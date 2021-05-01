OPINION
Signorile: The Extremist Attempt to Rewrite the US Constitution
Travis Waldron of HuffPost spoke with me about a long-time radical right-wing effort and how it’s “close to coming true”
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
HuffPost reporter Travis Waldron wrote a story this week about the alarming attempt by some right-wing radicals to rewrite the Constitution by triggering a provision in Article V of the Constitution that allows a constitutional convention to be called if 34 states demand it.
With states increasingly controlled by Republican legislatures and governors, the possibility is more real than ever. Still, Waldron points out, there’s been pushback or indifference by some Republicans, including by some Trump loyalists. (And a constitutional convention has also been something some on the left have advocated for in the past as well.)
🚨 This is something to watch. Closely. 🚨
A Radical Right-Wing Dream To Rewrite The Constitution Is Close To Coming Truehttps://t.co/rAnwleuXpl
— Jamie Carter – Pass For The People Act (@JCTheResistance) April 27, 2021
But at a time when an authoritarian former president who incited an insurrection is leading the Republican Party — a man who would certainly support an effort to take away freedoms and protections in the Constitution, including around speech and equal protections — I think we all agree anything can happen.
Listen to the interview and read the entire article at The Signorile Report.
Image by Kim Davies via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Americans Observe One Year Anniversary of the Moment Trump and Kushner ‘Washed Their Hands of the Pandemic’
“The hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again”
It was one year ago today. The Trump administration effectively announced it had done all it planned to do to control the coronavirus pandemic, declaring it essentially over and the recovery was here. At that point, more than 60,000 Americans had died from COVID-19. One year later, that number is closing in on 600,000 deaths.
Calling it “a great success story,” Jared Kushner told Fox News on April 29, 2020, “May will be a transition month, you’ll see a lot of states starting to phase in the different reopening based on safety guidelines that President Trump outlined in April. I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is is that by July the country is really rocking again.”
Jared Kushner, one year ago this morning: “I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.” pic.twitter.com/anDAEzwBXj
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 29, 2021
As many on social media are noting, he was correct – with the months, he just got the year wrong.
Just days after Kushner suggested the pandemic was almost over, Trump decided to dismantle the coronavirus task force. After tremendous public outrage he backtracked, saying he had no idea how “popular” it was.
Exactly three months after Kushner’s remarks, on July 29, 2020 The New York Times reported: “Once again, the coronavirus is ascendant. As infections mount across the country, it is dawning on Americans that the epidemic is now unstoppable, and that no corner of the nation will be left untouched.”
In that three month period, coronavirus deaths more than doubled.
“As of Wednesday, the pathogen had infected at least 4.3 million Americans, killing more than 150,000,” the Times recorded. “Many experts fear the virus could kill 200,000 or even 300,000 by year’s end. Even President Trump has donned a mask, after resisting for months, and has canceled the Republican National Convention celebrations in Florida.”
Today, as Americans remember Kushner’s words, many are mourning the loss of loved ones, of family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers who did not have to die and more than likely would not have if Kushner, Trump, and the administration had done their jobs.
Kushner’s “by July the country’s really rocking again” prediction came back to haunt him, as Americans continued to quote it in anger over the past year. It may become the phrase he is most remembered for.
People are posting the stories they remember about this defining moment, and other Kushner abuses of power.
“(B)y July, the country’s really rocking again.”
My brother died of Covid-19 on July 1st.
What a fucking soulless and incompetent monster Kushner is.
— Matt Shanahan (@mattshanahan1) April 29, 2021
One year ago, today.
Just 10 days later, 60,000 were dead and over 1 million infected, and Jared Kushner nevertheless declared the Trump administration “response” to COVID-19 a “great success story.”
A year later, 32.5 million are infected and 581,000 are dead. https://t.co/V9GlbVYahv
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 19, 2021
With 60,000 already dead at that point, he declared the Trump “administration’s” response to the pandemic a “great success story.”
A year later, 10 times more people are dead.
This was the point at which they washed their hands of the pandemic, and decided to do no more. https://t.co/WxqsAmoQUo
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 29, 2021
He let folks suffer and die
Kushner COVID-19 Plan Axed Because Virus Hit Democrats Worst: Report https://t.co/WMI9q0yCcO
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 29, 2021
A year ago today, Jared Kushner told Fox & Friends that the Trump administration “rose to the challenge” with its COVID response. “This is a great success story.”
The day before, the US had hit one million confirmed COVID cases. https://t.co/07t3FdkzMX pic.twitter.com/EBsgrQihIt
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 29, 2021
Jared Kushner’s intentional sadistic negligence to America’s COVID-19 crisis is tantamount to genocide. https://t.co/vfn88ZIr6U
— Becky (@beckyburnsed) April 29, 2021
OPINION
Sonia Sotomayor Rips Brett Kavanaugh With Warning New Justices Are ‘Willing to Overrule Precedent’
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered a strong warning to the American people and a strong rebuke of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the newest far right wing Justices on the Trump-shaped conservative-majority Court in a blistering but brilliant dissent handed down Thursday.
Justice Sotomayor warned this newly-constructed Court, unevenly weighted with six justices (ranging from highly conservative to far right wing religious extremist,) is “willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification.”
That warning is similar to those posed by legal experts from the left who were extremely opposed to then-President Donald Trump’s final Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Barrett’s judicial opinions made clear she will not honor precedent, known as stare decisis. Without that legal guardrail many decidedly settled law targets of conservatives, from the right to choose an abortion to the right to marry, could be struck down by the “Trump Court.”
The case Justice Sotomayor used to deliver her warning and her criticism of Justice Kavanaugh, is Jones v. Mississippi. It centers on a 15-year old boy who murdered his grandfather, claimed self defense, and was sentenced to life in prison. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled life in prison for minors convicted of “non-homicide crimes” constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, unless that minor has been found to be “incorrigible,” or unable to be rehabilitated. (The ACLU’s position is regardless of the type of crime, life in prison for minors is cruel and unusual.)
On Thursday Justice Kavanaugh, who himself has a history of disturbing acts in college, as his confirmation hearing proved, wrote the 6-3 majority opinion in which he upheld the lower court ruling that the defendant was rightly sentenced to life in prison despite no finding of whether or not he is able to be rehabilitated.
“How low this Court’s respect for stare decisis has sunk,” Justice Sotomayor warned.
“Not long ago, that doctrine was recognized as a pillar of the ‘rule of law,’ critical to ‘keep the scale of justice even and steady, and not liable to waver with every new judge’s opinion,'” she wrote, citing Kavanaugh’s own opinion in a previous ruling.
“Now, it seems, the Court is willing to overrule precedent without even acknowledging it is doing so, much less providing any special justification. It is hard to see how that approach is ‘founded in the law rather than in the proclivities of individuals,'” she added, again using Kavanaugh’s own words against him.
She called the ruling a “contortion” of previous rulings, and writes: “As this Court has consistently reiterated, ‘a departure from precedent demands special justification.'”
“The Court offers no such justification today. Nor could it,” she charged.
“Instead of addressing these factors, the Court simply rewrites Miller and Montgomery,” she observes, naming the two cases that provide the precedent today’s ruling effectively overrules, “to say what the Court now wishes they had said, and then denies that it has done any such thing.”
Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern calls the ruling in the case “barbarous,” Sotomayor’s warning “ominous,” and her criticism of Kavanaugh “one of the most savage passages she has ever written.”
One last thing I want to say about the Supreme Court’s terrible decision in Jones v. Mississippi today: The defendant was 15 at the time of the crime. 15 years old. And the Supreme Court has allowed him to be condemned to die behind bars. It’s barbarous. https://t.co/XS5CPsa2In
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 22, 2021
University of Michigan Law School Asst. Professor Leah Litman:
Justice Sotomayor brings the “stare decisis is for suckers” point home: “How low this Court’s respect for stare decisis has sunk.” pic.twitter.com/91GYxkbRyo
— Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) April 22, 2021
The U.S. Supreme Court has now made emphatically clear it is an activist court and “settled law” is fair game.
Civil rights activists, and the American people who value their rights, consider yourselves warned.
Image via Shutterstock
OPINION
‘Completely Broken’: 5 Major Weekend Shootings Leave Many Furious That Republicans Continue to Block Gun Reform
A high school football team captain signed to play college ball, and a high school basketball player are two of the three people who were shot and killed at a shooting in Austin, Texas Sunday. Austin was one of five major shootings this weekend. Columbus, Ohio, LaPlace and Shreveport, Louisiana, and Kenosha, Wisconsin had mass shootings over the weekend, following a horrific mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, Indiana that left eight dead and seven wounded.
In Austin the suspect is “a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective who was charged with sexual assault of a child,” CNN reports.
Five mourners, including a 12-year old child, at a Columbus, Ohio vigil commemorating the murder of a man one year earlier were shot. One woman driving by the scene was shot in the head. She died.
Also Sunday, a Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter killed three people and injured three others. A “person of interest” has been arrested and will be charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide.
Saturday night in LaPlace, Louisiana six people, all children, were shot at a 12-year old’s birthday party. None of the injuries were fatal. The suspected shooter was also a child. And in Shreveport, Louisiana, late Sunday five people were shot and hospitalized.
The Gun Violence Archive doesn’t even count the Austin, Texas killings as a “mass shooting” because it only includes events where at least four people were shot. Nor does it list the Ft. Worth, Texas 3-year old who shot and killed herself Sunday afternoon at a local park, or last weekend’s fatal shooting of an 11-year old boy by a 9-year old boy at a Dallas Walmart parking lot.
This weekend’s five major shootings are a slice of all the gun violence over the weekend. Every day on average there are 316 people shot, including 106 who are shot and killed.
Sunday was the 108th day of the year. The Gun Violence Archive lists 152 mass shootings through Sunday.
On social media Americans are reeling in anger over the explosion of gun violence just as some feel the coronavirus pandemic is slowly approaching some semblance of starting to be controlled as more and more people are getting vaccinated. (Sunday saw another 43,181 new cases, a dramatic drop from Friday’s 81,600 and Saturday’s 63,627.)
Others point to the Texas House this week passing legislation that would end the requirement for gun licenses, allowing unlicensed open or concealed carry to be legal.
Not even a pretense that the government is going to do anything to prevent mass shootings
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 18, 2021
ah yes. vaccinating and reopening so we can return to mass shootings.
— Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) April 19, 2021
I’m asking Congress if a bill can be passed to hold Republicans accountable for mass shootings since they are the ones who prevent Congress from making gun safety laws in the first place.@RepSwalwell, @tedlieu, @AOC @IlhanMN @amyklobuchar @SenSanders @SenGillibrand @ewarren
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 18, 2021
Good lord Congress, try something! Universal background checks, assault weapons ban, child access prevention. Anything! Doing nothing is a failure of leadership and democracy. https://t.co/VrTBezK3r6
— john mclaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) April 17, 2021
Any Member of Congress like Greene who denies the reality of Sandy Hook should be immediately expelled
And let me be very clear:
We have mass shootings every godforsaken day because of one party and one party alone: the Republicans
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 18, 2021
50 mass shootings in 1 month… as a responsible gun owner and someone who grew up shooting guns, Congress, please do something. My 2nd amendment rights are not threatened by red-flag laws, extended background checks, or bans on assault rifles. Do something. Save lives. Please.
— Alix? (@Alix_Pitner) April 18, 2021
So America is besieged by shootings and republicans are trying to make it easier to get a gun?
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) April 16, 2021
This is the most insane streak of mass shootings I can ever remember. Our country is completely broken. Politicians (mostly Republicans) and gun nuts refuse to do anything https://t.co/upUdyr7RBC
— Christian (@seng225) April 18, 2021
Reports of at least 4 shootings in texas on the news tonight. One toddler shot and killed in north texas, college students shooting each other, another one I’ve forgotten, and then the shooting in Austin. And republicans want to make it easier for people to do this. ??
— Kay Walker (@kwalkc) April 19, 2021
How much longer must we be inundated w/news of more mass shootings than any of us can keep up with—before Republicans acknowledge the reality that America is in the midst of an epidemic of gun violence that’s absolutely out of control?
Will enough ever be enough? #EndGunViolence
— Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) April 18, 2021
Any Member of Congress like Greene who denies the reality of Sandy Hook should be immediately expelled
And let me be very clear:
We have mass shootings every godforsaken day because of one party and one party alone: the Republicans
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 18, 2021
After a day with three mass shootings, @EricBoehlert asks why aren’t we talking about the real obstacle to gun safety — Republicans https://t.co/aWJUE5VTjB
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) April 19, 2021
Imagine if Republicans took mass shootings as seriously as infinite access to If I Ran the Zoo.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) April 16, 2021
The U.S. has experienced at least 45 mass shootings in one month.
This is an American problem.
90% of Americans SUPPORT gun safety reform.
We passed legislation last month and yet Republicans in the Senate refuse to support it. They are voting AGAINST their own constituents. pic.twitter.com/1h8CnP5md3
— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) April 16, 2021
Trending
- News3 days ago
Giuliani’s Attorney Blasts ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and ‘Biden Crime Family’ in Crazed Statement
- NOT SEEING A PROBLEM HERE2 days ago
Meghan McCain Furious Over Biden Speech and That He Will Be the ‘Most Progressive President of My Lifetime’
- 'INVASION OF THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE'2 days ago
Bachmann Blasts Biden Speech: He’s Going to ‘Snatch’ Toddlers to ‘Indoctrinate’ Them in ‘the LGBTQ Curriculum’
- News2 days ago
Josh Duggar From ‘19 Kids’ Arrested by Federal Agents: Report
- OPINION2 days ago
Americans Observe One Year Anniversary of the Moment Trump and Kushner ‘Washed Their Hands of the Pandemic’
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Handcuffs Are Coming’: Prosecutor Reveals Why Rudy Giuliani’s in Big Trouble
- News2 days ago
Stephen Miller Mocked for Attacking Biden’s Speech – Which 85% of Americans Liked – as ‘Lifeless and Dry’
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
Stunning Confession From Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Was a ‘Signal’ to Trump: Legal Expert