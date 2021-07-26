GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
First Capitol Riot Hearing ‘Is Going to Be a Disastrous Day for Kevin McCarthy’: Politico Reporter
The first Capitol riot select committee hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and Politico reporter Rachel Bade predicted it would create major headaches for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.
Specifically, Bade pointed to the fact McCarthy pulled all of his nominees out of the committee, which means that he will have no one to challenge the narrative that gets established.
“Tomorrow is going to be a disastrous day for McCarthy on both ends of the spectrum,” she said. “You are going to have men and women in uniform testifying about the violence they witnessed on January 6th. McCarthy is still sticking with Trump. That… is going to be tough for the party and tough for him. He decided to withdraw all his members from this committee, so he is not going to have anybody to push back on anything that is being said.”
Additionally, Bade said that the four far-right lawmakers who are planning to hold a press conference highlighting the alleged mistreatment of jailed Capitol rioters are also likely to create a public relations nightmare for McCarthy.
“These people were rioters. [They’re] calling them [political] prisoners now?” she said. “It’s going to be impossible for McCarthy.”
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Terrified House Republicans Beg Kevin McCarthy to Try to Remove ‘Authoritarian’ Nancy Pelosi as Speaker
The far right House Freedom Caucus on Friday sent Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a letter officially requesting he find a way to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.
Republicans are both furious and terrified that Speaker Pelosi has moved forward with the bipartisan Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, given the possible role some of them played in the insurrection or in the lead up to it.
Politico reports “the far-right group asked McCarthy to file and bring up a privileged motion by July 31 ‘to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.'”
In their letter the far right Republicans, led by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), made clear this was about a push for power. Jordan was also one of two House Republicans Speaker Pelosi refused to seat on the January 6 Selact Committee.
“Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable,” they claim on Twitter.
“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” they wrote. “Republicans, under your leadership, must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests.”
There have been no changes, other than Republicans becoming the minority party, that affect Republicans’ “ability to represent” their constituents’ interests, assuming that is who they were referring to.
Should McCarthy indulge the Freedom Caucus, the measure has virtually no chance of passage, but it does allow the Republicans another fundraising opportunity.
Rep. Biggs made headlines earlier this week for attacking President Joe Biden over a massive border seizure of fentanyl. It remains unclear why he was opposed to the seizure of the illegal and deadly drug.
Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable.
House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign.
Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg
— House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021
Trump Wanted a Recount of Wisconsin but It Cost $8 Million – So He’s Spending $3 Million to Target Two Dem Counties
President Donald Trump’s campaign has just sent $3 million to the State of Wisconsin to have two top Democratic counties recounted. It is the latest attempt in Trump’s war on democracy that cannot change the course of the election but has already worked to convince many across the nation the U.S. election system is, as the president often falsely claims, “rigged.”
Reuters reports a new poll finds “Trump’s open defiance of Biden’s victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy, especially among Republicans.”
Trump would like to put Wisconsin, with its ten Electoral votes, back in his column. Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes. Ten Electoral votes would not hand Trump the White House for a second term.
But the Trump campaign is spending the $3 million anyway. Any discrepancies found will only fuel Trump’s false claims of “voter fraud,” and generate even more donations.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time.
— Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020
The campaign will have Milwaukee and Dane counties recounted, the two most heavily-Democratic counties, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by a 577,455 to 213,157 vote margin.
The Star Tribune reports “no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.”
In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election
In a Monday morning call with re-election staff President Donald Trump committed to doing five rallies per day until the election, while telling his team that he feels great about where his campaign is currently, admitting he wasn’t optimistic just a few weeks ago.
“On campaign staff call just now, President Trump says he plans to do five rallies a day leading up to election,” reports Ebony Bowden of the New York Post. “‘We are going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago,’ he says, admitting it wasn’t easy to go from hospital back to campaign trail.”
Trump also told his campaign staff that Americans don’t want to hear about the coronavirus pandemic anymore.
“On call with campaign staff, President Trump says people are tired of hearing about coronavirus,” says CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “‘People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.'”
Burt he also labeled Fauci “a disaster” who would have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths were it not for Trump, which is a lie.
Trump: "Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," before later saying it would be 700,000 or 800,000. "If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less." (CNN was given access to the call by a source.)
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2020
Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the story that Hope Hicks had contracted coronavirus, forcing the White House to ultimately reveal Trump did as well, says the President subjected his team to a “longish rant” on his chances.
Pointing to Trump’s remarks that people are “tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Jacobs reports the call “has become a longish rant in which he is trying to deny he is at risk of losing this election.”
