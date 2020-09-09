GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Trump Winging It – Refuses ‘Traditional’ Debate Prep With Less Than 3 Weeks to Go
President Donald Trump has a long history of not preparing. He infamously refuses daily intelligence briefings – opting instead to have them on average once a week. His gross mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic is infamous – and due to lack of preparation and lack of listening to scientists.
Trump rarely follows the advice of the experts he has at his disposal, both as a sitting U.S. president and as the head of the Republican Party engaged in a challenging re-election campaign.
Now we learn Trump is eschewing the advice of political experts, and refusing “traditional debate prep” for the presidential debates, NBC News reveals. He has not participated in a single “mock” debate session. and has no plans to. The first debate is less than three weeks away.
“The president has dismissed the typical debate preparations he participated in four years ago, joking to aides and allies that he’s been preparing for debates since he was born,” according to NBC News. “His ability to fire back at an opponent in real time, he’s argued, ‘isn’t something you have to practice.'”
Trump is instead opting for “informal discussions” with allies and top administration officials. It’s unclear if using an administration official for the specific purpose of helping him with his political campaign would be a Hatch Act violation.
Privately, the president’s allies are worried, NBC notes. They don’t “think his casual approach is a wise strategy,” and are “are expressing concern that the president’s overconfidence could backfire.”
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh disagrees, saying: “I think if you ask the president, he would say that he is preparing for debates by running the country, as president.”
The first presidential debate is Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bush Political Strategist Who Promised a Permanent Republican Majority Signs on to Advise Flailing Trump Campaign
Karl Rove, the “architect” of President George W. Bush’s re-election, who promised the Party a permanent Republican majority only to see it shattered four years later, has just signed on to advise the Trump campaign, according to Business Insider.
President Donald Trump is struggling with seniors. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ahead of the President by double digits with seniors – a voting bloc Trump won handily in 2016.
Rove infamously drove Republicans to the polls in 2004 to help re-elect the president who supposedly embraced what he called “compassionate conservatism,” by arranging anti-same-sex marriage votes to drive voters to the polls. It worked, saddling America with four more years of Bush and 11 states that enshrined bans on marriage equality into their laws.
Read Business Insiders’ full report here (subscription required).
Image by National Constitution Center/Carol H. Feeley via Flickr and a CC license
Watch: Trump Reveals He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump stunned members of the press Monday afternoon when talking about hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he had been pushing as a cure for coronavirus.
“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said, repeating himself, then emphasizing, “I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah.”
The president says he’s been taking it for several weeks and added, “I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right, I’m not going to get hurt by it.”
Studies show COVID-19 patients who took the drug were linked to a death rate twice as high as those who did not.
In others with coronavirus it has been linked to heart arrhythmia and death.
Watch:
"I happen to be taking it … right now, yeah" — Trump claims he's taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug he's touted as a potential coronavirus treatment despite a lack of evidence that can lead to potentially fatal heart problems pic.twitter.com/zxiNxlyfEs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020
Trump Lunching With Congressional Republicans in the White House After Coming in Close Contact With COVID-19 Infected Valet
President Donald Trump is hosting Republican members of Congress for lunch Friday in the White House State Dining Room, just two days after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus.
The CDC and medical experts say anyone who comes in contact with someone testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.
President Trump has rejected mask-wearing and social distancing, saying he is tested weekly for coronavirus. After he was told his valet was coronavirus-positive, he was furious.
“After learning that one of his valets was infected, Trump became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff and said he doesn’t feel it is doing all it can to protect him, according to a person close to the White House,” NBC News reported.
“So we test once a week. Now we’re going to go testing once a day,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “But even when you test once a day, somebody could — something happens where they catch something.”
Related: All White House Officials Will Now Wear Masks When Close to Trump After President ‘Not Happy’ His Valet Tested Positive
This article has been updated to note the President is hosting House Republicans not Senate Republicans.
