Trump Wanted a Recount of Wisconsin but It Cost $8 Million – So He’s Spending $3 Million to Target Two Dem Counties
President Donald Trump’s campaign has just sent $3 million to the State of Wisconsin to have two top Democratic counties recounted. It is the latest attempt in Trump’s war on democracy that cannot change the course of the election but has already worked to convince many across the nation the U.S. election system is, as the president often falsely claims, “rigged.”
Reuters reports a new poll finds “Trump’s open defiance of Biden’s victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy, especially among Republicans.”
Trump would like to put Wisconsin, with its ten Electoral votes, back in his column. Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes. Ten Electoral votes would not hand Trump the White House for a second term.
But the Trump campaign is spending the $3 million anyway. Any discrepancies found will only fuel Trump’s false claims of “voter fraud,” and generate even more donations.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time.
— Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020
The campaign will have Milwaukee and Dane counties recounted, the two most heavily-Democratic counties, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by a 577,455 to 213,157 vote margin.
The Star Tribune reports “no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.”
In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election
In a Monday morning call with re-election staff President Donald Trump committed to doing five rallies per day until the election, while telling his team that he feels great about where his campaign is currently, admitting he wasn’t optimistic just a few weeks ago.
“On campaign staff call just now, President Trump says he plans to do five rallies a day leading up to election,” reports Ebony Bowden of the New York Post. “‘We are going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago,’ he says, admitting it wasn’t easy to go from hospital back to campaign trail.”
Trump also told his campaign staff that Americans don’t want to hear about the coronavirus pandemic anymore.
“On call with campaign staff, President Trump says people are tired of hearing about coronavirus,” says CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “‘People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.'”
Burt he also labeled Fauci “a disaster” who would have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths were it not for Trump, which is a lie.
Trump: "Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," before later saying it would be 700,000 or 800,000. "If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less." (CNN was given access to the call by a source.)
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2020
Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the story that Hope Hicks had contracted coronavirus, forcing the White House to ultimately reveal Trump did as well, says the President subjected his team to a “longish rant” on his chances.
Pointing to Trump’s remarks that people are “tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Jacobs reports the call “has become a longish rant in which he is trying to deny he is at risk of losing this election.”
‘Almost Feel a Little Guilty’: Giuliani Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine After COVID Exposure
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who made headlines Monday after having a bit of a coughing fit on Fox News, says he’s taking the debunked and possibly dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine “as a prophylaxis” after being exposed to several Trump associates who contracted COVID-19.
Giuliani says he’s been tested twice and both tests have been negative.
“That’s the second one I’ve had since I was with the group in the White House,” working on debate prep, Giuliani told Bloomberg TV, as The Daily Beast notes. “Unfortunately most of them came down with it. I feel very bad for them. Almost feel a little guilty I guess. I was one of the few, along with Jared and Ivanka, that didn’t.”
Giuliani on ABC said Attorney General Bill Barr had tested positive. Barr had said he is negative but is self-quarantining, after media outrage. Giuliani again seemed to suggest Barr was positive, by not mentioning him when referring to those who are negative.
“You got to be very positive about it,” he added, after saying he will get tested again on Friday.
“I’m not that nervous about it,” Giuliani declared. “I know that if it does happen, I know exactly what to take. My doctor has provided hydroxychloroquine, which I’m taking every day for five days.”
Studies show hydroxychloroquine not only offers no positive benefit for coronavirus patients, but may be linked to higher rates of death.
Trump Winging It – Refuses ‘Traditional’ Debate Prep With Less Than 3 Weeks to Go
President Donald Trump has a long history of not preparing. He infamously refuses daily intelligence briefings – opting instead to have them on average once a week. His gross mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic is infamous – and due to lack of preparation and lack of listening to scientists.
Trump rarely follows the advice of the experts he has at his disposal, both as a sitting U.S. president and as the head of the Republican Party engaged in a challenging re-election campaign.
Now we learn Trump is eschewing the advice of political experts, and refusing “traditional debate prep” for the presidential debates, NBC News reveals. He has not participated in a single “mock” debate session. and has no plans to. The first debate is less than three weeks away.
“The president has dismissed the typical debate preparations he participated in four years ago, joking to aides and allies that he’s been preparing for debates since he was born,” according to NBC News. “His ability to fire back at an opponent in real time, he’s argued, ‘isn’t something you have to practice.'”
Trump is instead opting for “informal discussions” with allies and top administration officials. It’s unclear if using an administration official for the specific purpose of helping him with his political campaign would be a Hatch Act violation.
Privately, the president’s allies are worried, NBC notes. They don’t “think his casual approach is a wise strategy,” and are “are expressing concern that the president’s overconfidence could backfire.”
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh disagrees, saying: “I think if you ask the president, he would say that he is preparing for debates by running the country, as president.”
The first presidential debate is Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
