The Real Reason Fox News ‘Went Crazy’ With Kamala Harris’s Memorial Day Weekend Tweet: NYT’s Haberman
Fox News over the weekend gave obsessive coverage to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tweet urging Americans to “enjoy the long weekend” over Memorial Day without mentioning the sacrifices made by American military servicemembers.
CNN’s Briana Keilar acknowledged on Monday that it was a “bad tweet” but said that she was still surprised that Fox News “went crazy” with it to the extent that it did.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman then told Keilar the real reason why Fox and other conservatives jumped on the tweet.
“I think you have seen Fox News and Republicans chasing shiny objects because whatever efforts they’re trying to do to get at and lower the poll numbers at the Biden White House is not working. So something like this seems like chum in the water for their audiences.”
Haberman noted that Republicans during former President Donald Trump’s tenure infamously pretended that they didn’t read his incendiary tweets, and she said they’ve so far been silent on former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s endorsement of a military coup in the United States.
“It’s hard to treat this as a serious reaction,” she said of outrage over Harris’s tweet.
Fox Host Continues to Promote False Claim VP’s Kids Book Being Given to Migrants Despite Fact Check Seconds Before
It was one book.
An unknown Californian donated one copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2019 kid’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” to a Long Beach convention facility that has been converted into emergency housing for migrant children.
Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post on Friday ran a false story claiming: “Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, ‘Superheroes are Everywhere,’ in their welcome kits.”
The headline: “Kam On It,” as shown here in a tweet from Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR):
The Washington Post exposed the lie in an overnight report.
Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News ran with the lie anyway.
Here’s “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt reading a portion of the Washington Post’s piece debunking the lie. Co-host Steve Doocy then goes on and on making up false claims and suggestions, totally ignoring the entire story is false, another lie from the Murdoch propaganda machine.
“I think the question was,” Doocy said, determined to continue to promote the false claim, “if the government was paying for the book, whether or not she was making money on it, it sounds like a third party, probably an NGO, is buying them, perhaps, unless they were donated and putting them in.”
“You know, two questions: Number one, is that book in English, or is it in Spanish? I can’t really tell from that image.”
Doocy is feeding the Fox News nativist narrative with that comment: The book’s cover clearly is in English, not that it matters.
“And the other question is, if, if a group is is spending money to buy the book, you know, why wouldn’t they spend the money to buy food or clothes or other hygiene elements, why would they feel they needed to give them her book?”
But again, one person donated one book.
Watch:
After promoting the lie, Fox News sheepishly admits that a Kamala Harris children’s book is not in a “welcome kit” for migrant kids. One single copy of the book was donated, but Steve Doocy still complains about NGOs wasting money to buy thousands of copies to donate anyway (??) pic.twitter.com/eVMu21hTrb
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 27, 2021
Fox News Hires ‘Unofficial Member of the Team’ Lara Trump Despite Her ‘Absolutely’ Considering US Senate Run
Fox News has hired yet another person extremely close to former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, despite saying last week she “absolutely” is considering a U.S. Senate run that her father-in-law himself has been promoting.
The “Fox & Friends” crew welcomed Lara Trump to the “family” Monday morning as a new Fox News contributor, with two of the three co-hosts applauding her.
“I’m so excited to be joining the Fox family,” Lara Trump told viewers. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long.”
Trump, a former TV producer, worked on both the Trump 2016 and 2020 campaigns in various roles including fundraising.
Trump is fresh off a public relations disaster after news broke she reportedly has been funneling nearly $2 million from a dog rescue non-profit into the Trump resorts, most recently via a fundraiser that may have been the catalyst for shutting parts of Mar-a-Lago down after a coronavirus outbreak.
News organizations and media outlets, even including Fox News, usually immediately part ways with employees who publicly acknowledge they are considering entering politics. It is a stark departure for Fox News to hire someone who just confirmed they are considering a run for the U.S. Senate.
Media Matters’ Director of Media Intelligence, Lis Power weighed in
Maybe it’s just me, but I sort of feel like if you were a real ‘news’ organization you:
A) wouldn’t want a former campaign sr. adviser to say they were part of your family the whole time
B) wouldn’t make being a serial liar the main job qualification for your new hires
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 29, 2021
Watch the announcement:
Fox hired Lara Trump
Ainsley: Let’s bring in Lara Trump, fmr senior advisor for the Trump campaign, and we have a big announcement, she is a new Fox News contributor. Welcome to the family, Lara.
Lara: I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long pic.twitter.com/doofIJomDO
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 29, 2021
Fox News Furious Biden Wasn’t Pouring Praise on Trump: ‘Every Time He Has a Chance – He Kicks ‘Em in the Groin’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade expressed anger and upset Friday morning while attacking President Joe Biden for not pouring praise on his predecessor but kicking him “in the groin,” while delivering his first address to the nation Thursday night.
“We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks ’em in the groin,” the “Fox & Friends” host complained, misrepresenting the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. The real number is about 540,000.
Brian Kilmeade: “We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin.” pic.twitter.com/n9OupjYfAF
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021
As most Americans experienced, practically every news conference from practically every Trump administration official began with or included strong criticism of the Obama administration. President Trump criticized his predecessor on a regular basis, and made up lies blaming him for a wide variety of problems that were actually created by his own administration. In fact, Voice of America, the independent international news agency funded by Congress reported that through the end of August 2019 Trump tweeted criticism of Obama 246 times. (Other examples here, here, and here. Many more exist.)
Kilmeade went on to attack Biden for what he called trying to unify the country, which to conservatives means praising Trump and enacting his policies.
Brian Kilmeade complains at length about Joe Biden not being a unifier because he didn't give the previous president enough credit for Operation Warp Speed, and that people shouldn't listen to Anthony Fauci because some of his early pandemic commentary turned out to be wrong. pic.twitter.com/v1NeWgnRUE
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021
Even the Fox News chyron was false.
In reality, Biden’s speech is actually being praised for his efforts to unite the nation. Here are just a few examples:
I am somewhat stuck on Biden closing his speech with “Thanks for taking the time to listen.” What a fascinating thing for the president of the United States to say at the end of his first primetime address. Was this common in another era?
— Tyler Weyant (@tweyant) March 12, 2021
National unity isn’t about how “politicians vote in Washington,” Joe Biden says. A notable line in this speech, reframing his vision of unity in a way that comports with political reality. pic.twitter.com/AfRAPUzqz0
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 12, 2021
Quite a speech by Biden! Expressed empathy for loss, pledged “truth,” called for ending “scapegoating” of Asian Americans and for us to be “independent” from the virus by July 4, called for unity-“don’t bet against the American people,” & offered hope we can “come out stronger.”
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 12, 2021
I just would like to put my two cents in on what I felt about Biden’s speech last night. What I saw was love, compassion, confidence, empathy, unity, focused, and sincerity/integrity. Whether you’re Rep or Dem or Independent I think he deserve to be given a chance.
— ☂dugstir56☂ (@dugsir56) March 12, 2021
Biden just gave a great speech. Many highlights but to paraphrase one, #unity is not just politicians being #bipartisan, it’s also the American people agreeing and working on things together. #Biden has a long list of very popular agenda items.
— Keir Dougall (@keirsay) March 12, 2021
Biden smartly redefining unity as Americans coming together to protect each other and their collective way of life, instead of that of partisans in Washington.
This is a tremendous speech. Deeply personal, challenging himself and every American with both hope and hard truths.
— J.J. Abbott 📮vote.pa/mail (@jjabbott) March 12, 2021
RELATED:
‘Drop to His Knees in Worship’: Internet Slams ‘Groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for Allowing Trump to Spew ‘Lie After Lie’
‘White Privilege Power Hour’: Fox & Friends ‘Tone Deaf’ Hosts Scorched for Ignoring Racism in Meghan and Harry Story
Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them
