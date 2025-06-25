Nearly One-Third of Republicans Think Trump Needed Congressional Approval for Iran Strike

Nearly a third of Republicans say that President Donald Trump should have gone to Congress for authorization before hitting Iran with strikes on three sites this weekend, according to a new poll.

The CBS News/YouGov poll surveyed American adults about the strikes against Iran. When asked if Trump needed congressional approval for the strikes, a majority, 63%, said he did, with 37% disagreeing. When broken out by party, 91% of Democrats said he needed approval, compared to 30% of Republicans and 66% of independents.

A majority across all demographics, 71% to 29%, expected Iran to attack the U.S. in retaliation. The poll was conducted between June 22 and 24, so some people were asked before Iran attacked the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. There were no casualties in the strike.

Americans were split on whether they had confidence in Trump’s ability to handle the situation. A total of 49% had some confidence in him—27% with “a lot” and 22% with “some,” Slightly over half, 51%, lacked confidence; 34% said they had no confidence at all and 17% said they had “not much.” As one might expect, Democrats largely had no confidence, while Republicans had the most, but independent voters were more pessimistic.

The survey polled 1,720 American adults, and has a margin of error of 3%.

Though Article I of the Constitution says only Congress may declare war, the president in his role as Commander-in-Chief does have some limited powers to order military actions. In 1973, following President Richard Nixon’s secret attacks on Cambodia during the Vietnam War, Congress passed the War Powers Act, which provided more guidance in what a president is allowed to do without congressional approval.

Under the War Powers Act, a president can order a military action, but must inform Congress within 48 hours. Armed forces cannot stay in an area for over 60 days, though they can have a window of an additional 30 days to withdraw.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas filed an article of impeachment on Tuesday morning accusing Trump of violating the War Powers Act. That evening, it was struck down when 128 Democrats joined Republicans to table the motion.

The same day, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called the War Powers Act unconstitutional, alleging it violated Article II of the Constitution.

“The bottom line is the commander in chief is the president, the military reports to the president, and the person empowered to act on the nation’s behalf is the president,” Johnson said, according to The Hill. “The last few days have unfolded exactly as the law outlines, and as history has demonstrated, and as the framers of the Constitution intended.”

Photo by Reuters