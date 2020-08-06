HYPOCRISY
Trump Slammed for Endorsing ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Who Pressured Patient He Was Having an Affair With Into Having an Abortion
On Wednesday, shortly before being suspended from Twitter, President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) — a congressman infamous for a scandal in which he impregnated female patients in his medical practice and pressured them into having abortions.
Congressman Scott DesJarlais (@tndesjarlais) has been a tremendous advocate for Tennessee! One of my earliest supporters, he fights for our Military, Vets, Law Enforcement and the Second Amendment! Scott has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #TN04 https://t.co/ffydSSVnGL
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020
Trump was promptly buried in scorn for his choice of endorsement.
Congressman Scott DesJarlais has been a tremendous advocate for family values in between his six admitted affairs, three with staffers. He’s also fought for the pro-life cause in between encouraging women he’s impregnated to get abortions. In sum, he’s a Trump Republican. https://t.co/CKBdnmCqb6
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 5, 2020
He is emblematic of what has happened to the Tennessee GOP. It used to be the party of Howard Baker and Fred Thompson, of Bob Corker and, before he went all in on the cult, Lamar Alexander. Now? Marsha Blackburn and Scott DesJarlais. Oy.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 5, 2020
Scott DesJarlais pulled a gun on his first wife & shot it, pressured her & a mistress into three abortions, & illegally prescribed pills to a patient he was sleeping with.
Me? I didn’t do any of that.
I’ll give you health care though.
Chip in tonight. https://t.co/WADHBW4dLp
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 5, 2020
Scott : Two abortions. Maybe three, if you count the one he pressured a girlfriend—who happened to be his patient—to get. Pulling out a gun during an argument with his first wife. Prescribing pills to another patient while they dated.
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 5, 2020
Because birds of a feather
— doberdog (@JuneHagman) August 6, 2020
This is who Trump just endorsed:
Abortions for his lovers, sex with a subordinate after a drunken Christmas party & sleeping with his patients despite being a doctor: Truth about the #ProLife Christian congressman#ConsequencesForTrump #Hypocrisy https://t.co/q0VPcTHsFf
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 6, 2020
Is this the same Scott DesJarlais that testified he had sexual affairs with at least two patients, three coworkers and a drug representative while he was working as a hospital chief of staff? Why yes, it is! So much for draining the swamp.
— Once a Marine . . . (@lessguns) August 6, 2020
Sleazy Scott DesJarlais (@tndesjarlais) may have paid for abortions for his lovers, had sex with a subordinate after a drunken Christmas party and slept with his patients despite being a doctor.
But he’s been very nice to me.
So I wish him well. https://t.co/CW8dFB2mqi
— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) August 6, 2020
HYPOCRISY
McConnell’s Impeachment Rules Package Fails by His ‘Own Standard’: CNN Legal Analyst
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey excoriated the rules proposal for the Senate impeachment trial put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
“Look, Mitch McConnell has gone all in on the notion that this is going to be the same as the Clinton impeachment, that that was sort of the standard of fairness here,” said Hennessey.
This fails pretty plainly by McConnell’s own standard, forcing the presentation of the House managers’ case in 12 marathon hours that are going to stretch well into the middle of the night.”
“The American people are going to understand exactly what is going on here, which is that Mitch McConnell is hoping to exhaust the House managers, to exhaust the Senate, such that whenever it actually gets to the point that they have the choice to maybe call witnesses, there are going to be incentives against that,” continued Hennessey. “He’s also racing against other witnesses and other information that might come out.”
Watch below:
HYPOCRISY
Trump Used to Accuse Obama of Trying to ‘Start a War’ with Iran to Get Re-Elected
President Donald Trump’s Pentagon on Thursday claimed credit for the “hugely consequential” assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Soleimani is a “revered” figure in Iran, and the country’s state television cut scheduled broadcasts to show photos of the general with a call for prayers.
With Middle East analysts expecting retaliation — and even war — it’s important to remember Trump’s views on the subject.
In 2012, Trump was convinced that then-President Barack Obama would launch a war with Iran to boost his re-election effort. Political scientists refer to a “rally around the flag” rise in poll numbers for commanders-in-chief at war.
“I always said Barack Obama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election,” Trump tweeted in August of 2012.
Two months later, Trump was still worried Obama would launch a war to bolster his political standing.
“Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!” Trump warned.
He followed up again before the election, which Obama won without launching a war with Iran.
“Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!” Trump warned.
I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012
Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
HYPOCRISY
McConnell: Democrats ‘Can Whine’ but Republicans ‘Absolutely’ Will Fill Any Supreme Court Opening During Election
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is once again putting a new spin on his highly-controversial (and some would say, un-American) decision to refuse to allow President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to even receive a confirmation hearing, much less a vote, by the Senate.
And he’s now promising he will abandon his initial reason, claiming in 2016 it was nearing a presidential election and “the people” should effectively vote on the nominee by deciding which president they want nominating the next SCOTUS justice.
Now McConnell is promising Republicans will “absolutely” confirm any Supreme Court nominee President Donald Trump announces, despite being close to a presidential election year, with both parties’ campaigns aggressively underway.
McConnell, as The Hill reports, on Tuesday told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt he will go ahead and ensure Trump’s next SCOTUS nominee, if there is one, gets confirmed – despite being an election year.
The Senate Majority leader also launched a shot across the bow at Democrats, saying “they can whine about this all day long.”
