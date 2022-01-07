January 6 Committee to Request Mike Pence Voluntarily Appear to Testify

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will request former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was under threat during the January 6 insurrection, to voluntarily testify before the Committee.

“I think you could expect” the Committee to request Pence’s testimony “before the month’s out,” Chairman Bennie Thompson told NPR Friday.

It would be the closest yet the Committee has been to Donald Trump.

“The vice president was put in a tough spot,” Thompson continued. “The President was putting a lot of pressure on him to break the law, and he stood fast,”

“And because of his respect for law, there were people who came to the Capitol a year ago wanting to hang him. And so, if for no other reason, our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on January 6.”

Indeed, Trump supporters that day infamously chanted “hang Mike Pence,” had a noose and gallows outside Congress, and literally roamed the halls hunting him down, as this video from the second Trump impeachment shows:

“Mike Pence should do America a favor & cooperate,” former Pence Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor Olivia Troye said on Wednesday. “He should release the stark photos of the reality he faced on January 6 displaying what Trump & Trumpism really means for our democracy when a President is capable of inciting an attack against his own Vice President. “