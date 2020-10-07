‘Almost Feel a Little Guilty’: Giuliani Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine After COVID Exposure

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who made headlines Monday after having a bit of a coughing fit on Fox News, says he’s taking the debunked and possibly dangerous drug hydroxychloroquine “as a prophylaxis” after being exposed to several Trump associates who contracted COVID-19.

Giuliani says he’s been tested twice and both tests have been negative.

“That’s the second one I’ve had since I was with the group in the White House,” working on debate prep, Giuliani told Bloomberg TV, as The Daily Beast notes. “Unfortunately most of them came down with it. I feel very bad for them. Almost feel a little guilty I guess. I was one of the few, along with Jared and Ivanka, that didn’t.”

Giuliani on ABC said Attorney General Bill Barr had tested positive. Barr had said he is negative but is self-quarantining, after media outrage. Giuliani again seemed to suggest Barr was positive, by not mentioning him when referring to those who are negative.

“You got to be very positive about it,” he added, after saying he will get tested again on Friday.

“I’m not that nervous about it,” Giuliani declared. “I know that if it does happen, I know exactly what to take. My doctor has provided hydroxychloroquine, which I’m taking every day for five days.”

Studies show hydroxychloroquine not only offers no positive benefit for coronavirus patients, but may be linked to higher rates of death.