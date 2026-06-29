Questions Swirl After Tight-Lipped Clarence Thomas Visits House

Questions — and rumors — are swirling after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made an unannounced visit to Capitol Hill, where at least one intrepid reporter was quick to notice and ask questions.

MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell caught up with the justice but did not get many answers.

When asked who he was meeting with, Justice Thomas first responded, “What did you say?”

Asked two more times, he replied, “Oh, nobody.”

“You weren’t meeting with the Speaker?” Schnell pressed.

“Oh, God, no,” Thomas declared.

“So what are you doing up here?” Schnell then asked.

“Oh, just walking,” Thomas said.

“No meetings in particular?” Schnell continued.

Thomas appeared to respond, “I’m not gonna tell you about it,” but his words were unclear as he chuckled.

Schnell also asked Justice Thomas if he would give her a “sneak peek” of some of the final decisions being handed down on Tuesday.

“Nope,” he replied.

He would not answer a series of additional questions, largely aimed at determining the purpose of his visit.

“You have good questions,” was all Thomas would say.

“Any comment at all?” Schnell finally asked.

“No, no, no, sir,” Thomas offered.

Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill reported that Thomas “did not meet with House GOP leadership,” and Republicans “believe he was here for the House physician office, per sources.”

Online commenters offered their own thoughts.

“Yeah, this does not pass the smell test. The Supreme Court should state for what reasons Justice Thomas was at the Capitol,” wrote Carlos David Gamez, a disability advocate.

“This is alarming. Why would a Supreme Court justice randomly show up at the Capitol? There is clearly a reason, and the American people deserve to know,” wrote political commentator Vince Wilson.

Others suggested the jurist, who just turned 78 last week and has sat on the nation’s highest court since 1991, is retiring.

The court on Monday handed President Donald Trump three devastating blows, including two opinions that went against the administration’s positions, as well as refusing to review lower-court rulings that require Trump to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $5 million.

NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol. He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.” I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded. Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026



Image via Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain