Trump Vows to Keep Fighting a Case the Supreme Court Just Ended

Three years ago a civil jury held that Donald Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, and awarded her $5 million, which Trump was ordered to pay. He has been fighting the case ever since.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rebuffed Trump’s efforts, refusing to review lower court rulings that upheld the civil judgment against Trump.

“Monday’s decision is a major blow to Mr. Trump, likely marking the end of his legal efforts to contest the jury verdict finding that he assaulted Ms. Carroll in the mid-1990s,” The New York Times reported.

In “E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Win Is Now Final,” professor of law Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor known for her legal analysis on MS NOW and several podcasts, declared the case had run its course.

“The Court has officially declined Trump’s bid to have it reverse the jury’s verdict in [Carroll’s] favor in the defamation case she brought after he said she was lying about being sexually assaulted by him in a New York City department store dressing room,” Vance wrote Monday. “She wins, and the verdict stands.”

“This case is, and has always been, about a jury that believed E. Jean Carroll and thought Trump was lying. That’s the bottom line,” Vance added. “With that one simple line of text in a long order, Trump now has to pay up.”

President Trump appears to be unwilling to accept that outcome.

“Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to ‘review’ a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!),” he wrote on Truth Social. “I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength.”

“This Case is really against the United States of America, and all it stands for, and should never be allowed to happen to another President, or Candidate to be!” he insisted. “New York State created a Law, for an instant speck of time, going back many decades, in order to wrongfully ‘nab’ me. It was tailormade, and this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand!”

It is unclear what other means Trump believes he has to overturn the result.

“Where is he planning to continue fighting it?” one online critic asked. “The Super Duper More-Than-Supreme Court?”

Image via Reuters