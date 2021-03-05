Connect with us

'TRIAL BY COMBAT'

Top House Democrat Sues Trump, Giuliani, Trump Jr., Mo Brooks Over Involvement in Capitol Riot

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for their role in fomenting the January 6th Capitol riots.

CNN reports that the lawsuit “alleges Trump, Trump Jr., Giuliani and Brooks broke Washington, DC, laws, including an anti-terrorism act, by inciting the riot, and that they aided and abetted violent rioters and inflicted emotional distress on the members of Congress.”

All four men spoke at a rally that took place just before rioters stormed the Capitol.

Brooks told rallygoers that it was time for them to “kick ass” and even to sacrifice their own blood in the name of liberty, while Giuliani demanded a “trial by combat” to determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Trump and his allies violated “a civil rights law meant to counter the Ku Klux Klan’s intimidation of elected officials,” CNN writes.

 

Image via Shutterstock

