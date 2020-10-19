GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election
In a Monday morning call with re-election staff President Donald Trump committed to doing five rallies per day until the election, while telling his team that he feels great about where his campaign is currently, admitting he wasn’t optimistic just a few weeks ago.
“On campaign staff call just now, President Trump says he plans to do five rallies a day leading up to election,” reports Ebony Bowden of the New York Post. “‘We are going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago,’ he says, admitting it wasn’t easy to go from hospital back to campaign trail.”
Trump also told his campaign staff that Americans don’t want to hear about the coronavirus pandemic anymore.
“On call with campaign staff, President Trump says people are tired of hearing about coronavirus,” says CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “‘People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.'”
Burt he also labeled Fauci “a disaster” who would have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths were it not for Trump, which is a lie.
Trump: "Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," before later saying it would be 700,000 or 800,000. "If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less." (CNN was given access to the call by a source.)
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2020
Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the story that Hope Hicks had contracted coronavirus, forcing the White House to ultimately reveal Trump did as well, says the President subjected his team to a “longish rant” on his chances.
Pointing to Trump’s remarks that people are “tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Jacobs reports the call “has become a longish rant in which he is trying to deny he is at risk of losing this election.”
‘Almost Feel a Little Guilty’: Giuliani Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine After COVID Exposure
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who made headlines Monday after having a bit of a coughing fit on Fox News, says he’s taking the debunked and possibly dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine “as a prophylaxis” after being exposed to several Trump associates who contracted COVID-19.
Giuliani says he’s been tested twice and both tests have been negative.
“That’s the second one I’ve had since I was with the group in the White House,” working on debate prep, Giuliani told Bloomberg TV, as The Daily Beast notes. “Unfortunately most of them came down with it. I feel very bad for them. Almost feel a little guilty I guess. I was one of the few, along with Jared and Ivanka, that didn’t.”
Giuliani on ABC said Attorney General Bill Barr had tested positive. Barr had said he is negative but is self-quarantining, after media outrage. Giuliani again seemed to suggest Barr was positive, by not mentioning him when referring to those who are negative.
“You got to be very positive about it,” he added, after saying he will get tested again on Friday.
“I’m not that nervous about it,” Giuliani declared. “I know that if it does happen, I know exactly what to take. My doctor has provided hydroxychloroquine, which I’m taking every day for five days.”
Studies show hydroxychloroquine not only offers no positive benefit for coronavirus patients, but may be linked to higher rates of death.
Trump Winging It – Refuses ‘Traditional’ Debate Prep With Less Than 3 Weeks to Go
President Donald Trump has a long history of not preparing. He infamously refuses daily intelligence briefings – opting instead to have them on average once a week. His gross mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic is infamous – and due to lack of preparation and lack of listening to scientists.
Trump rarely follows the advice of the experts he has at his disposal, both as a sitting U.S. president and as the head of the Republican Party engaged in a challenging re-election campaign.
Now we learn Trump is eschewing the advice of political experts, and refusing “traditional debate prep” for the presidential debates, NBC News reveals. He has not participated in a single “mock” debate session. and has no plans to. The first debate is less than three weeks away.
“The president has dismissed the typical debate preparations he participated in four years ago, joking to aides and allies that he’s been preparing for debates since he was born,” according to NBC News. “His ability to fire back at an opponent in real time, he’s argued, ‘isn’t something you have to practice.'”
Trump is instead opting for “informal discussions” with allies and top administration officials. It’s unclear if using an administration official for the specific purpose of helping him with his political campaign would be a Hatch Act violation.
Privately, the president’s allies are worried, NBC notes. They don’t “think his casual approach is a wise strategy,” and are “are expressing concern that the president’s overconfidence could backfire.”
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh disagrees, saying: “I think if you ask the president, he would say that he is preparing for debates by running the country, as president.”
The first presidential debate is Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bush Political Strategist Who Promised a Permanent Republican Majority Signs on to Advise Flailing Trump Campaign
Karl Rove, the “architect” of President George W. Bush’s re-election, who promised the Party a permanent Republican majority only to see it shattered four years later, has just signed on to advise the Trump campaign, according to Business Insider.
President Donald Trump is struggling with seniors. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ahead of the President by double digits with seniors – a voting bloc Trump won handily in 2016.
Rove infamously drove Republicans to the polls in 2004 to help re-elect the president who supposedly embraced what he called “compassionate conservatism,” by arranging anti-same-sex marriage votes to drive voters to the polls. It worked, saddling America with four more years of Bush and 11 states that enshrined bans on marriage equality into their laws.
Read Business Insiders’ full report here (subscription required).
