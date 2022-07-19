News
Matt Gaetz Votes Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriages After Declaring Just Days Ago ‘Families Are Defined by Love’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) last week attempted to appear supportive of LGBTQ people, but on Tuesday he was one of 157 Republicans voting against protecting existing same-sex marriages should the Supreme Court overturn its own 2015 Obergefell ruling.
During a House Judiciary Committee hearing Friday on abortion Congresssman Gaetz told the legal director for the Human Rights Campaign he believes “families are defined by love.” He went on to boast about his support for helping end Florida’s ban on same-sex couples adopting children, although that reportedly “came a few years after the Third District Court of Appeals found Florida’s decades-old ban on same-sex couples adopting unconstitutional.”
Gaetz served up his remarks to support his belief, which he promoted during that hearing, that lesbians who are raped should give birth to their rapist’s baby so same-sex couples will have children available to adopt — ignoring the 400,000 children who on any given day are in America’s foster care system.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Argues Against Abortion by Suggesting Same-Sex Couples Can Only Adopt From Raped Lesbian Women (Video)
Tuesday, in one of the most-watched congressional votes in recent months, Gaetz voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which was drafted to protect the existing marriages of same-sex couples at the state level and require those marriages to be recognized at the federal level.
Defending his vote Gaetz Tuesday evening took to Twitter and declared, wrongly, “In a fit of hysteria triggered by one sentence in a concurring opinion by Justice Thomas, Democrats have moved to introduce a bill codifying Obergefell v. Hodges.”
The Respect for Marriage Act does not codify that ruling, and Republican lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz, along with conservative activists have set their sights on overturning the same-sex marriage ruling, with some hoping to make same-sex relations illegal once again.
Tuesday’s vote was 267-157. Every Democrat voted yes, as did 49 House Republicans.
You can see how every Hose member voted here:
Full roll call vote on the Respect for Marriage Acthttps://t.co/3qRngXSj9w pic.twitter.com/O8sdWvo0WZ
— Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 19, 2022
News
‘Hero’ Buttigieg Heralded for Responses to Republicans’ Questions in Congressional Hearing
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is receiving high marks for his responses to questions from Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Many of them criticized President Joe Biden and his administration, sometimes with false right-wing propaganda, rather than discussing the implementation of the infrastructure law over which he is responsible, and the reason for his appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday.
In this exchange with a former sheriff, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Sec. Buttigieg steadfastly held his ground as the Texas Republican repeatedly asked if there has been discussion of removing President Biden via the 25th Amendment, over his “mental state,” a far right-wing propaganda tactic.
At one point after Nehls mocked President Biden for falling off his bicycle last month, Buttigieg replied, “I’m glad to have a President who can ride a bicycle.”
Nehls: He falls off bicycles
Buttigieg: I’m glad to have a President who can ride a bicycle pic.twitter.com/4PIsXm5DVn
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2022
Nehls was “was fired by the Richmond (Texas) Police Department for reasons including destruction of evidence,” Houston Public Media reported in 2017. “Nehls was also charged with underage drinking and obstructing an officer in 1988. He later applied for a job with the Ford Bend ISD Police Department, signing a form saying he’d never been charged with a crime.”
READ MORE: Nehls 'Softening the Ground' About Investigation Blows Up Over Police Incident – From 3 Months Ago: Report
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who features prominently in the investigation by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, tried to criticize Buttigieg for once encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles as an option against the current high price of gas.
After claiming that EVs cost $55,000, Buttigieg was prepared with more facts.
“I’m struck by this $55,000 number that keeps going around,” Buttigieg noted.
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee Along With Three Other Trump Allies
“I knew this might come up so I just pulled a few of the latest prices,” he added with a slight smirk. “A Chevy Volt – so an American-made 2022 EV is a $26,500. If you want a pickup truck, like a Chevy Silverado EV or a Ford F-150 Lightening, the starting prices of those are $39,939 and $39,974 respectively.”
Buttigieg: I knew this might come up so I pulled some of the latest prices… pic.twitter.com/lSjkv14pTO
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2022
On social media, Buttigieg was heralded for his responses.
“Pete Buttigieg schools Scott Perry on the price of EVs,” tweeted Ahmed Baba, founder of Rantt Media and a columnist for The Independent.
“Never pick a fight with Pete Buttigieg.”
“We need more Democrats to dismantle Republicans talking points like Pete Buttigieg does.”
“Look at @PeteButtigieg being so polite and ready with the facts while he corrects lying, treasonous, pardon-seeking Rep Scott Perry.”
“Pete Buttigieg is a hero.”
“Pete Buttigieg is just so damn good at this.”
“I continue to love @PeteButtigieg.”
“I look forward to some day in the future to a President Buttigieg.”
News
‘Unlikely to Ever Be Recovered’: Secret Service Says Missing J6 Texts Are Irretrievable – Report
The U.S. Secret Service says it is unable to retrieve text messages deleted after the Dept. of Homeland Security Inspector General’s Office, and later Congress, requested the data, despite federal law requiring its retention.
Secret Service “has determined it has no new texts to provide Congress relevant to its Jan. 6 investigation, and that any other texts its agents exchanged around the time of the 2021 attack on the Capitol were purged, according to a senior official briefed on the matter,” The Washington Post reports.
Citing two people familiar with the matter the Post adds that the missing texts are “unlikely to ever be recovered.”
READ MORE: Watchdog to DOJ: Secret Service 'Likely' Broke Federal Criminal Law by Deleting Text Messages
Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig tweeted, “PURGED — Here’s the news. Those @SecretService texts are gone, gone, gone . Agency scoured records and said it found nothing new to give Congress . National Archives now investigating if USSS broke the law.”
The Post’s report adds that the “National Archives on Tuesday sought more information on ‘the potential unauthorized deletion’ of agency text messages. The U.S. government’s chief record-keeper asked the Secret Service to report back to the Archives within 30 days about the deletion of any records, including describing what was purged and the circumstances of how the documentation was lost.”
According to the agency, which has been accused of changing stories, texts sent on the day of the insurrection and the day prior, were deleted during a device exchange program after not being backed up. While the Inspector General stated “many” text messages were lost, there does not appear to be a complete accounting of how many, nor answers on why messages for just those two days were deleted.
READ MORE: Secret Service May Be Too Close to Trump — and They Might Even Be Co-Conspirators: Impeachment Lawyer
“Secret Service agents, many of whom protect the president, vice president and other senior government leaders, were instructed to upload any old text messages involving government business to an internal agency drive before the reset,” last year, The Post reports, citing a senior official, “but many agents appear not to have done so.”
The result is that potentially valuable evidence — the real-time communications and reactions of agents who interacted directly with Trump or helped coordinate his plans before and during Jan. 6 — is unlikely to ever be recovered, two people familiar with the Secret Service communications system said. They requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters without agency authorization.
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued a subpoena for the missing text messages after news reports revealed their deletion. The DHS Inspector General (OIG) in letters to House and Senate Homeland Security Committees stated not only had the texts been deleted, but Secret Service has repeatedly refused to provide him with requested records.
READ MORE: Secret Service Scrambling to Explain Deleted Jan. 6 Texts to 'Skeptical' House Committee Members: Report
“DHS personnel have repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not permitted to provide records directly to OIG and that such records had to first undergo review by DHS attorneys,” DHS IG Joseph Cuffari wrote.
On Saturday The Guardian noted that “January 6 investigators believe that the texts from the day of the Capitol attack could shed light on how the Secret Service wanted to move Donald Trump and Mike Pence, while texts from the day before could provide greater clarity on how security plans developed, the sources said.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon via Flickr
News
Secret Garland Memo Cites Bill Barr Order to Flag AG if Investigating a Presidential Candidate
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow obtained a Feb. 2020 memo authored by then-Attorney General Bill Barr saying that anyone at the Justice Department who is investigating a political candidate has to run it by the Attorney General. That memo, she explained, was renewed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in May 2022.
“The Department of Justice has a strong interest in the prosecution of election-related crimes, such as those involving federal and state campaign finance laws, federal patronage laws, and corruption of the election process. As Department employees, however, we must be particularly sensitive to safeguarding the Department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and non-partisanship,” the memo says.
“Simply put,” it continues, “partisan politics must play no role in the decisions of federal investigators or prosecutors regarding any investigations or criminal charges. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors may never select the timing of public statements (attributed or not), investigative steps, criminal charges, or any other actions in any matter or case for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party. Such a purpose, or the appearance of such a purpose, is inconsistent with the Department’s mission and with the Principles of Federal Prosecution.”
The new guidance from Barr said that any investigation for a declared candidate for president has to be run by the attorney general personally.
However, the 2022 midterms aren’t elections for presidents, and former President Donald Trump hasn’t declared he’s running in 2024 yet. Even if he had announced or if he announces ahead of 2022, the memo essentially says that any investigator looking into Trump has to run it by Garland. The theory is that if someone at the Justice Department was investigating a former president it likely would include the attorney general. It would have prevented FBI Director James Comey from announcing an investigation into Hillary Clinton in 2016, however.
Former Justice Department official Andrew Weissmann said that under a normal and reputable attorney general something like this would make sense.
“On the other hand, the Bill Barr Justice Department was anything but a Justice Department. The rule of law was so flouted that the idea of re-upping something that he put in place is one that I’m not sure if I were at the department I would look at with anything other than saying, ‘I am not bringing a case against anyone at the White House until such time as I personally approve it’ no matter how much evidence seems to be accumulated in the Jan. 6th committee hearings. So, you know, I think it’s a plus/minus. You know, it probably could have been phrased a lot better and clearer to people at the Justice Department.”
None of the people involved in Jan. 6 are at the White House anymore, however.
Weissmann went on to quote the recent Wall Street Journal report that the Justice Department was getting more funding to address the Jan. 6 cases.
“Is it expanded to include all of the evidence of criminality that was laid out by the Jan. 6th committee? In other words, not just who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6th and not just fake electors, but what was going on at the Department of Justice in terms of beheading Jeffrey Rosenstein to get a lackey? What is going on in other states? The pressuring of the vice president of the United States?” he asked. “All of that seems to me to be appropriate for a criminal investigation.”
Last week, Weissmann penned an op-ed saying that he was concerned by the reports that Justice Department officials were shocked by Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. It led him to believe that their “shock” meant they didn’t know about her comments to the Jan. 6 committee. That would thus mean that the DOJ isn’t doing investigations into the White House role in Jan. 6, or if they are they hadn’t brought in someone as key as Hutchinson.
Maddow’s opener and Andrew Weissmann’s commentary are below:
