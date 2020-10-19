In ‘Rant’ Trump Tells Campaign Staffers ‘We’re Going to Win’ Then Promises to Do 5 Rallies a Day Until the Election

In a Monday morning call with re-election staff President Donald Trump committed to doing five rallies per day until the election, while telling his team that he feels great about where his campaign is currently, admitting he wasn’t optimistic just a few weeks ago.

“On campaign staff call just now, President Trump says he plans to do five rallies a day leading up to election,” reports Ebony Bowden of the New York Post. “‘We are going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago,’ he says, admitting it wasn’t easy to go from hospital back to campaign trail.”

Trump also told his campaign staff that Americans don’t want to hear about the coronavirus pandemic anymore.

“On call with campaign staff, President Trump says people are tired of hearing about coronavirus,” says CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. “‘People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots…Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.'”

Burt he also labeled Fauci “a disaster” who would have been responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths were it not for Trump, which is a lie.

Trump: "Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," before later saying it would be 700,000 or 800,000. "If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less." (CNN was given access to the call by a source.) — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 19, 2020

Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who broke the story that Hope Hicks had contracted coronavirus, forcing the White House to ultimately reveal Trump did as well, says the President subjected his team to a “longish rant” on his chances.

Pointing to Trump’s remarks that people are “tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Jacobs reports the call “has become a longish rant in which he is trying to deny he is at risk of losing this election.”