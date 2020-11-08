BYE
‘No Concession Speech’: Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Flee to Mar-a-Lago at Christmas and Never Come Back
President Donald J. Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen spoke on MSNBC about why he thinks the outgoing president will never concede — and might even make a run for Mar-a-Lago.
Cohen said he was “relieved” in President Donald J. Trump’s defeat, “not just for myself, but for the entire country and really for the world, the king of conspiracy theories, captain chaos, he is doing that right now. He is creating a conspiracy theory on the election results on the ballots… Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost. To him, it is like calling him a loser, which is the worst thing in the world that you can call him. He will fight this not just until January when he is now required to leave and go wherever he has to go, but he will do things post leaving that will make things very difficult for the Biden administration.”
Cohen said Trump will start his “own media company” because they have been talking about doing so since 2015. “You have to remember that this election was never supposed to be about Donald Trump winning. It was supposed to be the greatest infomercial in the history of politics. But he won.”
When pressed if Trump could understand the difference between losing the election and being a sore loser, Cohen said, “No, no chance in the world. You have the wrong guy for that. I would not be shocked if there is no concession speech at all. My theory is that at Christmas time he goes to Mar-a-Lago. I think he will stay there through the inauguration. I would not be shocked if he will not show up to the inauguration either. He cannot let the camera look at him and basically pull down the curtain and see the wizard standing beside. He is just a loser and it is killing him and he, right now, what is going on in the White House is nothing but finger-pointing. ‘More people voted for me by five million, how is it possible?’ He needs to come up with a conspiracy. The whole birtherism that gave rise to Donald Trump. He is the king of conspiracy. The crazy thing is that people are listening and I can’t understand why.”
Trump, Refusing to Concede: ‘I Will Never Give Up Fighting for You and Our Nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he “will never stop fighting” for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020
But Trump, after days of insisting vote counting must stop, now insists that the race cannot be called until every vote is counted – which reveals his lack of understanding of how math works. The race can be called when enough ballots have been counted and there are not more ballots than would change the current status.
“This is about the integrity of our entire election process,” Trump falsely claims in a statement.
“From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn,” Trump claims, again falsely. Joe Biden has called for all ballots to be counted.
“I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Trump concludes.
That last sentence is raising eyebrows.
Statement from Trump from campaign official pic.twitter.com/0q8AhXRzus
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 6, 2020
‘Lindsey Graham Is in Serious Trouble’ After Disastrous Debate: Morning Joe
On Monday morning, MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski were joined by “Morning Joe” contributor John Heilemann to address Sen. Lindsey Graham’s appearance in a debate on Saturday night where he engaged with Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison.
The consensus was the South Carolina Republican appears to be in big trouble.
At the mere mention of Graham’s struggles during the debate, host Scarborough began laughing before the ‘Morning Joe” producer rolled video clips from the evening that showed Graham under a withering attack.
According to Heilemann, Graham might hang onto his seat but it could be an uphill battle.
“It was pretty one-sided, Joe,” the MSNBC political analyst began. “You can see that Jamie Harrison has been chomping at the bit to get into the — on the debate stage. He has two more debates after this with Lindsey Graham and if the other two go the way this one went, he’s in serious trouble.”
“It’s pretty clear Lindsey Graham is in trouble to begin with,” he continued. “A race under any normal circumstances, given the partisan alignments in South Carolina, should not have been this close. It is not only close but Harrison is ahead by most measures and has way more money right now in these closing days, it’s become a national race in a lot of ways and you see in that debate and other settings Graham is freaking out over the way he’s become, his own race has, become nationalized and he’s found himself on the disadvantaged end of the energy and of the money that is in that race in the closing days.”
‘You know, I wouldn’t want to bet a lot of money on the race but I don’t think anyone would be surprised if Harrison doesn’t win,” he added.
“One poll after another shows it being an extremely close race,” Scarborough concurred. “People who were influenced by that debate obviously would have broken the Democratic candidate’s way.”
Parscale Out
Brad Parscale, a senior advisor with the Trump campaign who was demoted in July, has just announced he is quitting the President’s re-election effort entirely. Parscale was arrested by police over the weekend when his wife called 911 to say he was intoxicated, threatening self harm, and had weapons.
“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement, as CNN reports.
Parscale’s wife Candice had told police, according to the official incident report, that her husband had been violent with her. In a statement Wednesday she denied her previous remarks.
“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said.
The police report states she said “Brad Parscale hits her.”
According to the Daily Mail, Parscale is under investigation for “stealing” $40 million from the Trump campaign and $10 million from the RNC. Those entities have denied the report.
Related: Florida Police Release Body Cam Footage of Arrest of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
