HYPOCRISY
‘Dumber and Smarmier’: Critics Slam Collins Over Announcement She Will Vote Against Tanden for ‘Temperament’
“Tone policing”
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) Monday morning announced she will vote against President Joe Biden’s pick to head the powerful and important Office of Management and Budget (OMB), claiming she is uncomfortable with Neera Tanden‘s “temperament.”
Collins also claimed Tanden did not have sufficient experience for the job, as CNN reports.
Tanden has been president of the Center for American Progress for nearly a decade, and served within the Obama administration as senior adviser to HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. She also served as associate director for domestic policy in the Clinton White House.
The Atlantic in 2016 also reported “Tanden was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act after serving as a top policy adviser for Clinton’s 2008 bid.” But it was her work drafting a public option for ObamaCare, later tossed, that may be the most threatening aspect of Tanden, not her “mean tweets.”
Indeed, Collins and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin both cited Tanden’s active and adversarial Twitter account as one of the main reason they will vote against her.
“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement Monday. “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”
In a show of good will and a strong signal that she is very willing to work with Republicans, Tanden apologized many times for her tweets during her Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing. She also deleted over a thousand of them.
Collins used that act of contrition as a weapon against Tanden, saying it “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency.”
Some of the tweets Tanden deleted?
These, about Senator Collins:
.@neeratanden appears to have deleted her tweets about Susan Collins, whose vote she’ll likely need for confirmation.
h/t @varadmehta pic.twitter.com/atwonFCaMb
— KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) November 30, 2020
But Tanden did not delete all her tweets about Collins. This is still up:
She is the worst https://t.co/Nwd1yhi8NG
— Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 26, 2018
Many are furious about what they see as Collins’ hypocrisy.
Susan Collins’ statement on Neera Tanden is beyond absurd. For four years, Collins barely made a peep over the most hateful, egregious, and violent remarks by Trump and his supporters. The idea that she would position herself as a moral arbiter regarding tweets is preposterous.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 22, 2021
Susan Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh, who got red-faced on camera as he screamed about inflicting revenge on the country, and who made a six-figure debt vanish while on a fixed salary, an act of financial magic that remains unexplained to this day. https://t.co/tQaRiaQOgn
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 22, 2021
@SenatorCollins statement about a bunch of things she had been completely ignoring for the last 4 years that are suddenly important again, for some unstated reason. #mepolitics https://t.co/tU7OqElyFA
— A Republic, if you can keep it (@GlennMorin10) February 22, 2021
Susan Collins on Donald Trump withholding congressionally approved military aid to a besieged ally in an attempt to blackmail their leader to interfere in an election: “I believe he has learned from this.”
Susan Collins on Neera Tanden: “She hasn’t got the temperament to lead.”
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) February 22, 2021
So, @SenatorCollins suddenly has concern over someone’s tweets? https://t.co/2lbgQYBHr6
— Dr. Jason Cottrell (@DrJCottrell) February 22, 2021
So according to Susan Collins, a man who sexually assaulted someone and covered it up is fine to be a Supreme Court Justice.
But if you swear in a tweet, that’s just too much….hypocrite. https://t.co/J6ToAfp96l
— Liam Kent 🦞 (@l___kent) February 22, 2021
Susan Collins, longtime supporter of Known Polite Men Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and Paul LePage, is once again deeply concerned about civility.
— Maeve Coyle (@maevemcoyle) February 22, 2021
“He’s a decent individual with a strong commitment to the rule of law. He’s a leader of integrity. I think the attacks against him are not well founded and are unfair.” Susan Collins at Jeff Sessions AG Nomination Hearings
— EPISODE 46: A NEW HOPE (@GScotttaylorva) February 22, 2021
Susan Collins, who didn’t bother reading T***ps tweets and excused T***p by saying he “learned his lesson,” suddenly reads someone’s tweets and doesn’t think someone can’t learn a lesson. Wonder why the change🤔
— Look here, Jack (@realworldrj) February 22, 2021
Susan Collins = still hypocritical trash. I don’t even care either way about Tanden, it is just the gall of it. Tone policing when she refused to do anything about the former President’s outright unfitness.
— graylola (@graylola) February 22, 2021
Hey @SenatorCollins remind us why you think Mick Mulvaney was qualified for OMB and Neera Tanden isn’t?
Remind us why you voted to approve manifestly unqualified DNI Ratcliffe?
— Ben_Franklin speaks by ventriloquist (@_Ben_Franklin1) February 22, 2021
It’s infuriating for Republicans to talk about temperament . Sen. Susan Collins wasn’t one of Donald Trump’s top supporters, but she supported a majority of his policy positions.
And Brett Kavanaugh had the temperament to serve on the Court?
Neera Tanden should be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/lgex6MoI5M
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 22, 2021
Image: Susan Collins with Brett Kavanaugh, who she voted to confirm to a lifetime appoint,kent on the U.S. Supreme Court
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HYPOCRISY
Trump Slammed for Endorsing ‘Pro-Family’ Lawmaker Who Pressured Patient He Was Having an Affair With Into Having an Abortion
On Wednesday, shortly before being suspended from Twitter, President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) — a congressman infamous for a scandal in which he impregnated female patients in his medical practice and pressured them into having abortions.
Congressman Scott DesJarlais (@tndesjarlais) has been a tremendous advocate for Tennessee! One of my earliest supporters, he fights for our Military, Vets, Law Enforcement and the Second Amendment! Scott has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #TN04 https://t.co/ffydSSVnGL
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020
Trump was promptly buried in scorn for his choice of endorsement.
Congressman Scott DesJarlais has been a tremendous advocate for family values in between his six admitted affairs, three with staffers. He’s also fought for the pro-life cause in between encouraging women he’s impregnated to get abortions. In sum, he’s a Trump Republican. https://t.co/CKBdnmCqb6
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 5, 2020
He is emblematic of what has happened to the Tennessee GOP. It used to be the party of Howard Baker and Fred Thompson, of Bob Corker and, before he went all in on the cult, Lamar Alexander. Now? Marsha Blackburn and Scott DesJarlais. Oy.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 5, 2020
Scott DesJarlais pulled a gun on his first wife & shot it, pressured her & a mistress into three abortions, & illegally prescribed pills to a patient he was sleeping with.
Me? I didn’t do any of that.
I’ll give you health care though.
Chip in tonight. https://t.co/WADHBW4dLp
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 5, 2020
Scott : Two abortions. Maybe three, if you count the one he pressured a girlfriend—who happened to be his patient—to get. Pulling out a gun during an argument with his first wife. Prescribing pills to another patient while they dated.
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 5, 2020
Because birds of a feather
— doberdog (@JuneHagman) August 6, 2020
This is who Trump just endorsed:
Abortions for his lovers, sex with a subordinate after a drunken Christmas party & sleeping with his patients despite being a doctor: Truth about the #ProLife Christian congressman#ConsequencesForTrump #Hypocrisy https://t.co/q0VPcTHsFf
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 6, 2020
Is this the same Scott DesJarlais that testified he had sexual affairs with at least two patients, three coworkers and a drug representative while he was working as a hospital chief of staff? Why yes, it is! So much for draining the swamp.
— Once a Marine . . . (@lessguns) August 6, 2020
Sleazy Scott DesJarlais (@tndesjarlais) may have paid for abortions for his lovers, had sex with a subordinate after a drunken Christmas party and slept with his patients despite being a doctor.
But he’s been very nice to me.
So I wish him well. https://t.co/CW8dFB2mqi
— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) August 6, 2020
HYPOCRISY
McConnell’s Impeachment Rules Package Fails by His ‘Own Standard’: CNN Legal Analyst
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey excoriated the rules proposal for the Senate impeachment trial put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
“Look, Mitch McConnell has gone all in on the notion that this is going to be the same as the Clinton impeachment, that that was sort of the standard of fairness here,” said Hennessey.
This fails pretty plainly by McConnell’s own standard, forcing the presentation of the House managers’ case in 12 marathon hours that are going to stretch well into the middle of the night.”
“The American people are going to understand exactly what is going on here, which is that Mitch McConnell is hoping to exhaust the House managers, to exhaust the Senate, such that whenever it actually gets to the point that they have the choice to maybe call witnesses, there are going to be incentives against that,” continued Hennessey. “He’s also racing against other witnesses and other information that might come out.”
Watch below:
HYPOCRISY
Trump Used to Accuse Obama of Trying to ‘Start a War’ with Iran to Get Re-Elected
President Donald Trump’s Pentagon on Thursday claimed credit for the “hugely consequential” assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Soleimani is a “revered” figure in Iran, and the country’s state television cut scheduled broadcasts to show photos of the general with a call for prayers.
With Middle East analysts expecting retaliation — and even war — it’s important to remember Trump’s views on the subject.
In 2012, Trump was convinced that then-President Barack Obama would launch a war with Iran to boost his re-election effort. Political scientists refer to a “rally around the flag” rise in poll numbers for commanders-in-chief at war.
“I always said Barack Obama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election,” Trump tweeted in August of 2012.
Two months later, Trump was still worried Obama would launch a war to bolster his political standing.
“Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!” Trump warned.
He followed up again before the election, which Obama won without launching a war with Iran.
“Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!” Trump warned.
I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012
Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
Trending
- News3 days ago
Joe Manchin: I Will Vote Against Biden’s OMB Pick Neera Tanden Because She Posted Mean Tweets
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor ‘Legend’ Rush Limbaugh – Who Reveled in Deaths of Gay Men Who Died From AIDS
- CRIME2 days ago
Arizona Man Arrested for Cursing and Yelling ‘Get a Job’ at Families Standing in Food Distribution Line
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
FBI Investigating Possible Links Tying Alex Jones and Roger Stone to Capitol Riot: Report
- NOT A PROFILE IN LEADERSHIP1 day ago
‘Please, Just Answer It!’ ABC Host Catches Steve Scalise Shamelessly Deflecting on Trump’s Role in Attack
- News2 days ago
‘I’d Be Worried’: Energy Expert Warns on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Political Future After Fatal Power Outages
- NOPE NOPE NOPE16 hours ago
Ex-Top Trump Aide Larry Kudlow: Texas Power Outages Are ‘The Consequences’ of Electing Joe Biden
- HYPOCRISY3 hours ago
‘Dumber and Smarmier’: Critics Slam Collins Over Announcement She Will Vote Against Tanden for ‘Temperament’