21, 2019
Time to excuse her from the Democratic Party. I believe in a big tent. Just not an infinitely big tent. She may want to consider the All Russia People’s Front. https://t.co/KeUB2RjBC3
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 21, 2019
Very cool, very normal, for the Republicans to teed up and immediately fundraising based on attacks on the Democratic party by an alleged Democrat, #GulagGabbard https://t.co/dh7ZHJnjfT
— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) November 21, 2019
Least surprising endorsement. https://t.co/KPuxsPwjvY
— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) November 21, 2019
More people need to know that Trump is promoting Gabbard on his platforms. https://t.co/OyRogNRYc2
— Moira Whelan… (@moira) November 21, 2019
This is the beating heart of Gabbard’s politics: creating talking points for #Republicans to badmouth Democrats. #DemDebate https://t.co/Xy0OttqL3t
— (((Rodd McLeod))) (@roddmcleod) November 21, 2019
Who’s donating to this woman’s campaign – Individual 1 and the @GOP? https://t.co/6lSfft0uWa
— GreyEyes (@GreyEyes7) November 21, 2019
Apparently Hilary Clinton was right about the GOP grooming Gabbard. #DemDebate https://t.co/rtvOSUHXtE
— Matt Tullis (@matttullis) November 21, 2019
This is everything that any Democratic voter needs to see. Get her out of here. #DemDebate https://t.co/9SoautqzHA
— Paul Henderson (@Pdhenderson1) November 21, 2019
