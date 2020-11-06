BYE
Trump, Refusing to Concede: ‘I Will Never Give Up Fighting for You and Our Nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he “will never stop fighting” for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020
But Trump, after days of insisting vote counting must stop, now insists that the race cannot be called until every vote is counted – which reveals his lack of understanding of how math works. The race can be called when enough ballots have been counted and there are not more ballots than would change the current status.
“This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” Trump falsely claims in a statement.
“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” Trump claims, again falsely. Joe Biden has called for all ballots to be counted.
“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Trump concludes.
That last sentence is raising eyebrows.
Statement from Trump from campaign official pic.twitter.com/0q8AhXRzus
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 6, 2020
‘Lindsey Graham Is in Serious Trouble’ After Disastrous Debate: Morning Joe
On Monday morning, MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski were joined by “Morning Joe” contributor John Heilemann to address Sen. Lindsey Graham’s appearance in a debate on Saturday night where he engaged with Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison.
The consensus was the South Carolina Republican appears to be in big trouble.
At the mere mention of Graham’s struggles during the debate, host Scarborough began laughing before the ‘Morning Joe” producer rolled video clips from the evening that showed Graham under a withering attack.
According to Heilemann, Graham might hang onto his seat but it could be an uphill battle.
“It was pretty one-sided, Joe,” the MSNBC political analyst began. “You can see that Jamie Harrison has been chomping at the bit to get into the — on the debate stage. He has two more debates after this with Lindsey Graham and if the other two go the way this one went, he’s in serious trouble.”
“It’s pretty clear Lindsey Graham is in trouble to begin with,” he continued. “A race under any normal circumstances, given the partisan alignments in South Carolina, should not have been this close. It is not only close but Harrison is ahead by most measures and has way more money right now in these closing days, it’s become a national race in a lot of ways and you see in that debate and other settings Graham is freaking out over the way he’s become, his own race has, become nationalized and he’s found himself on the disadvantaged end of the energy and of the money that is in that race in the closing days.”
‘You know, I wouldn’t want to bet a lot of money on the race but I don’t think anyone would be surprised if Harrison doesn’t win,” he added.
“One poll after another shows it being an extremely close race,” Scarborough concurred. “People who were influenced by that debate obviously would have broken the Democratic candidate’s way.”
Watch below:
Parscale Out
Brad Parscale, a senior advisor with the Trump campaign who was demoted in July, has just announced he is quitting the President’s re-election effort entirely. Parscale was arrested by police over the weekend when his wife called 911 to say he was intoxicated, threatening self harm, and had weapons.
“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement, as CNN reports.
Parscale’s wife Candice had told police, according to the official incident report, that her husband had been violent with her. In a statement Wednesday she denied her previous remarks.
“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said.
The police report states she said “Brad Parscale hits her.”
According to the Daily Mail, Parscale is under investigation for “stealing” $40 million from the Trump campaign and $10 million from the RNC. Those entities have denied the report.
Related: Florida Police Release Body Cam Footage of Arrest of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
‘I’m Not Done’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says ‘I See a Role in Other Areas’ and Then Quotes MLK
Jerry Falwell, Jr., the now-former Liberty University president and chancellor resigned Monday after news broke of a “fatal attraction” sex scandal involving his wife and the couple’s former pool-boy-turned-business-partner, only to later insist he had not resigned, and then tendered his resignation once again. By midnight he was done.
Except on Tuesday the son of the Moral Majority co-founder said he believes there’s more for him.
“I see a role in other areas,” Falwell, Jr. told Virginia’s News & Advance reporter Richard Chumney. “I don’t know what it is yet but I’m not done. This happened for a reason.”
At 12:31 PM Tuesday Chumney said that Falwell “just confirmed to me he has submitted his resignation to Liberty’s board,” and “says he’s completely moving on from Liberty.”
The 58-year old likely had little choice, after Liberty University’s Board of Trustees issued a between resignations statement saying Falwell’s association with the large Christian conservative school would not be in its best interests.
Related: ‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign
Falwell, to the consternation and angst of many, then quoted the late, great civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“It’s a relief,” he said. “The quote that keeps going through my mind this morning is Martin Luther Ling Jr: ‘free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I’m free at last.”
Free to do what is unclear, but Falwell Jr. has been plagued by scandals involving not only the couple’s pool boy, but their personal trainer. Both involve real estate deals.
