Trump Slammed for Endorsing ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Who Pressured Patient He Was Having an Affair With Into Having an Abortion

On Wednesday, shortly before being suspended from Twitter, President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) — a congressman infamous for a scandal in which he impregnated female patients in his medical practice and pressured them into having abortions.

Congressman Scott DesJarlais (@tndesjarlais) has been a tremendous advocate for Tennessee! One of my earliest supporters, he fights for our Military, Vets, Law Enforcement and the Second Amendment! Scott has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #TN04 https://t.co/ffydSSVnGL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020

Trump was promptly buried in scorn for his choice of endorsement.

Congressman Scott DesJarlais has been a tremendous advocate for family values in between his six admitted affairs, three with staffers. He’s also fought for the pro-life cause in between encouraging women he’s impregnated to get abortions. In sum, he’s a Trump Republican. https://t.co/CKBdnmCqb6 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 5, 2020

He is emblematic of what has happened to the Tennessee GOP. It used to be the party of Howard Baker and Fred Thompson, of Bob Corker and, before he went all in on the cult, Lamar Alexander. Now? Marsha Blackburn and Scott DesJarlais. Oy. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 5, 2020

Scott DesJarlais pulled a gun on his first wife & shot it, pressured her & a mistress into three abortions, & illegally prescribed pills to a patient he was sleeping with. Me? I didn’t do any of that. I’ll give you health care though. Chip in tonight. https://t.co/WADHBW4dLp — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 5, 2020

Scott : Two abortions. Maybe three, if you count the one he pressured a girlfriend—who happened to be his patient—to get. Pulling out a gun during an argument with his first wife. Prescribing pills to another patient while they dated. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 5, 2020

Because birds of a feather — doberdog (@JuneHagman) August 6, 2020

This is who Trump just endorsed: Abortions for his lovers, sex with a subordinate after a drunken Christmas party & sleeping with his patients despite being a doctor: Truth about the #ProLife Christian congressman#ConsequencesForTrump #Hypocrisy https://t.co/q0VPcTHsFf — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 6, 2020

Is this the same Scott DesJarlais that testified he had sexual affairs with at least two patients, three coworkers and a drug representative while he was working as a hospital chief of staff? Why yes, it is! So much for draining the swamp. — Once a Marine . . . (@lessguns) August 6, 2020