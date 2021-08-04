GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Mo Brooks Tries to Weasel Out of Insurrection Lawsuit by Telling Judge He’s ‘Never Smoked Tobacco’ or Cheated
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is being sued by Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for his role in allegedly inciting the January 6 insurrection. Brooks infamously evaded being served by going to great lengths, resulting in forcing the process server to hand the papers to his wife at their home.
Brooks on January 6 spoke at Trump’s MAGA rally and told the estimated 12,000 attendees, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” But Brooks was also the first member of Congress to announce he would vote to overturn the election. And in December Politico reported Brooks was “spearheading the long-shot push to overturn the election results in Congress,” and noted he had organized a “trio of White House meetings, which lasted over three hours and included roughly a dozen lawmakers.”
The Alabama Republican Congressman tried to get the Dept. of Justice to defend him, claiming his inciting thousands of loyal Trump cultists was a part of his job as a federal government employee. The DOJ disagreed and refused.
So now he is in court.
Brooks, who is an attorney, is reportedly representing himself.
Related: Mo Brooks Posts His Gmail Password While Ranting About Eric Swalwell Subpoena
Here’s what he told the judge on Wednesday in his defense, asking to be dismissed from the lawsuit, per Reuters’ legal affairs reporter Jan Wolfe.
“Brooks is 67 years old.”
“Brooks has never smoked tobacco. Brooks does not consume alcohol. Brooks has never experimented with or taken illegal drugs.”
“Brooks has never been arrested or convicted of any felonies or misdemeanors.”
“Brooks has never had a DUI, a reckless driving ticket, or even a speeding ticket.”
“Brooks has never had a motor vehicle wreck in which anyone claimed Brooks was at fault.”
“Brooks has been married 45 years. Brooks has always been faithful to his wife. Together they have raised four children, all of whom are married, none of whom have been divorced, all of whom are law-abiding, none of whom have been arrested for anything, all of whom have college degrees and jobs,” it says.
He concludes with one curious claim: “Brooks has a perfect ethics record…despite Democrats…having harassed Brooks with at least 38 ethics complaints.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
First Capitol Riot Hearing ‘Is Going to Be a Disastrous Day for Kevin McCarthy’: Politico Reporter
The first Capitol riot select committee hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, and Politico reporter Rachel Bade predicted it would create major headaches for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.
Specifically, Bade pointed to the fact McCarthy pulled all of his nominees out of the committee, which means that he will have no one to challenge the narrative that gets established.
“Tomorrow is going to be a disastrous day for McCarthy on both ends of the spectrum,” she said. “You are going to have men and women in uniform testifying about the violence they witnessed on January 6th. McCarthy is still sticking with Trump. That… is going to be tough for the party and tough for him. He decided to withdraw all his members from this committee, so he is not going to have anybody to push back on anything that is being said.”
Additionally, Bade said that the four far-right lawmakers who are planning to hold a press conference highlighting the alleged mistreatment of jailed Capitol rioters are also likely to create a public relations nightmare for McCarthy.
“These people were rioters. [They’re] calling them [political] prisoners now?” she said. “It’s going to be impossible for McCarthy.”
Watch the video below.
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Terrified House Republicans Beg Kevin McCarthy to Try to Remove ‘Authoritarian’ Nancy Pelosi as Speaker
The far right House Freedom Caucus on Friday sent Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a letter officially requesting he find a way to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.
Republicans are both furious and terrified that Speaker Pelosi has moved forward with the bipartisan Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, given the possible role some of them played in the insurrection or in the lead up to it.
Politico reports “the far-right group asked McCarthy to file and bring up a privileged motion by July 31 ‘to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.'”
In their letter the far right Republicans, led by Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), made clear this was about a push for power. Jordan was also one of two House Republicans Speaker Pelosi refused to seat on the January 6 Selact Committee.
“Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable,” they claim on Twitter.
“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” they wrote. “Republicans, under your leadership, must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests.”
There have been no changes, other than Republicans becoming the minority party, that affect Republicans’ “ability to represent” their constituents’ interests, assuming that is who they were referring to.
Should McCarthy indulge the Freedom Caucus, the measure has virtually no chance of passage, but it does allow the Republicans another fundraising opportunity.
Rep. Biggs made headlines earlier this week for attacking President Joe Biden over a massive border seizure of fentanyl. It remains unclear why he was opposed to the seizure of the illegal and deadly drug.
Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable.
House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign.
Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg
— House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Trump Wanted a Recount of Wisconsin but It Cost $8 Million – So He’s Spending $3 Million to Target Two Dem Counties
President Donald Trump’s campaign has just sent $3 million to the State of Wisconsin to have two top Democratic counties recounted. It is the latest attempt in Trump’s war on democracy that cannot change the course of the election but has already worked to convince many across the nation the U.S. election system is, as the president often falsely claims, “rigged.”
Reuters reports a new poll finds “Trump’s open defiance of Biden’s victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy, especially among Republicans.”
Trump would like to put Wisconsin, with its ten Electoral votes, back in his column. Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes. Ten Electoral votes would not hand Trump the White House for a second term.
But the Trump campaign is spending the $3 million anyway. Any discrepancies found will only fuel Trump’s false claims of “voter fraud,” and generate even more donations.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time.
— Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020
The campaign will have Milwaukee and Dane counties recounted, the two most heavily-Democratic counties, where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by a 577,455 to 213,157 vote margin.
The Star Tribune reports “no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none.”
Trending
- 'APPRENTICE: COUP PLOTTER'2 days ago
Many Are Questioning Why Trump and Madison Cawthorn Were Filmed Meeting ‘To Create a Path Forward to Victory’
- UNAMERICAN2 days ago
Lara Trump Hopes Black American Olympian Loses
- VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS NO JOKE2 days ago
#ResignMcCarthy: Calls Mount for Ouster of ‘Psychotic’ GOP Leader After He ‘Threatened Violence’ Against Pelosi
- 'SOME PEOPLE ARE GOING TO ACT IN THAT WAY'2 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Head Warns of ‘Violent Insurrection’ if ‘Genuine Patriots’ Don’t ‘Take Back the Country’
- News2 days ago
Third DC Police Officer Who Fought to Protect Capitol on Jan. 6 Dies by Suicide
- News2 days ago
‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission Member Reveals ‘A Lot of People’ Will Be Ordered to Testify
- News2 days ago
‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations
- PRO-LIFE?1 day ago
‘Tyrants’: Conservatives Freak Out as NYC Becomes First to Require Proof of Vaccination for Restaurants and Gyms