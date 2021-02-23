FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS
‘Desperation’: Fox Staffers Embarrassed Over Network’s ‘Indefensible’ Sponsorship of CPAC
Fox News staffers are angry and embarrassed by the network’s association with the upcoming CPAC conference where former president Donald Trump and his allies will continue to spread election lies.
The conservative confab lists Fox Nation — a fledgling streaming service operated by Fox News Media — as a top corporate sponsor, along with the American Conservative Union and Christianity-based Liberty HealthShare, of this week’s CPAC 2021, where the former president, his son and congressional Republicans are expected to push bogus claims of election fraud, reported The Daily Beast.
“I’m not even surprised anymore,” a current Fox News employee told the website. “Fox is indefensible at this point as it has become a channel for the GOP… well, more than usual. So many employees at Fox don’t even support half the shit the channel does or says… It isn’t right, but Fox has rarely been on the right side of history and ethics.”
Fox News Media donated $250,000 through its streaming service, which had contributed at least $28,000 to last year’s conference, and “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth will take part in the conference, along with current contributors Dan Bongino, Lawrence Jones, Deroy Murdock and former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
“Doesn’t surprise me at all,” said a second current staffer. “That’s their crowd, it’s their audience. I feel like they’re always there… CPAC is the Fox audience so it makes sense that they would have a presence there.”
A Fox News Media spokesperson declined to comment on the CPAC donation but pointed out that Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, the son of company chairman Rupert Murdoch, said the streaming service was “doing tremendously well” — but network staffers say the sponsorship reeks of desperation.
“I think it’s desperate,” said a third staffer. “Fox Nation doesn’t have any clear identity of what it is. Pandering hard to right wing or a fluff HGTV lifestyle wannabe. But it clearly shows desperation and a lack of identity. I’d say it’s biased, but Fox Nation doesn’t pretend to be straight news. I have heard from several people they’ve struggled big-time to get subscribers and money from Fox Nation. I don’t think you advertise with CPAC unless you desperately want right-wing subscriptions.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Fox News Reporter Mocked After WH Press Secretary ‘Crumpled Him Up’ With ‘Intelligent Answer’ and ‘Without Any Lies’
Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy appears to have had a rough day in the White House press briefing room, after asking Press Secretary Jen Psaki hyper-partisan questions seemingly designed to help the right wing network’s falling ratings while not providing the American public with anything of merit.
“President Trump was imposing travel restrictions in March specifically on China,” Doocy said, beginning his question. “Then-candidate Biden called it ‘xenophobic’ and ‘fear-mongering.’ So, now-President Biden is putting travel restrictions on people coming in from other countries. What words would you use to describe this?” he asked.
“Well, I don’t think that’s quite a fair articulation,” Psaki replied. “The President has been clear that he felt the Muslim ban was xenophobic; he overturned the Muslim ban. He also though has supported, and he himself – even before we did, I should say even before he was inaugurated – steps, travel restrictions in order to keep the American people safe, to ensure that we are getting the pandemic under control, that’s been part of his policy, but he was critical of the former president for having a policy that was not more comprehensive than travel restrictions, and he conveyed at the time and, more recently, the importance of having a multifaceted approach, mask wearing, vaccine distribution, funding in order to get 100 million shots in the arms of Americans in the first 100 days, not just travel restrictions.”
Not a great start for Fox here pic.twitter.com/GaTsrrOP8k
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 25, 2021
For the record, candidate Biden did accuse President Trump of “xenophobia,” but not in response to Trump’s ban on China (which was not an actual ban since at least 40,000 people were still able to enter the U.S. from China.)
Historian Michael Beschloss made this general observation:
White House briefing showing civility and respect. What was old is new again.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 25, 2021
Meanwhile, Doocy was quickly mocked on social media.
I love how gracefully she replies to them. She’s not combative. She’s not in defense mode. So refreshing from all the monsters from the previous admin. Jen just spits out facts and shuts them down.
— politico (@politicalhaus) January 25, 2021
Douchy comes with preloaded, insincere questions to inflame, and Psaki would just calmly fire back with facts and truth right back in his face.
— Chris “New Hope” 2021 (@CChang1124) January 25, 2021
I love how she shuts down their BS with a complete, intelligent, articulate answer, and does it without telling any lies.
— Diane (@DianeC0710) January 25, 2021
This wasn’t his first dumb question
— BabyLisa (@sidecar542) January 25, 2021
Peter Douchey is obsessed with finding discrepancies in Biden statements (which don’t exist) and couldn’t care less about asking meaningful questions that actually provide new information to the American people.
— MightyMary007 (@Mary007Mighty) January 25, 2021
…and now let’s watch @PressSec turn Peter Doocy into a crumbled piece of trash being thrown into a paper basket. https://t.co/IcKFzzbXxM
— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 25, 2021
@PressSec Jen Psaki is the bomb! She defines #GraceUnderFire
— Putin: Release Navalny Now (@jenxpaige) January 25, 2021
Wow. A real Press Secretary.
— Vote for a Blue Senate 💙 (@MarVistaWriter) January 25, 2021
This Doocy kid at the White House press briefing answers an important question about whether being a spineless scummy weasel is hereditary. Apparently it is.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 25, 2021
Peter Doocy is just like his father. A waste of space and the fact that he’s associated with journalism because he works at a propaganda outlet is sickening to me.
— JG (@jg_major) January 25, 2021
Peter Doocy: I’m here to ask you gotcha questions
Jen Psaki: Go hug a cactus
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) January 25, 2021
‘Fox & Friends’ Goes Ballistic Over ‘Biased’ YouTube Banning Videos Promoting Election Fraud Lies
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is furious over YouTube’s decision to ban videos that promote the lie that there was widespread election fraud that handed the election to Joe Biden.
“Big tech YouTube is the latest to decide that any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube,” Kilmeade ranted.
Kilmeade has the facts wrong.
“More than a month after the U.S. presidential election,” the AP reports, “YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.”
Kilmeade wrongly claimed YouTube was banning “any conversations or postings about election fraud.”
“I’m very disappointed,” Kilmeade continued, claiming an interview he conducted would be banned. “But in all seriousness, it’s unbelievable the way these big tech companies are flat out taking the incoming and being biased because they just want the outcome. The outcome is Joe Biden is president,” he admitted. “And this is more of an example of them doing it.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade thinks it’s unfair bias that people won’t be allowed to lie about the 2020 election results on YouTube any more. pic.twitter.com/doTfgUSPuO
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 10, 2020
Watch: Fox News Host Ends Segment After Attorney Destroys Fake Obamagate ‘Scandal’ in 4 Words Right Before Her Eyes
Fox News host Shannon Bream got more than she bargained for after a national security lawyer destroyed the conservative cable network’s made-up scandal they are calling “Obamagate.”
Fox News and President Donald Trump are hawking this fake scandal-du-jour in an attempt to deflect from the 81,796 and growing coronavirus deaths, but if you ask them to define what Obamagate is, or what crime President Barack Obama committed, they can’t. President Trump was asked to Monday afternoon and was unable to explain it, except to tell a reporter, “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody.”
Monday night Bream hosted attorney Bradley P. Moss, who represents intelligence community clients, including whistleblowers, and is deputy executive director of the James Madison Project.
It did not go well for Fox News.
“I’m sitting here trying to figure out what exactly constitutional deprivation there was? What is the crime that people think Barack Obama and Joe Biden are going to be prosecuted under?” Moss posited.
“To be clear, and this is using the words of President Trump and his lawyers over the last three years, any sitting president can get any classified information they want. According to Donald Trump they can launch any investigation they want, they can tell the FBI only to pursue particular individuals, This is not me saying it, this is Donald Trump saying it for three years.”
“This was their argument during the Mueller probe. This was their argument during the impeachment investigation, that the President has this kind of authority,” Moss continued.
“So what did we find out? That Barack Obama was aware about intelligence intercepts on the Russian Ambassador when he was talking with General Flynn? That there had just been an attack on our election a couple months earlier, that we were still dealing with the fallout of Russian election interference in 2016? There was concern about a counterintelligence problem with Michael Flynn and they had a discussion?”
“I’m shocked,” Moss said, sarcastically. “I can’t believe they had that conversation.”
“What is the crime?” he added, destroying the entire fake Obamagate scandal in just four words.
Bream appeared a bit stunned by Moss’s analysis.
She quickly ended the segment.
“Well, uh, we’re going to have to leave it there,” Bream concluded.
Watch:
This… All of this pic.twitter.com/y4V0rQJuN4
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 12, 2020
