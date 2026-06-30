News
Mitch McConnell Was Hospitalized Two Weeks Ago — We Still Don’t Know Why
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the former Senate Majority Leader, was hospitalized more than two weeks ago for reasons not made public. His office has not explained why or when he is expected to return to the Senate.
The 84-year-old seven-term lawmaker was hospitalized on June 14.
Local CBS affiliate WLKY reported that there are “still few details surrounding his condition or why he’s there.” The senator’s office would only offer that there were “no updates at this time.”
Last week, McConnell’s office in a statement said the senator was “still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”
“As of Wednesday of last week, there are no Senate votes, as the Senate is not in session to vote,” the spokesperson also said.
It remains unclear whether Senator McConnell is still hospitalized or if he has been released, and the reason for his hospitalization is still unknown to the public.
The Lexington Herald-Leader also reported that there are “few details” surrounding McConnell’s health condition, and a “spokesperson for McConnell’s office did not have any updated information regarding the Kentucky senator’s health to share as of Monday.”
McConnell has had “several health scares,” in recent years, “including freezes during public events. He also had three public falls in 2025, and he suffered a concussion in 2023 when he fell down steps in Washington D.C. In 2025, McConnell’s team said he still deals with ‘lingering effects’ from surviving polio as a child.”
The day after his hospitalization, Newsweek published a timeline of McConnell’s recent health issues, including that he “struggled to speak during a press conference on August 30, 2023, marking the second time in weeks he required assistance from staffers. The lawmaker froze for about 30 seconds at a lectern in Kentucky, but a member of his staff intervened.”
“All right, I’m sorry, y’all,” an aide told reporters. “We’re going to need a minute.”
On July 26, 2023, McConnell “froze while speaking to reporters and stared ahead for roughly 20 seconds before being escorted away by aides. He soon returned but dismissed questions that the incident had been linked to a concussion earlier in the year.”
McConnell is not running for reelection and is expected to retire at the end of his term.
Image via Shutterstock
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News
Trump Floats a New Workaround for His Latest Supreme Court Defeat — It Has a Problem
President Donald Trump, appearing not to grasp the legal effect of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion that struck down his executive order on birthright citizenship, just hours later floated a workaround.
“The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship.”
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney responded to the president’s message, writing, “Trump incorrectly suggests Congress can act to limit birthright citizenship without a constitutional amendment, which the majority foreclosed.”
Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the 6-3 majority, said, “Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community.”
“The framers of the 14th Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” he added. “We keep that promise today.”
As The New York Times noted, Trump “wrongly asserted that ‘no long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary.'”
And as NBC News reported, a constitutional amendment would be required to change the law. That means a two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate — plus ratification by three-fourths of the state legislatures.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a constitutional lawyer, noted that he was “very disappointed” with the ruling, as Alternet reported. But, contrary to Trump’s take, Johnson said that it is time to amend the Constitution over birthright citizenship, which he argued has been “grossly abused in recent years.”
Noting that Trump had attended oral arguments for the birthright citizenship case, journalist Gabe Fleisher wrote that “Trump has now responded to the birthright citizenship opinion, but does not seem to have understood its holding. Trump says that birthright citizenship could still be undone by statute, without a constitutional amendment, even though a 5-justice majority said the opposite.”
Forbes’ Mark Joyella responded to Trump’s claim, writing, “Ya gotta love how little Trump understands how this country works.”
Journalist Michael McGough asked, “Did he even consult with a lawyer before coming out with this?”
Image via Reuters
News
Defense Contractor Is Quietly Paying for Trump’s Latest ‘Unannounced’ White House Project
President Donald Trump, without prior congressional approval, has demolished the East Wing of the White House to construct a multimillion-dollar ballroom, remade the Rose Garden (twice), constructed an ultimate fighting cage, installed a Presidential Walk of Fame mocking his Democratic predecessors, changed the walkway to granite, refurbished the Oval Office with gold decorations, renovated the Lincoln bathroom, and now is constructing a helipad on the White House South Lawn.
The president has often boasted that his renovations will cost the taxpayers nothing — while their true cost, such as the security enhancements of his ballroom project, will reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars, and possibly $1 billion.
His latest project, the “unannounced” helipad, is being funded in part by a $5 million donation from top defense contractor Lockheed Martin, according to a report by The Washington Post. It is “intended to resolve a years-long problem with the new Marine One helicopters: They run the risk of scorching the White House’s grass.”
The total cost of the project was not disclosed, nor was the construction before it began.
“Construction crews worked into the night Monday on the White House’s South Lawn, with the project blocked off by a large fence,” the Post reported. “The helipad will be located near the South Portico, the traditional landing site for Marine One, the call sign for whichever helicopter is transporting the president, the people said.”
Retired Marine Corps Colonel Ray L’Heureux “said it appears the installation of the White House helipad was determined to be operationally necessary.”
“The new [Marine One] program is a costly one and not using the capability is bad optics all around for many reasons,” he added.
He hopes that altering the aesthetics of the White House grounds can be mitigated by painting the helipad green.
The Daily Beast reported that Trump was “secretly breaking ground on the latest desecration at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Trump’s many construction and renovation projects have drawn a loud, unrelenting backlash.
“Conservationists, lawmakers, government watchdogs, transparency advocates, and much of the public at large have balked as he charges ahead with building a glitzy new ballroom at the site where the building’s historic East Wing once stood,” The Daily Beast added.
Image via Reuters
News
Questions Swirl After Tight-Lipped Clarence Thomas Visits House
Questions — and rumors — are swirling after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made an unannounced visit to Capitol Hill, where at least one intrepid reporter was quick to notice and ask questions.
MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell caught up with the justice but did not get many answers.
When asked who he was meeting with, Justice Thomas first responded, “What did you say?”
Asked two more times, he replied, “Oh, nobody.”
“You weren’t meeting with the Speaker?” Schnell pressed.
“Oh, God, no,” Thomas declared.
“So what are you doing up here?” Schnell then asked.
“Oh, just walking,” Thomas said.
“No meetings in particular?” Schnell continued.
Thomas appeared to respond, “I’m not gonna tell you about it,” but his words were unclear as he chuckled.
Schnell also asked Justice Thomas if he would give her a “sneak peek” of some of the final decisions being handed down on Tuesday.
“Nope,” he replied.
He would not answer a series of additional questions, largely aimed at determining the purpose of his visit.
“You have good questions,” was all Thomas would say.
“Any comment at all?” Schnell finally asked.
“No, no, no, sir,” Thomas offered.
Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill reported that Thomas “did not meet with House GOP leadership,” and Republicans “believe he was here for the House physician office, per sources.”
Online commenters offered their own thoughts.
“Yeah, this does not pass the smell test. The Supreme Court should state for what reasons Justice Thomas was at the Capitol,” wrote Carlos David Gamez, a disability advocate.
“This is alarming. Why would a Supreme Court justice randomly show up at the Capitol? There is clearly a reason, and the American people deserve to know,” wrote political commentator Vince Wilson.
Others suggested the jurist, who just turned 78 last week and has sat on the nation’s highest court since 1991, is retiring.
The court on Monday handed President Donald Trump three devastating blows, including two opinions that went against the administration’s positions, as well as refusing to review lower-court rulings that require Trump to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $5 million.
NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol.
He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.”
I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded.
Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe
— Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026
Image via Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain
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