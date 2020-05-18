GASLIGHTING AMERICA
White House Issues Letter From Trump’s Doctor on His Taking Hydroxychloroquine That Doesn’t Actually Say He’s Taking It
Once again the Trump White House is releasing very creatively-crafted information surrounding the President’s health. On Monday, after President Donald Trump claimed he is taking the anti-malaria drug he touted for weeks as a cure for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, the White House has released a letter that appears to try to suggest the President wasn’t lying, and that he is taking the dangerous drug.
But the letter, from Physician to the President Sean P. Conley, does not actually say Trump is taking the drug.
“As has been previously reported, two weeks ago one of the President’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The President is in very good health and remains symptom free. He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date,” the letter begins.
“After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”
“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the sam shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”
Nowhere does it actually say President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine:
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘I Never Said It’: Trump Promised 5 Million Tests Per Day ‘Very Soon’ – 24 Hours Later He Denies Ever Saying It (Video)
President Donald Trump on Tuesday bragged the United States would be testing five million people for coronavirus “very soon,” but just 24 hours later he is totally denying having ever said that.
“Well I don’t know where it came up,” Trump responded to a reporter asking him about his remarks just one day earlier. “Everyone was saying, ‘You said there’d be five.’ That was a study that came out. Somebody came out with a study of five million people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday.
“Do I think we will? I think we will, but I never said it,” Trump insisted.
Here’s Trump on Wednesday denying he ever said the U.S. would be testing five million people a day, something experts say is necessary to protect the nation when it re-opens.
Trump repeats his lie that the United States is doing more coronavirus testing than all other countries combined, which is not even close to true pic.twitter.com/Krx42pYSx6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2020
Here’s President Trump on Tuesday, just one day ago, confirming to a reporter that the U.S, will be testing five million people per day “very soon.”
Trump says the US is “getting very close” to conducting 5 million tests per day (the US is currently conducting about 200,000 tests per day, so this is a lie) pic.twitter.com/1IrUboariP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020
“You’re saying you can surpass five million tests per day?” the reporter asks.
“Oh, we’re going to be there very soon,” Trump replies. “If you look at the numbers it could be that we’re getting very close,” he adds. That is a lie.
Over the past 10 days the U.S. has increased testing dramatically, but is only testing between 147,000 to 314,000 per day – not even 10% of five million per day, not even close.
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘A Great Success Story’: Kushner Says Trump Team Is ‘Doing a Lot of Things Right’ as COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million
Jared Kushner says the Trump administration is “doing a lot of things right” and has created a “great success story” in how its handled the coronavirus pandemic, just one day after the United Stated passed the one million mark in COVID-19 cases, and is rapidly approaching 60,000 deaths.
“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that’s really what needs to be told” Kushner, a Senior Advisor to the President, told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this and I think that we’ve achieved all the different milestones that are needed,” Kushner added, suggesting the U.S. has flattened the curve, the worst of the pandemic is over, and there’s little to no more work to be done, all of which is false.
Responding to a question on why there is no national strategy coming from the Trump Administration, Kushner replied: “We’ve been very busy doing.”
“We released the strategy document earlier this week, it was an 8-step plan, and seven of those steps have been completed,” Kushner added.
Kushner appears to be referring to the White House Testing Overview, which was released Monday. It isn’t a plan, but rather a public relations document that is not designed to provide a plan on battling coronavirus. It is designed to re-open the country for business. It also calls the federal government the “supplier of last resort.”
Watch:
Jared Kushner, the morning after we hit 1 million cases and more deaths than in the Vietnam War:
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this. The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.”pic.twitter.com/sRGDR4rNsl
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 29, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Trump Scapegoats World Health Organization to Deflect From His Coronavirus Mismanagement – Will Defund During Pandemic
President Donald Trump is now scapegoating the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it must be held accountable for what he claims is their fault that the coronavirus spread into the United States. Trump took no responsibility for his actions allowing the coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S.
America is now the number one in the world for deaths and number of cases.
The WHO is Trump’s seventh target for blame to deflect from his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in making his case Trump curiously citied early reports from the WHO, proving he and his administration knew about the deadly new, novel coronavirus far earlier than he has admitted to previously.
He also blames the WHO’s actions, saying their reports were wrong and they could have saved “thousands of lives” had they produced more accurate information.
Trump ignores his own mistakes.
New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof warns the President:
The World Health Org response to #COVID19 was imperfect, but it was FAR better than the Trump administration’s response. The WHO promptly rolled out a test that worked; the US still lacks enough tests, is still short PPE. So, Mr. President, careful about demanding accountability! https://t.co/z1MbICuR0S
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 14, 2020
CNN’s Nathan McDermott weighs in:
Trump is bashing the World Health Organization for praising
China’s handeling of the Coronavirus, even though he himself praised China on at least 12 occasions, as @KFILE and I reported a couple of weeks ago.https://t.co/Pc3VkfghQJ
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 14, 2020
Watch:
Trump is using the April 14 #TrumpPressBriefing to try and shift blame by attacking the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/6tLkEIMUM8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2020
