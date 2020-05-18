White House Issues Letter From Trump’s Doctor on His Taking Hydroxychloroquine That Doesn’t Actually Say He’s Taking It

Once again the Trump White House is releasing very creatively-crafted information surrounding the President’s health. On Monday, after President Donald Trump claimed he is taking the anti-malaria drug he touted for weeks as a cure for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, the White House has released a letter that appears to try to suggest the President wasn’t lying, and that he is taking the dangerous drug.

But the letter, from Physician to the President Sean P. Conley, does not actually say Trump is taking the drug.

“As has been previously reported, two weeks ago one of the President’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The President is in very good health and remains symptom free. He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date,” the letter begins.

“After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the sam shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”

Related: Trump Says a Doctor He’s ‘Never Heard Of’ Sent Him a Letter About Hydroxychloroquine So He Decided to Take It

Nowhere does it actually say President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine: