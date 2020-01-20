HYPOCRISY
McConnell’s Impeachment Rules Package Fails by His ‘Own Standard’: CNN Legal Analyst
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey excoriated the rules proposal for the Senate impeachment trial put forward by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
“Look, Mitch McConnell has gone all in on the notion that this is going to be the same as the Clinton impeachment, that that was sort of the standard of fairness here,” said Hennessey.
This fails pretty plainly by McConnell’s own standard, forcing the presentation of the House managers’ case in 12 marathon hours that are going to stretch well into the middle of the night.”
“The American people are going to understand exactly what is going on here, which is that Mitch McConnell is hoping to exhaust the House managers, to exhaust the Senate, such that whenever it actually gets to the point that they have the choice to maybe call witnesses, there are going to be incentives against that,” continued Hennessey. “He’s also racing against other witnesses and other information that might come out.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
HYPOCRISY
Trump Used to Accuse Obama of Trying to ‘Start a War’ with Iran to Get Re-Elected
President Donald Trump’s Pentagon on Thursday claimed credit for the “hugely consequential” assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Soleimani is a “revered” figure in Iran, and the country’s state television cut scheduled broadcasts to show photos of the general with a call for prayers.
With Middle East analysts expecting retaliation — and even war — it’s important to remember Trump’s views on the subject.
In 2012, Trump was convinced that then-President Barack Obama would launch a war with Iran to boost his re-election effort. Political scientists refer to a “rally around the flag” rise in poll numbers for commanders-in-chief at war.
“I always said Barack Obama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election,” Trump tweeted in August of 2012.
Two months later, Trump was still worried Obama would launch a war to bolster his political standing.
“Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!” Trump warned.
He followed up again before the election, which Obama won without launching a war with Iran.
“Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!” Trump warned.
I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012
Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
HYPOCRISY
McConnell: Democrats ‘Can Whine’ but Republicans ‘Absolutely’ Will Fill Any Supreme Court Opening During Election
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is once again putting a new spin on his highly-controversial (and some would say, un-American) decision to refuse to allow President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to even receive a confirmation hearing, much less a vote, by the Senate.
And he’s now promising he will abandon his initial reason, claiming in 2016 it was nearing a presidential election and “the people” should effectively vote on the nominee by deciding which president they want nominating the next SCOTUS justice.
Now McConnell is promising Republicans will “absolutely” confirm any Supreme Court nominee President Donald Trump announces, despite being close to a presidential election year, with both parties’ campaigns aggressively underway.
McConnell, as The Hill reports, on Tuesday told right wing pundit Hugh Hewitt he will go ahead and ensure Trump’s next SCOTUS nominee, if there is one, gets confirmed – despite being an election year.
The Senate Majority leader also launched a shot across the bow at Democrats, saying “they can whine about this all day long.”
RELATED STORIES:
Watch: McConnell Smirks, Gloats, and Says Now He’d Confirm a SCOTUS Nominee in a Presidential Election Year
Mitch McConnell Re-Election Campaign Launch Brags About Stealing Obama’s Supreme Court Nominee’s Seat
Mitch McConnell: ‘The American People Simply Will Not Tolerate’ Blocking a Supreme Court Nominee (Video)
HYPOCRISY
Video Shows Trump In El Paso Hospital Bragging About Crowd Size and Demeaning Beto O’Rourke
The White House refused to allow any members of the press to travel inside the hospitals President Donald Trump visited Wednesday in Dayton and El Paso, after mass shootings in those cities last weekend killed 31 people. But a just-released video taken by someone who was able to attend the president’s visit to an El Paso hospital reveals the president’s hypocrisy when he claimed he was going to provide “unity” as he chastised top Ohio Democrats for what he wrongly claimed was politicking during his Dayton visit.
Clearly, the President was not practicing what he preached.
In the video below Trump can be seen inside El Paso’s University Medical Center bragging about his crowd size when he held a rally in that city earlier this year. He can also be seen demeaning Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who until recently served as that city’s U.S. Congressman.
“I was here three months ago and we made a speech,” Trump told the hospital’s medical team, as Politico noted. “That place was packed.”
Related: El Paso Hospital Says None of the Hospitalized Victims Would Meet With Trump
“We had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had 400 people in a parking lot.”
This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump
and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff. Send us any photos/videos of president Trump’s visit to #ElPaso and we may show it on TV. Upload here: https://t.co/ScHf8VXjAw pic.twitter.com/5vKZS8s4CP
— KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) August 8, 2019
The Texas Tribune, meanwhile, reports “Donald Trump still owes $569,204 for his February rally.”
NCRM could find no proof of Trumps’ claim O’Rourke hosted “400 people in a parking lot.”
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Lev Parnas Details ‘Intimate’ Cannabis Industry Dinner With Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
- WAR CRIMES2 days ago
‘One Minute to Live, Sir’: Trump Shared Details of Soleimani Assassination With Top Dollar Donors at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
Former GOP Lawmaker Who Met Parnas Multiple Times Breaks Ranks and Calls Him ‘Credible’: ‘Everything He’s Saying Is True’
- CHAOS1 day ago
George Conway Reveals Trump Is Being Shunned by Law Firms Because Young Lawyers ‘Want Nothing to Do With Him’
- GOP DISINFORMATION MACHINE2 days ago
Rod Rosenstein Admits He Authorized Release of Strzok-Page Texts That Spawned Preposterous GOP Conspiracy Theories
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Anti-Abortion Activist Group Launches Massive $52 Million Campaign to Re-Elect Trump and GOP Senate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM7 hours ago
‘Can You Imagine a Group of Black Men Walking Around With Masks and Guns?’: Gun Rally Sparks Questions of Racism and Privilege
- DIRTY TRICKSTERS10 hours ago
Mitch McConnell Considering ‘Kill Switch’ That Allows Him to Pull Plug on Trump Impeachment Trial at Any Time: Report