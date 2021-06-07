LOL
Mo Brooks Posts His Gmail Password While Ranting About Eric Swalwell Subpoena
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) lashed out on Twitter Sunday afternoon when his wife was served with a subpoena for Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) civil lawsuit. Brooks ranted on Twitter that the subpoena was illegally served because the process server was caught “sneaking into my house and accosting my wife.”
In the course of his rant and need to post a screen capture of the penalties of illegally trespassing, Brooks accidentally posted his PIN number and the password to his Gmail account, which are taped under his screen on his laptop.
Brooks has also been caught blocking people on Twitter from the official Congressional account, which is illegal. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was caught doing the same and was forced to settle with a liberal group for a $10,000 fee. At least two people have reported being blocked by Brooks, including actor, producer and women’s equality activist Patricia Arquette.
While ranting like a lunatic and claiming to be a victim because his wife was handed a piece of paper, Mo Brooks accidentally tweeted his Gmail password and pin numbers.
He's Mr. Underhill from Fletch. pic.twitter.com/w6YyyqF9o9
— Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) June 6, 2021
Good times! pic.twitter.com/tnILz9r4zd
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 6, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LOL
‘Ivankanomics’: Kayleigh McEnany Is Very Upset Forbes Put Kamala Harris on Its Cover but Not Ivanka Trump
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attacked Forbes magazine on Tuesday for putting Vice President Kamala Harris on the cover while snubbing Ivanka Trump.
During a panel segment on Fox News’s Outnumbered program, McEnany noted that Forbes had recently coined the term Kamalanomics in a profile about the current vice president.
“Forbes has discovered a new philosophy, Kamalanomics, named after Kamala,” McEnany complained, “and it’s about propping up women small business owners.”
“Interestingly though, we have someone who did just that,” she continued. “Ivanka Trump did just that, securing $1.5 billion in relief from the private sector for small businesses, $10 billion to [community development financial institutions], which are banks that help minority and low-income communities.”
McEnany added: “But I don’t remember the term Ivankanomics.”
Co-host Tomi Lahren also blasted the vice president.
“We expected her to do a lot more with this golden opportunity that she’s been given,” she opined. “I know how she operates. I know what kind of woman that she is.”
“You mention the way they treat Republican women,” Lahren said. “The way they treated Ivanka, the way that they treated Sarah Palin. I mean, they’re propping her up, putting her on the cover of magazines. And when they put her on the cover of Vogue, she wasn’t looking good enough for the woke crowd. They wanted her to be more stylish. At the end of the day, it’s all about vanity.”
McEnany suggested that Harris is plotting to become president by not taking a position on controversial issues.
“That’s exactly what it is,” McEnany observed. “I read a report about how she’s trying to keep a low profile for that reason so she’s not on the record on these issues, on the border. She can sneak on by and try to walk right into the Oval Office.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
LOL
‘You’re the Professional Here’: Psaki Hilariously Dunks on Fox News Reporter After Absurd ‘Art of the Deal’ Question
Second generation Fox News personality Peter Doocy once again made himself the news with his question to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Doocy asked a question of whether it would take the “art of the deal” to get GOP support for Biden’s infrastructure plan. Doocy was referring to the 1987 book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, which is widely believed to have been written entirely by Tony Schwartz.
The “Art of the Deal” was a phrase that came out of my mouth 30 years ago as a way for Trump to write an autobiography he didn’t have. It was a fake marketing idea, not a reality. I regret it every day of my life. Yesterday he put a final nail in the fantasy I helped to create.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) January 26, 2019
Although Trump failed to show dealmaking expertise during his four years in office, there remains a myth on the right that Trump is an amazing businessman — despite all evidence to the contrary. That myth resulted in Doocy’s bizarre question on Friday afternoon.
“You’re the professional here Peter. You’re the TV star, you know. What’s the Fox chyron going to be?” Psaki responded.
In the end, she said she was okay with the phrase being used to describe the Biden White House.
Psaki: I don’t know. You’re the professional here Peter. You’re the TV star. What’s the Fox chyron going to be? pic.twitter.com/6AeBSbWQAR
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2021
LOL
Pence to Blow Off Trump’s Big Military Sendoff – and Cites ‘Logistical Challenges’ as Reason: Report
President Donald Trump wants to have a big sendoff by supporters and allies on Wednesday morning at Andrews Air Force Base — but Vice President Mike Pence reportedly will not be attending.
According to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, Pence “is not expected to attend” Trump’s sendoff because it would be “logistically challenging” for him to attend Trump’s departure and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Trump’s relationship with Pence has deteriorated after the president falsely told supporters that Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election from his position as president of the Senate.
When Pence refused to scrap the electoral college vote tallies, Trump accused him of lacking courage, and the president’s supporters began chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the United States Capitol building.
Pence had long been one of Trump’s most loyal and dedicated political allies, although that apparently changed after the Secret Service had to rush him to safety to avoid betting attacked by an angry mob of Trump supporters.
Trending
- VOTER SUPPRESSION2 days ago
Texas Attorney General Admits Trump Would Have Lost the State in 2020 if He Hadn’t Blocked Mail-In Voting
- News3 days ago
QAnon Supporting Texas GOP Chair Allen West Unexpectedly Quits – Says He May Primary Greg Abbott
- 'ONE OF THE GRAVEST THREATS THE COUNTRY HAS EVER FACED'2 days ago
Steve Schmidt Issues Dire Warning: US Just One Election Away From Permanent Trumpian Autocratic Rule
- STILL A COWARD3 days ago
Mike Pence Breaks His Silence About Trump and the January 6 Insurrection to ‘Palpable Shock’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Jerry Falwell Jr.: I Had No Responsibility to Tell Liberty University About My Personal Life
- CRIME3 days ago
Trump Organization Controller Has Testified Before Manhattan DA’s Special Grand Jury: Report
- LITMUS TEST2 days ago
Leery North Carolina Republicans Worried Trump’s Saturday Speech Will Turn Off More Voters
- AYKM?3 days ago
US Dept. of Defense Bans LGBTQ Pride Flags at Military Bases