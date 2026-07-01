Carville: ‘I’m Really Scared for the United States’

In a wide-ranging discussion spanning recent Supreme Court decisions, the direction of the Democratic Party, and corruption, longtime Democratic political strategist James Carville shared his fear for the future of the nation.

“I’m really scared for the United States,” Carville declared on his Politicon podcast with Al Hunt.

Carville explained that “four people on the Supreme Court … don’t believe in birthright citizenship,” which is “as clear as a bell, is right there in the Constitution.”

He was referring to the decision this week that overturned President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. Some appeared dismayed that the decision, which is based on the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, was not unanimous.

“I, frankly, was very depressed by that Supreme Court final couple days,” Hunt added. “I mean, the narrative, which is what they wanted was, well, they called balls and strikes.”

“I mean,” Hunt continued, “birthright citizenship was enacted by constitutional amendment, in 1868, the 14th Amendment, and, you know, suddenly Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, and really Brett Kavanaugh, say, ‘Hey, you know, we’ve been wrong for 170 years,’ or whatever it is.”

Carville explained that the 14th Amendment “says that people who are born here are citizens thereof.”

“It’s not a … They didn’t do you a favor. They didn’t do you a favor, it wasn’t some act of objectivity.”

“They don’t believe in the 14th Amendment,” Carville lamented. “They don’t believe in any of the Reconstruction Amendments. They never have, and they have never believed in the First Amendment.”

Ratified after the Civil War, the Reconstruction Amendments are the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments that abolished slavery, enacted birthright citizenship, and guaranteed certain equal protections and voting rights.

“Look at just what they doing in the wrecking ball, what the whole thing is,” Carville said.

He then moved to news of President Donald Trump’s financial disclosures this week.

“We know Trump’s made $2 billion since he’s been there,” Carville exclaimed, referring to his recent time in the White House.

“I’m just really fearful for the United States. I mean, in ways that I don’t think I could have ever been. It’s just, it’s beyond awful.”