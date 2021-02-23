‘Desperation’: Fox Staffers Embarrassed Over Network’s ‘Indefensible’ Sponsorship of CPAC

Fox News staffers are angry and embarrassed by the network’s association with the upcoming CPAC conference where former president Donald Trump and his allies will continue to spread election lies.

The conservative confab lists Fox Nation — a fledgling streaming service operated by Fox News Media — as a top corporate sponsor, along with the American Conservative Union and Christianity-based Liberty HealthShare, of this week’s CPAC 2021, where the former president, his son and congressional Republicans are expected to push bogus claims of election fraud, reported The Daily Beast.

“I’m not even surprised anymore,” a current Fox News employee told the website. “Fox is indefensible at this point as it has become a channel for the GOP… well, more than usual. So many employees at Fox don’t even support half the shit the channel does or says… It isn’t right, but Fox has rarely been on the right side of history and ethics.”

Fox News Media donated $250,000 through its streaming service, which had contributed at least $28,000 to last year’s conference, and “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth will take part in the conference, along with current contributors Dan Bongino, Lawrence Jones, Deroy Murdock and former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

“Doesn’t surprise me at all,” said a second current staffer. “That’s their crowd, it’s their audience. I feel like they’re always there… CPAC is the Fox audience so it makes sense that they would have a presence there.”

A Fox News Media spokesperson declined to comment on the CPAC donation but pointed out that Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, the son of company chairman Rupert Murdoch, said the streaming service was “doing tremendously well” — but network staffers say the sponsorship reeks of desperation.

“I think it’s desperate,” said a third staffer. “Fox Nation doesn’t have any clear identity of what it is. Pandering hard to right wing or a fluff HGTV lifestyle wannabe. But it clearly shows desperation and a lack of identity. I’d say it’s biased, but Fox Nation doesn’t pretend to be straight news. I have heard from several people they’ve struggled big-time to get subscribers and money from Fox Nation. I don’t think you advertise with CPAC unless you desperately want right-wing subscriptions.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license