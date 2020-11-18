Trump Wanted a Recount of Wisconsin but It Cost $8 Million – So He’s Spending $3 Million to Target Two Dem Counties

President Donald Trump’s campaign has just sent $3 million to the State of Wisconsin to have two top Democratic counties recounted. It is the latest attempt in Trump’s war on democracy that cannot change the course of the election but has already worked to convince many across the nation the U.S. election system is, as the president often falsely claims, “rigged.”

Reuters reports a new poll finds “Trump’s open defiance of Biden’s victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy, especially among Republicans.”

Trump would like to put Wisconsin, with its ten Electoral votes, back in his column. Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes. Ten Electoral votes would not hand Trump the White House for a second term.

But the Trump campaign is spending the $3 million anyway. Any discrepancies found will only fuel Trump’s false claims of “voter fraud,” and generate even more donations.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

The campaign will have Milwaukee and Dane counties recounted, the two most heavily-Democratic counties, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by a 577,455 to 213,157 vote margin.

The Star Tribune reports “no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.”