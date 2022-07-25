RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Be Offended’: Matt Gaetz Stands by His Comments Denigrating Physical Appearance of Pro-Choice Women
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is doubling down on remarks he delivered Saturday that denigrated the physical appearance of women who support the right to choose abortion.
“Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you’re suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?” Pensacola, Florida’s NBC 15 News asked Gaetz on Monday.
“Yes,” the defiant Florida Republican replied after speaking at Holiday University Pines senior living center.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriages After Declaring Just Days Ago ‘Families Are Defined by Love’
“What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?” the reporter asked.
“Be offended,” was Gaetz’s response.
Matt Gaetz today:
Q – Is it safe to say that, based off these comments, that you’re suggesting the women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?
A – Yes
Q – What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?
A – Be offended pic.twitter.com/k40syiTnvi
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 25, 2022
On Saturday Gaetz spoke to a much larger audience, student activists at the right wing Turning Point USA Action conference, where he delivered the remarks that offended many.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Argues Against Abortion by Suggesting Same-Sex Couples Can Only Adopt From Raped Lesbian Women (Video)
“Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” Gaetz said, as if he were doing standup before the young audience. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”
“These people are odious on the inside and out,” Gaetz continued. “They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking, ‘March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.’ A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”
Gaetz: “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” pic.twitter.com/0qqvun3Pf8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2022
Monday morning Gaetz tweeted: “Today on @TheView Whoopi Goldberg strongly disagreed with my assessment that people who rally at these Pro-Abortion, Pro-Murder events are disgusting and need to work in a salad.”
An AP poll published last week found 60% of Americans believe Congress should codify the right of abortion into federal law.
Watch videos of Gaetz’s remarks above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marco Rubio Recorded an ‘Emergency Video’ After Pete Buttigieg Responded to His Anti-LGBTQ Attack. It Didn’t Go Well.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio was quick to strike out at Pete Buttigieg after the U.S. Secretary of Transportation was asked on Sunday to respond to the Florida Republican’s remarks calling protecting same-sex marriage under federal law a “stupid waste of time.”
Rubio’s remarks haven’t been well-received, with many pointing out the fallacies in his comments.
The far right Florida GOP Senator, running to keep his seat against a popular Democrat, U.S. Rep. Val Demmings, was one of 50 Republicans Huffpost and CNN asked if they would vote for a bill to protect existing same-sex marriages. He was the only one who leveled what could be called a nasty attack on the very institution countless LGBTQ Americans spent years fighting to enter.
READ MORE: Rubio Pushes Bill Mandating Men Pay Child Support From Moment of Conception
“Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a ‘stupid waste of time,'” CNN’s Manu Raju reported last Wednesday. He also noted that “when he said that, there was another senator on the elevator who heard him: Tammy Baldwin, who is gay.”
Some Republican Senators said they would vote to protect same-sex marriage, some said they didn’t think it was necessary but would vote yes if the bill came to the floor, some said no, some were noncommittal, and many didn’t bother to respond.
But Rubio was the only one to take a swing at the marriages of well over a half-million same-sex couples across America.
READ MORE: ‘Hero’ Buttigieg Heralded for Responses to Republicans’ Questions in Congressional Hearing
On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper brought up the Florida Republican’s remarks, and asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a response.
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney,” Sec. Buttigieg said, referring to the GOP’s attack on the entertainment giant after it voiced concern about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, “I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine. But this is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.”
“Our marriage deserves to be treated equally. And I don’t know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman,” Buttigieg noted.
READ MORE: ‘Who Would Jesus Exclude?’: Rubio Mocked for Kicking Off Pride Month With Claim About Biden’s ‘Radical’ LGBTQ Policies
“If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this they can vote ‘yes’ and move on,” the Transportation Secretary added. “And that would be really reassuring for a lot of families around America, including mine.”
Rubio, who voted against confirming Buttigieg’s nomination, was quick to respond with a video that attacked and attempted to mock the Cabinet Secretary.
Implying that marriage is a state issue (a claim many disagree with) the Florida Senator began by denigrating Buttigieg for his Harvard education, then claiming he “never learned the difference between the state level and the federal level.”
Working Americans,of every background,struggle with real problems like gas prices & flight cancellations
But we have a Transportation Secretary who wants us to focus on a fake problem & who went to Harvard but apparently doesn’t know the difference between state & federal issues pic.twitter.com/hI5rMKvwvX
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 24, 2022
Rubio’s remarks include anti-LGBTQ attacks and even an attack on batteries from China, while implying that protecting marriage is not a problem that matters to “real people.” And he repeated the GOP talking point, which Buttigieg in Congress just last week debunked, that all electric cars cost $65,000.
“I’m not going to focus on the agenda that dictated [sic] by a bunch of affluent, elite liberals and a bunch of Marxist misfits,” Rubio concluded, “who sadly, today control the agenda of the modern Democratic Party.”
On social media many pushed back against Rubio’s claims.
CNN’s John Harwood highlighted Rubio saying protecting marriage is a “a fake problem,” as did MSNBC columnist Michael Cohen (not the former Trump attorney) who tweeted: “Equal rights for LGBTQ Americans is a ‘fake problem.'”
“Children of working Americans deserve a federal guarantee that their parents’ marriages aren’t up for debate, tweeted Alex Johnson.
Journalist and political commentator David A. Andelman: “And this is how @marcorubio and the @GOP make sure they get not a single #LGBTQ vote in 2022 or 2024 or never?!”
Author Jeff McKown wrote: “As a working Floridian in the LGBTQ+ community, I am also struggling. I need to understand why @marcorubio recently said voting to support my right to be married is a ‘stupid waste of time.’ He knows damn well the Boggs decision puts Obergfell in jeopardy,and he doesn’t care.”
Some pointed out Rubio’s votes against Democratic legislation that would help the working Americans he claimed he wanted to help.
“Working Americans do struggle. Weird you vote to cut their healthcare, child tax credits, funding for small bizs & anything else that’d help them. Also, they can’t act like spoiled idiots w/ their $ and then put it all on the FL GOP credit card like you,” tweeted Cliff Schecter, the president of a public relations firm, and an author and syndicated columnist.
“(1) Republicans don’t have policy that would help w/ gas prices & flight cancellations: they want US to focus on them, but not so hard to realize they have no solutions (2) Republicans want US to categorize all the cruel things they do to minority populations, as ‘culture war,'” wrote economist David Rothschild as he began a series of tweets.
“You’ve done literally nothing whatsoever to combat gas prices, even going so far as to vote *against* an anti price-gouging bill,” one Twitter user noted.
Others just openly mocked Rubio, like this tweet from an account named Noble Prize in Sarcasm: “Marco got dunked on so bad by Buttigieg he had to make an emergency video.”
And this Twitter user who wrote: “Pro Tip: When whining about how you can relate to the plight of the average working American, maybe don’t do it in a crisp white polo sitting on the deck of your spacious Florida mansion surrounded by sunshine and palm trees.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘I Am Unrepentant’: Josh Hawley Defiant in Far Right Convention Speech After J6 Committee Video
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), the subject of tremendous mockery and derision after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Thursday night aired previously unseen footage of him running away from rioters and insurrectionists, took to the stage at a far right convention in Florida on Friday to declare he is not ashamed and not backing down.
“And here I am standing in front of you and I am unbowed. I am unrepentant. And I am unafraid!” Hawley defiantly announced. “And if I can do it you can do it.”
Josh Hawley tonight: “I am unbowed. I am unrepentant. I am I afraid!” pic.twitter.com/9O9vvWcdAj
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2022
Thursday night at its final hearing until September, the Select Committee showed the iconic photo of Hawley pumping his fist in the air, as “Committee member Elaine Luria said a Capitol police officer on the scene testified that the gesture ‘riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers,'” New York magazine reported.
READ MORE: ‘Josh Hawley Was Largely Responsible for That Day’: Former Senator Reminds It Wasn’t Just the Fist or the Running
Not only did Hawley say he was unrepentant, he announced at the Turning Point USA annual Student Action Summit in Tampa he has no regrets about his actions.
“I objected on January 6, and I just want to say, to all of the liberals out there, to the liberal media – just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it!” he shouted. “And I am not backing down! I’m not going to apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you, I’m not gonna bend the knee!”
Josh Hawley runs out on stage in Tampa tonight and says he has a message for liberals about J6: “I do not regret it! I am not backing down! I’m not gonna apologize, I’M NOT GONNA COWER, I’M NOT GONNA RUN FROM YOU, I’m not gonna bend the knee!” pic.twitter.com/e14PhWaTyD
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2022
Turning Point Action is a “‘dark money’ group that helped sponsor the rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” Open Secrets reports Friday. It “more than quadrupled its revenue during its most recent fiscal year, according to OpenSecrets’ review of tax returns.”
READ MORE: Law Professor Schools Josh Hawley: ‘Your Line of Questioning Is Transphobic’ (Video)
“Turning Point Action is the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of Turning Point, a conservative student group that flourished under former President Donald Trump’s administration,” Open Secrets adds. “Turning Point is spearheaded by its 501(c)(3) arm, Turning Point USA, and is best known for conservative youth engagement efforts and digital operations, which were used to promote the Jan. 6 rally.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Conviction May Encourage Others to Stop Obstructing’: Legal Experts Respond to Bannon Guilty Verdict
Former Trump White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President, advisor, and “far-right political provocateur” Steve Bannon was found guilty Friday afternoon on contempt of Congress charges after he refused to provide requested documents and testimony to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Bannon had “vowed to go ‘medieval’ on his enemies, but most of his legal arguments were rejected by the trial judge, and the tough-talking defendant ended up calling no witnesses,” The Washington Post reports.
The verdict is being seen by legal experts as an important success for the rule of law, for the Select Committee, and for strengthening Congress’ right to enforce subpoenas it issues.
READ MORE: ‘Huge Blow’: Steve Bannon’s Attorney Complains After Judge Rules for DOJ – ‘What’s the Point of Going to Trial?’
After the verdict Bannon resorted to name-calling members of Congress he tried to have ordered to testify.
“Bannon’s lawyer, David Schoen, called the guilty verdict ‘a foregone conclusion’ based on pre-trial rulings, but said would file a ‘bulletproof’ appeal. ‘You’ll see this case reversed,’ he predicted.”
Former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked the former Trump White House advisor.
READ MORE: Just 9 Republicans Joined Democrats to Uphold the Rule of Law and Vote to Hold Steve Bannon in Criminal Contempt
“This trial lasted about as long as Steve Bannon’s career at the White House,” Katyal said.
Well-known attorney Norm Eisen, the former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform who served during the first Trump impeachment as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee weighed in.
“The Bannon verdict is not a side show,” Eisen warned. “The same principle is at stake as in the 1/6 Comm. & the likely coming prosecutions of Trump & (other) cronies. No one is above the law.”
READ MORE: Steve Bannon Admits He Helped Plot Jan. 6 Trump Rally to ‘Kill Biden Presidency in the Crib’
“Fast verdict,” former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, an MSNBC legal analyst, commented. “Bannon guilty on both charges of contempt of Congress. Appeals will delay his being jailed but conviction may encourage others to stop obstructing and start cooperating.”
Georgetown Law professor Josh Chafetz noted: “Congressional subpoenas are not optional, and maybe Bannon serving some time will go some way towards reminding other folks of that fact.”
“We won’t learn Bannon’s sentence until a court hearing scheduled for October 21,” added Wall Street Journal legal affairs reporter Jan Wolfe.
“In the meantime, expect an appeal,” he said, as Bannon’s attorney has promised.
“Contempt of Congress carries a max penalty of one year per count,” Wolf noted. “Peter Navarro’s contempt trial is in November. Wonder if he’ll be more more keen to cut a deal?”
But attorney George Conway appeared to compare Bannon to Adolf Hitler:
“Wouldn’t surprise me if Bannon actually does want to go to prison so that he can spend time working on a book about His Struggle.”
The English translation of Hitler’s manifesto, Mein Kampf, is, “My Struggle.”
