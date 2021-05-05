OPINION
Liz Cheney Blasts Trump and Warns ‘His Language Can Provoke Violence Again’ in New WaPo Op-Ed
Embattled Republican House Caucus Chairwoman Liz Cheney is determined to not give in to far right extremism, even if it costs her her job in GOP Leadership.
At issue: Cheney, a hard core conservative who voted with President Donald Trump 92.9% of the time, is now fighting for her political life because she refuses to lie about the 2020 election and say the Trump won.
That’s literally the reason House Republicans are about to vote her out of leadership, for telling the truth. If there’s one message Republicans are sending, it’s that governing, policy, and improving the lives of the American people are distractions: all they care about is power.
Cheney, whose views are likely abhorrent to many Democrats, is setting the bar for what it should mean to be a member of Congress – when it comes to the very basic expectations we all should have of our elected leaders. Or, as Cheney herself just called it, “the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” in a just-published Washington Post op-ed.
“In public statements again this week, former president Donald Trump has repeated his claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and was stolen,” Cheney begins. “His message: I am still the rightful president, and President Biden is illegitimate. Trump repeats these words now with full knowledge that exactly this type of language provoked violence on Jan. 6. And, as the Justice Department and multiple federal judges have suggested, there is good reason to believe that Trump’s language can provoke violence again. Trump is seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work — confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law. No other American president has ever done this.”
Cheney is correct, and while she does not mention it, this was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s great goal when he attacked the U.S. election of 2016.
“The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution. In the immediate wake of the violence of Jan. 6, almost all of us knew the gravity and the cause of what had just happened — we had witnessed it firsthand,” she added.
‘Great Humanitarian’: Caitlyn Jenner Decimated for Complaining Homeless People Are Forcing Private Plane Owners to Move Away
Caitlyn Jenner‘s interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” was so damaging she’s getting decimated for her remarks on transgender girls in sports, “forest management,” taking credit for California Governor Gavin Newsom loosening COVID restrictions, and for claiming there is absolutely nothing President Joe Biden has done for American workers.
But the one segment of her interview with host Sean Hannity that’s getting the most attention is her comments about people living in California who are experiencing homelessness.
For those who haven’t yet heard, Jenner is running as a Republican to unseat Governor Newsom, a Democrat, in California’s recall election later this year.
She’s made many missteps but Wednesday night’s remarks were the worst to date.
Here’s how she described the issue of Californians experiencing homelessness, after 15 months of a global pandemic that has hit people in the Golden State especially hard.
“My friends are leaving California,” she told Hannity. “Actually, you know what, [at] my hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”
“I don’t want to leave,” Jenner added. “Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.”
Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless'” pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021
What Jenner is saying is she wants to fight people who are homeless. She’s not saying she wants to make the lives of all people in California better, including those who are experiencing homelessness. She’s not saying she has a way to get more people more jobs, improve California’s economy so there’s a good-paying job for everyone, and people who are without homes and jobs can be taken care of or go back to work so they can care for themselves and their families.
No, Jenner is going to fight people who are homeless and if she can’t get rid of them, she’s going to give up and “get out of here.”
Because that’s leadership?
Here’s how people are responding:
All of my friends are packing up their personal airplane hangers and moving because they have to see the poors! https://t.co/y86Gcf7QMR
— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) May 6, 2021
You can’t stand homeless people, so you pack up your $10 million hangar and fly your private plane to another state.
Me and my rich friends hate poor people… What a platform. https://t.co/J6mPDUpZ0D
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 6, 2021
Treating homelessness as an inconvenience walking down the street rather than focusing on remedies to actually help them out of their situation is such utter elitist bullshit https://t.co/VBYSv5w0PP
— Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) May 6, 2021
love to pack up my plane hangar because other people are experience poverty https://t.co/51joQpfjmk
— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) May 6, 2021
When you lost the private airplane hanger crowd… https://t.co/PkLPXZ7VwA
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 6, 2021
My hangar! https://t.co/dKznFpRTYG
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 6, 2021
Discussions with your airline hangar neighbors are very relatable to the average voter https://t.co/m4HOLV94Df
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 6, 2021
Exactly, Caitlyn. Private jet owners are the victims. Because they are subjected to the specter of homelessness through the tinted windows of their limousines. You’re a great humanitarian. https://t.co/9Jlzv9tmYA
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 6, 2021
Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk https://t.co/tq9sSWWBSz
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 6, 2021
The ‘we are the party of the working class now’ candidate has thoughts https://t.co/VydcP2iZk6
— Lee (@pommylee) May 6, 2021
Caitlyn’s betting big on the plane owning demographic. https://t.co/bZdXygPjIk
— S.A. Vance (@GothicNeo) May 6, 2021
Signorile: The Extremist Attempt to Rewrite the US Constitution
Travis Waldron of HuffPost spoke with me about a long-time radical right-wing effort and how it’s “close to coming true”
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
HuffPost reporter Travis Waldron wrote a story this week about the alarming attempt by some right-wing radicals to rewrite the Constitution by triggering a provision in Article V of the Constitution that allows a constitutional convention to be called if 34 states demand it.
With states increasingly controlled by Republican legislatures and governors, the possibility is more real than ever. Still, Waldron points out, there’s been pushback or indifference by some Republicans, including by some Trump loyalists. (And a constitutional convention has also been something some on the left have advocated for in the past as well.)
🚨 This is something to watch. Closely. 🚨
A Radical Right-Wing Dream To Rewrite The Constitution Is Close To Coming Truehttps://t.co/rAnwleuXpl
— Jamie Carter – Pass For The People Act (@JCTheResistance) April 27, 2021
But at a time when an authoritarian former president who incited an insurrection is leading the Republican Party — a man who would certainly support an effort to take away freedoms and protections in the Constitution, including around speech and equal protections — I think we all agree anything can happen.
Listen to the interview and read the entire article at The Signorile Report.
Image by Kim Davies via Flickr and a CC license
Americans Observe One Year Anniversary of the Moment Trump and Kushner ‘Washed Their Hands of the Pandemic’
“The hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again”
It was one year ago today. The Trump administration effectively announced it had done all it planned to do to control the coronavirus pandemic, declaring it essentially over and the recovery was here. At that point, more than 60,000 Americans had died from COVID-19. One year later, that number is closing in on 600,000 deaths.
Calling it “a great success story,” Jared Kushner told Fox News on April 29, 2020, “May will be a transition month, you’ll see a lot of states starting to phase in the different reopening based on safety guidelines that President Trump outlined in April. I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is is that by July the country is really rocking again.”
Jared Kushner, one year ago this morning: “I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.” pic.twitter.com/anDAEzwBXj
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 29, 2021
As many on social media are noting, he was correct – with the months, he just got the year wrong.
Just days after Kushner suggested the pandemic was almost over, Trump decided to dismantle the coronavirus task force. After tremendous public outrage he backtracked, saying he had no idea how “popular” it was.
Exactly three months after Kushner’s remarks, on July 29, 2020 The New York Times reported: “Once again, the coronavirus is ascendant. As infections mount across the country, it is dawning on Americans that the epidemic is now unstoppable, and that no corner of the nation will be left untouched.”
In that three month period, coronavirus deaths more than doubled.
“As of Wednesday, the pathogen had infected at least 4.3 million Americans, killing more than 150,000,” the Times recorded. “Many experts fear the virus could kill 200,000 or even 300,000 by year’s end. Even President Trump has donned a mask, after resisting for months, and has canceled the Republican National Convention celebrations in Florida.”
Today, as Americans remember Kushner’s words, many are mourning the loss of loved ones, of family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers who did not have to die and more than likely would not have if Kushner, Trump, and the administration had done their jobs.
Kushner’s “by July the country’s really rocking again” prediction came back to haunt him, as Americans continued to quote it in anger over the past year. It may become the phrase he is most remembered for.
People are posting the stories they remember about this defining moment, and other Kushner abuses of power.
“(B)y July, the country’s really rocking again.”
My brother died of Covid-19 on July 1st.
What a fucking soulless and incompetent monster Kushner is.
— Matt Shanahan (@mattshanahan1) April 29, 2021
One year ago, today.
Just 10 days later, 60,000 were dead and over 1 million infected, and Jared Kushner nevertheless declared the Trump administration “response” to COVID-19 a “great success story.”
A year later, 32.5 million are infected and 581,000 are dead. https://t.co/V9GlbVYahv
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 19, 2021
With 60,000 already dead at that point, he declared the Trump “administration’s” response to the pandemic a “great success story.”
A year later, 10 times more people are dead.
This was the point at which they washed their hands of the pandemic, and decided to do no more. https://t.co/WxqsAmoQUo
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 29, 2021
He let folks suffer and die
Kushner COVID-19 Plan Axed Because Virus Hit Democrats Worst: Report https://t.co/WMI9q0yCcO
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 29, 2021
A year ago today, Jared Kushner told Fox & Friends that the Trump administration “rose to the challenge” with its COVID response. “This is a great success story.”
The day before, the US had hit one million confirmed COVID cases. https://t.co/07t3FdkzMX pic.twitter.com/EBsgrQihIt
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 29, 2021
Jared Kushner’s intentional sadistic negligence to America’s COVID-19 crisis is tantamount to genocide. https://t.co/vfn88ZIr6U
— Becky (@beckyburnsed) April 29, 2021
